This is the story of Chunky, a puppy does not lose faith in humanity despite being kidnapped by a group of teenagers who tortured him in the cruelest way possible; They kicked him, they beat him and burned fractured her tiny neck to leave almost lifeless.

According to a police report, young people admitted torture of this poor animal. As they did under the influence of a drug.

They also set fire to the face and eyes after turning an aerosol can.

Although this misfortune happened some time ago, the history of this animal inspires us to share this story. Thanks to the love, affection and care of the owners of Chunky, now is a happy dog ​​who regained faith in humans and loves as if nothing had happened.

And it is a very playful puppy!

We hope that now, is quite happy, and that this story will help so that never again, how are you things happen in the world.