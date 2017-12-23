It’s too late to get most non-digital items in time for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t good and worthwhile deals to check out this weekend. Save on the latest Raspberry Pi, a battery pack with a built-in solar panel, Destiny 2, and a lot more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

iClever 10,000mAh Solar Battery Pack, $15 with code GGGGDDDD

$15 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Starter Kit | $58 | Amazon | Promo code 8I2CVT5T

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. The kit comes with everything you need to get started, and will only set you back $58 with promo code 8I2CVT5T.

These Raspberry Pi deals tend to sell out within hours, so don’t wait too long.

Tech

Home

Lifestyle

Gaming

en

قالب وردپرس

SHARE

We are working on a system to improve the quality of the website and reward active users by checking articles, news and quality, Thank you for improving Business Monkey News!

If the item is wrong, this mistranslated or missing information, you can edit it, notify a comment (we will correct) or you can View the original article here: (Article in the original language)

The changes will be updated in 2 hours.

edit Story