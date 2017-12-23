es

More than 130 people have died and dozens are missing in the south of Philippines after the passage of the Tormenta tropical TembinWhich has caused floods, landslides and floods on the island of Mindanao.

Temporary particularly affected last night northwestern part of the island, The second largest of the group, and It is now heading towards the island of PalawanIn the west of the country where the Philippine authorities have raised the alert.

Province Lanao del Norte It is the most affected by the storm at least 62 dead and numerous material damages that led the provincial government to declare state of calamity in any jurisdiction.

The provincial deputy governor, Maria Cristina AtayHe warned that at noon the death toll could rise to 80 when rescuers had recovered fifty corpses, he picked as television ABS-CBN.

The most affected areas are concentrated in 11 municipalities of this province, where rising water has forced evacuate more than 19,000 peopleWho they have been rehoused in 30 shelters.

Another hit province is to Zamboanga del Norte, West of Lanao del Norte, where they were recorded at least 47 dead and 15 others are missing, according to the same channel.

The spokesman for the National Agency for Disaster Prevention, Romina Marasigan said that 18 of the victims drowned in the town of Sibuco, while other 17 occurred in Guatalac because of a landslide.

In the same province, eight others died in Salug being swallowed up by a flash flood when they had already been evacuated and tried to return to their homes to retrieve personal belongings, he said Jehan Lim, the disaster agency, radio DZMM.

At least 18 people were killed and four were missing in the province of Lanao del SurWhere authorities expect the balance to rise as rescuers reach remote and inaccessible areas.

Local authorities also reported five dead in the province of BukidnonIn central Mindanao.

In other areas of Mindanao over the storm it has caused widespread damage and left under water many urban areas of Cagayan de Oro and Davao City source of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

In both locations, police and emergency services they used boats to rescue residents who had taken refuge from rising waters on the roof of their homes, according ABS-CBN.

The weather service PAGASA said in its latest bulletin that the storm named won by this body, It is directed to reinforced PalawanWhere rains cause moderate to strong accompanied by sustained 80 mph winds.

