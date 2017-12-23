Travel, dating, and chemically altering one’s state of mind are some of the more enjoyable parts of life, and those portions of existence deserve hacks as much as productivity. Here are some of our favorite lifestyle hacks from 2017. Please enjoy responsibly.
How to Be a Polite Pot Tourist
Fully legal cannabis is a fairly new concept, and it can be hard to know how to act in a legit, sometimes intimidatingly fancy, dispensary. This guide walks you through the process of buying legal weed without being a jerk.
Use This Hotline to Anonymously Let Creepy Guys Know They’re Creeping You Out
If 2017 has taught us anything, it’s that men can be really creepy. If you find yourself in a situation where you’re being harassed for your digits, but don’t feel safe outright rejecting the dude (because some men act poorly in the face of rejection) give them the number to the “rejection hotline” which will inform the pushy dude either over text or voice call that he has made someone feel “unsafe and/or disrespected.”
How Online Dating Is Making U.S. Marriages Stronger and More Diverse
Online dating definitely has its drawbacks but, as this piece points out, it can lead to stronger, more diverse marriages, new friend groups, and new social experiences.
I Bought a Pair of Overalls and Now I Will Never Wear Anything Else
Overalls will make your life easier, and everyone should have a pair.
How to Craft Your Very Own Tiki Drink
A tiki drink is more than a bunch of fruity liquors and flamboyant garnishes, and crafting a good one is practically an art form. This article shows you how to build your very own, and how to make it taste delicious.
Why Early Morning Flights Are The Best Flights
The only thing I hate more than flying is getting up early, but you’re much more likely to reach you destination if you choose an early-morning flight. You’ll also get it over with sooner, which is a nice bonus.
How The Negro Traveler’s Green Book Helped Black People Get Around in the 1950s
This fascinating Retro Week post offered a glimpse into what it was like to travel while black in the 1950s, while reminding us that discrimination is still alive and well, and something that black travelers have to deal with on a regular basis.
How to Make Your Online Dating Profile More Swipe-able
Online dating is exhausting, but there are ways you can make your profile a bit more attractive to potential dates and mates. (Hint: Stop posing with dead fish.)
How to Order Drinks at the Bar Without Embarrassing Yourself
Ordering fancy drinks at fancy bars can be a bit intimidating but, with a little lingo learning, you’ll never be thrown off by “how would you like that martini?” ever again.
How to Make the Best Possible Pot Brownies
Brownies are perhaps the most infamous edible vehicle for pot consumption, but ubiquity doesn’t assure tastiness. If you’re going to make a pot brownie, it should be the best possible pot brownie, and we can show you how to make that a reality.
How to Have an Open Relationship
Open relationships are becoming more commonplace, but it’s not as simple as sleeping with whomever you want whenever you want. These types of relationships require a lot of work and communication, and this post can help make sure yours stays healthy.
How to Book ‘Secret’ Flights with Your Chase Ultimate Rewards Points
You should be able to use your hard-earned airline points however you want, and this post shows you how to use them with nearly every airline, even if they don’t show up on their site.
How to Set Up Your Home Bar With the Equipment You Actually Need
You don’t need a fancy bar spoon or julep strainer, but there are certain items and equipment a home bar is incomplete without, and we can tell you what they are.
These Are the Best Cities Around the World for Drinking on the Street
Walking down the street with a drink in hand is an oddly freeing experience, and these are the best cites for (legally) drinking in the open.
How to Get Your Suitcase to Arrive First at Baggage Claim
After a long day of travel, the last thing I want to do is wait for my bag with my fellow grumpy travelers and crying children, so I appreciate this tip for getting my bag and getting gone as soon as possible.