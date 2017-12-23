The customer will face a maximum of 50 euros in case of theft of your card

The Ministry of Economy He has submitted to public hearing until January 16 the draft of the new law on payment services which third party access to bank information necessary to make a payment, but with prior consent client be regulated. With this standard, which transposes the European Directive PSD2, Economy regulates the new regime of operators for payment services with the introduction of the figure of the initiator of payments and information provider.

With this new regulation, that takes some delay on the entry into force of the European directive will on January 13, A flood of new operators or aggregators accounts that compete directly with traditional banking is expected, since these entities must facilitate customer accounts provided that they authorize it.

Thus, a purchase made by a customer on an e-commerce where payment is not made by card, but via transfer, the initiator payment would be in charge of making the transfer customer data, which would have access after obtaining their consent. For their part, account information providers act as aggregators of these products, a service that already does in Spain Fintonic.

These operators are entitled to access the infrastructure of banks, request a license to act as initiators or as payment information providers

accounts.

the draft simplifies the process of authorization of these operators depending on their size and that do not have an EU passport. Thus, it will enable fintech enter the market "relatively easily" explain sources of Economics.

The barrier has been set to determine a record by the Bank of Spain less demanding, or better conditions for companies payment service will be up to 36 million annual business, or the equivalent of 3 million euros per month.

this standard reduce, Besides, the deadline for settlement of claims customers appear before its entities in connection with the provision of payment services. Passes from the current two months to 15 days once it enters into force the laws, which in the case of Spanish law is expected to be approved in the first half to be fully operational three months (the standard sets a quarter adaptation), explains Economics.

In addition, the amount of which the customer is responsible is reduced in the case of a stolen credit card or a transfer made without authorization from 150 euros to 50 euros, as required by the directive. The bill reads that "the contractor may be required to withstand up to a maximum of 50 euros, the losses resulting from unauthorized payment transactions resulting from the use of a payment instrument lost or stolen." Although there are several exceptions to prevent consumers lose this money.

As for the claims, the customer may claim his bank to the aggregator, or even both, though banking fears that the user prefers protest to your financial institution.