Tembin storm leaves at least 74 dead in Philippines

23/12/2017 02:25

Tropical storm heads toward the island of Palawan. Photo: Reuters

At least 74 people died in the Philippines because of Also tropical storm that hit the south of the country, particularly the island of Mindanao, according to a new balance statement by the authorities.

A precedent balance realized 44 dead and dozens missing.

Storm caused floods land and landslides that devastated a village, police said.

Tropical storm heads towards the island of Palawan, where they could reach the end of the day on Saturday, the Philippine weather bureau said.

Less than a week ago, Tropical Storm Kai-Tak left 54 ​​dead and 24 missing in the central Philippines.

