It's too late to get most non-digital items in time for Christmas, but that doesn't mean there aren't good and worthwhile deals to check out this weekend. Save on the latest Raspberry Pi, a battery pack with a built-in solar panel, Destiny 2, and a lot more.

iClever 10,000mAh Solar Battery Pack , $15 with code GGGGDDDD

$15 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Starter Kit | $58 | Amazon | Promo code 8I2CVT5T

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. The kit comes with everything you need to get started, and will only set you back $58 with promo code 8I2CVT5T.

These Raspberry Pi deals tend to sell out within hours, so don’t wait too long.

