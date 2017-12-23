It has been posted on YouTube a video in which you can see how the legendary Soviet Zil-157 K truck cleans the Syrian town of Beit Jinn, located in the region of the Golan Heights, terrorists.

Armed with a tube of 23 mm, the crew fired truck fire on the positions of the terrorists.

Drivers of the USSR christened in many ways these cars, among these names stand out Zajar, Kolun ( 'big ax' in Russian) and Crocodile. The Soviet Union ceased production of Zil-157 K in the early 90s of last century.

According to the agency vestnik Mordovii, As the old Russian trucks Zil-131, the GAZ-66, and Zil-157K appear frequently in the fighting in Syria. Most of these cars was withdrawn from service in the Armed Forces of Syria at the beginning of the last war.

