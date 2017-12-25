The world | 24/12/2017 at 9:32 p.m. • Updated 24/12/2017 at 21:38

Serena Williams, 36, will make his comeback at the Abu Dhabi-exhibition tournament, the organizers announced on Sunday 24th December. On December 30, she will face Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, winner of the last tournament Roland GarrosA first between the two players.

The American has not played in competition since April. The American player, who won for the seventh time Open toAustralia in January, its 23e title Grand Slam when she was pregnant. She gave birth on 1is September in a small Olympia Alexis and married on November 15 with Alexis Ohanian, 34, site founder Reddit.

Read also: The absence of Serena Williams highlights the evils of women's tennis

The former world number 1 must then participate at the Australian Open in January 2018. In case of victory, it would equal the record for most number of titles won by a single player (female and male) Grand Slam, currently owned by the Australian Margaret runs with 24 lifts.