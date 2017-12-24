SCT implements operational for safety Reps

Federal government works to prevent accidents during holiday season. Photo: Cuartoscuro

The Secretariat of Communications and Transportation (SCT), Launched security measures for road users nationwide network and air service to mark the start of the 2017 winter holiday period, which, will run until January 7, 2018.

In a statement, he said that installed modules General Directorate of Protection and Preventive Medicine Transportation (DGPMPT), through the program 30 Delta and Ramp carters at various points and in coordination with the Federal Police, medical examinations are performed to verify the physical and psychological integrity of those who drive and operate the vehicle units, particularly the federal motor carrier.

These tests last approximately 10 minutes, at which time a general inspection is performed to the operator, his eye reflexes are valued, muscle response and balance; also they engage sockets vital signs, cardiac scanning, detecting breath alcohol and toxic substances, and signs of fatigue wear.

Additionally, drivers are recommended seat belt, avoid driving tired or under the influence of alcohol; discontinue use of cell phone while driving, and check the condition of the vehicle before departure, such as the brake system and carry warning signs.

