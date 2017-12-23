The best smartphones to give this Christmas

The smartphone is one of the most recurring gifts at Christmas. Whether for a parent, child or partner, this is always a wise move if the right conditions exist for it.

However, this proposal emerges gift for the buyer always classic and inevitable sure which phone to purchase. The number of mobile phones available has increased exponentially every year, making the choice of the product is increasingly complex.

To resolve this complex situation Hipertextual we have prepared a brief guide to the best mobile phones you can give Christmas.

For more demanding: iPhone X

There is no doubt. He iPhone X is the best phone of 2017And so we reflect both in-depth analysis and our annual surveys.

Monta the best screen, the more solid construction and one of the most reliable and advanced cameras last year. All this, along with the new design and the powerful A11 chip Bionic will become, immediately, the most complete and advanced option market.

The only negative part of your purchase is the price: 1,169 euros at the official Apple store.

Perfect for:

Anyone looking for an extremely advanced, capable and cutting-edge phone.

That of the three "B" (good, nice and cheap): Xiaomi MI6

For 399 euros, Xiaomi offers in Mi6 one of the best experiences of using 2017. Does not mount the best screen on the market, nor the best camera, but the whole is extremely solvent in relation to the amount the demand for Asian manufacturer.

Perfect for:

Persons seeking the best quality / price ratio in the middle market segment.

People who appreciate design and looking for a good portrait camera mode.

Who seeks an excellent camera without spending an awful lot: Galaxy S8

Although its official price ranged 800 euros at the time of launch, Galaxy S8 and 500-600 euros round at Amazon, Becoming extremely succulent for those who want to taste the sweetness of high-end 2017 at a very content offer.

Perfect for:

People looking for a high quality camera priced content.

Persons seeking a relatively compact high-end phone.

People who want to taste the sweetness of high-end without approaching 1,000 euros.

A cheap and durable phone: Moto G5S Plus or Xiaomi Mi A1

As he Moto G5S More as the Xiaomi Mi A1 They have been praised for their excellent performance and attractive performance. Both run below 300 euros and offer the best of Android experiences: a clean version.

Perfect for:

undemanding people who want a durable, economical but at the same time reliable phone.

For less exigenes: Xiaomi Note 5A redmi

A phone excellent autonomy, large screen and extremely economical. Who does not want to spend a lot of money on your next phone you will find in Note 5A a wonderful choice.

Perfect for: