Star Wars continues to lead in North American box office

24/12/2017 20:01

"The Last Jedi" has grossed 220 million dollars in its debut. Photo: AFP

The eighth episode of the saga Star Wars He remained without difficulty head locker in its second weekend in theaters in North America, according to preliminary figures the company Exhibitor Relations.

After raising 220 million on the weekend of its release in the United States and Canada, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” obtained 68.5 million this weekend, for a total of 365 million, which will be extended Christmas on Monday.

According to the analyst Paul Dergarabedian, global film revenues are estimated at 745.4 million dollars since its release. The record to beat in global income has "Avatar” (2009)With 2 billion 700 million dollars. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” (2015) grossed just over 2 billion 000 million.

en