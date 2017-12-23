Born as a requirement to loan the ECB, the European Commission and the IMF made to Spain in June 2012 to rescue the financial sector. The mission was to facilitate non-bank financing. And four years later, the Alternative Fixed Income Market (MARF) has proven successful.

The last one will be Solaria, with a bonus linked to a project (project bondIn the jargon), according to financial sources. Already it has a rating prepared by Axesor, which assigns a score of BBB-, investment grade but the limit. In the report pinpoints that the issuer of the debt is Cassiopeia, which owns three solar plants photovoltaic (the project), and this partnership is controlled in turn by Solaria, which debuted on the stock exchange in 2007 and capitalizes about 180 million euros

The issue is expected to be around 10 million euros and will join several others project bonds Solaria, as Globasol Villanueva 1 Planta Solar Puertollano

In the MARF they have not broken out big problems, unlike his brother equity, the Alternative Stock Market (MAB), with Gowex as the highlight. Among classical bonds, project bonds, Securitization and commercial paper debt has emissions by more than 2,300 million euros. Interest rates can be obtained with this debt are light years away from those that can be obtained with similar emissions.

La constructora Copasa fue la primera en estrenarse, en diciembre de 2013, con una emisión de 50 millones de euros, un cupón del 7,5% y un vencimiento a cinco años. La siguieron muchas más, gracias a las facilidades que la plataforma de BME ofrece a las empresas pequeñas y medianas.

Los costes de emisión son muy inferiores a los del mercado sénior y la agencia de rating española Axesor se ha hecho con la mayor cuota de mercado a la hora de asignar los rating necesarios. Así, empresas que cotizan en la Bolsa española con un tamaño más que considerable, como Sacyr (1.200 millones de euros), MásMóvil (1.600), Pharmamar, la antigua Zeltia (500 millones) o la aseguradora Caser han utilizado esta plataforma.

La antigua aseguradora de las cajas de ahorros es precisamente la que más rentabilidad ofrece a los inversores. En febrero del año pasado lanzó 168,8 millones de euros en obligaciones subordinadas que pagan un 8%. “El problema es que este mercado está esencialmente diseñado para comprar y quedarse el papel hasta el vencimiento. La liquidez es escasa”, explican desde una gestora con fondos que invierte en el MARF.

It is true that some insurers and investment funds start to bet on this debt, albeit in small doses. Profitability is usually much juicier than emissions with similar risk ratings in major markets. Access to individuals is, so far, vetoed because the minimum investment is 100,000 euros and specifies that buyers must be qualified investors.

Classic bond emissions exceed 1,300 million euros, with names, besides those mentioned, as the Portuguese power group Sugal, the parking company EYSA (project bond), Pikolin, group spaces Sidecu sports and leisure, the Ortyz construction, the electric power distributor Audax, the company dedicated to treating and recycling waste and producing electricity Enkondakin (project bond), Autopista de la Plata (project bond wherein the emitter is owned by Cintra, Acciona and Meridiam), Aunor (also project bond, In which the issuer is controlled by Sacyr), the manufacturer of automotive components Teknia, the Cadena Mar, the shipping company Elcano, the REIT Saint Croix, A31 Viario a project bond several construction companies.

ultrabarata funding

The segment of the notes, with 986 million in circulation, is one of the great stars of MARF. The notes were issued at a discount. That is, the profitability for the buyer will not receive a coupon with a periodicity agreed for example, quarterly, but must wait until the end. The duration of this debt used to cover cash the day of the day, between three days and two years.

It is a similar product to which it is primarily marketed in Ireland and Luxembourg -the so-called ECP programs (European Commercial Paper) - with the difference that in these countries the lowest emissions are 500 million euros, while in Spain the minimum is 50 million.

El Corte Ingles has renewed its program of these securities, which launched in December 2015, And it has increased by 66% from 300 to 500 million euros, due to high demand among investors. Companies using this weapon to be financed, with costs start from 0.2% six months are also giant department stores in Spain, Pikolin, Audax, Fluidra, Nexus Energy, Barceló, Inmobiliaria del Sur, Sacyr, Elecnor, Gestamp, Teknia and Tubacex.

Also SME securitization funds Magdalena, I Wanna IM, Auriga SMEs have bonds while IM Fortia 1 Summa IM 1 and the cooperative have Ulma have live commercial paper issues.