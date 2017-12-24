Pendant que le championnat du monde touchait à sa fin, une autre couronne se jouait sur la côte nord de l’île d’Oahu. Retour sur cette compétition chère aux surfeurs, qui a fêté ses 35 ans.
fr
Pendant que le championnat du monde touchait à sa fin, une autre couronne se jouait sur la côte nord de l’île d’Oahu. Retour sur cette compétition chère aux surfeurs, qui a fêté ses 35 ans.
We are working on a system to improve the quality of the website and reward active users by checking articles, news and quality, Thank you for improving Business Monkey News!
If the item is wrong, this mistranslated or missing information, you can edit it, notify a comment (we will correct) or you can View the original article here: (Article in the original language)
The changes will be updated in 2 hours.edit Story