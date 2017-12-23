Travel, dating, and chemically altering one’s state of mind are some of the more enjoyable parts of life, and those portions of existence deserve hacks as much as productivity. Here are some of our favorite lifestyle hacks from 2017. Please enjoy responsibly.

Image credit: Ethan Miller/ Getty

Fully legal cannabis is a fairly new concept, and it can be hard to know how to act in a legit, sometimes intimidatingly fancy, dispensary. This guide walks you through the process of buying legal weed without being a jerk.

If 2017 has taught us anything, it’s that men can be really creepy. If you find yourself in a situation where you’re being harassed for your digits, but don’t feel safe outright rejecting the dude (because some men act poorly in the face of rejection) give them the number to the “rejection hotline” which will inform the pushy dude either over text or voice call that he has made someone feel “unsafe and/or disrespected.”

Photo by tanjila ahmed .

Online dating definitely has its drawbacks but, as this piece points out, it can lead to stronger, more diverse marriages, new friend groups, and new social experiences.

Photo by Claire Lower.

Overalls will make your life easier, and everyone should have a pair.

Image by Sam Woolley

A tiki drink is more than a bunch of fruity liquors and flamboyant garnishes, and crafting a good one is practically an art form. This article shows you how to build your very own, and how to make it taste delicious.

Image: Pixabay

The only thing I hate more than flying is getting up early, but you’re much more likely to reach you destination if you choose an early-morning flight. You’ll also get it over with sooner, which is a nice bonus.

This fascinating Retro Week post offered a glimpse into what it was like to travel while black in the 1950s, while reminding us that discrimination is still alive and well, and something that black travelers have to deal with on a regular basis.

Image by Elena Scotti.

Online dating is exhausting, but there are ways you can make your profile a bit more attractive to potential dates and mates. (Hint: Stop posing with dead fish.)

Illustration by Angelica Alzona.

Ordering fancy drinks at fancy bars can be a bit intimidating but, with a little lingo learning, you’ll never be thrown off by “how would you like that martini?” ever again.

Photo by gorka arcocha .

Brownies are perhaps the most infamous edible vehicle for pot consumption, but ubiquity doesn’t assure tastiness. If you’re going to make a pot brownie, it should be the best possible pot brownie, and we can show you how to make that a reality.

Open relationships are becoming more commonplace, but it’s not as simple as sleeping with whomever you want whenever you want. These types of relationships require a lot of work and communication, and this post can help make sure yours stays healthy.

Photo by formulanone .

You should be able to use your hard-earned airline points however you want, and this post shows you how to use them with nearly every airline, even if they don’t show up on their site.

Photo by Katie Weltner.

You don’t need a fancy bar spoon or julep strainer, but there are certain items and equipment a home bar is incomplete without, and we can tell you what they are.

Walking down the street with a drink in hand is an oddly freeing experience, and these are the best cites for (legally) drinking in the open.

After a long day of travel, the last thing I want to do is wait for my bag with my fellow grumpy travelers and crying children, so I appreciate this tip for getting my bag and getting gone as soon as possible.

