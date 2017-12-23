(ANSA) – MILANO, 22 DIC – Si avviano stancamente a chiusura i mercati azionari nell’ultima seduta prima di Natale. Londra ha chiuso a metà giornata (-0,15%), Parigi cede lo 0,25%, Francoforte lo 0,28% e Madrid maglia nera lascia lo 0,99 per cento. Milano invece si porta verso la parità (-0,09%) con la volata di Buzzi Unicem (+2,88%) e il sostegno di Recordati (+1,8%) e Luxottica (+0,99%).
