It’s too late to get most non-digital items in time for Christmas, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t good and worthwhile deals to check out this weekend. Save on the latest Raspberry Pi, a battery pack with a built-in solar panel, Destiny 2, and a lot more.
Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.
Top Tech Deals
$15 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.
You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3 Model B. The kit comes with everything you need to get started, and will only set you back $58 with promo code 8I2CVT5T.
These Raspberry Pi deals tend to sell out within hours, so don’t wait too long.
Tech
- GoPro HERO5 Black | $299 | Amazon
- GoPro HERO5 Session | $199 | Amazon
- Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 Pad | $19 | Amazon
- Jumbl 22MP All-In-1 Film & Slide Scanner w/ Speed-Load Adapters for 35mm Negative & Slides, 110, 126, & Super 8 Films | $75 | Amazon
- TrackR pixel – Bluetooth Tracking Device. Item Tracker. Phone Finder. iOS/Android Compatible – Black (5 Pack) | $50 | Amazon
- AmazonBasics Metal Monitor Stand | $15 | Amazon
- AmazonBasics 67-Inch Monopod | $13 | Amazon
- iClever 10,000mAh Solar Battery Pack | $15 | Amazon | Promo code GGGGDDDD
- Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Starter Kit | $58 | Amazon | Promo code 8I2CVT5T
- LG 49" 4K Smart TV | $350 | Best Buy
- Ultimate Ears – MEGABOOM Portable Bluetooth Speaker | $142 | Best Buy
Home
- PureSpa Essential Oil Diffuser Sale | Amazon
- Atlin Tumbler With Lid, Straw, and Handle | $16 | Amazon
- Nespresso Inissia Espresso Machine by De’Longhi with Aeroccino | $93 | Amazon
- Magellan ROADMATE 6630T-LM Dash Cam/GPS | $100 | Amazon
- Sugru Moldable Glue – Original Formula – Black & White 8-Pack | $11 | Amazon
- GoFloats Unicorn Party Tube Inflatable Float | $10 | Amazon
- AmazonBasics Multi-purpose Stainless Steel Scraper/Chopper | $8 | Amazon
- Pro-Lift F-767 Grey Low Profile Floor Jack – 2 Ton Capacity | $35 | Amazon
- Squatty Potty 7" Toilet Stool | $18 | Amazon
- Back to the Roots Water Garden | $49 | Amazon
- First Alert YS-1 Video Security Surveillance Yard Sign | $7 | Amazon
- Rocketbook Erasable, Reusable Wirebound Notebook – Letter Size | $30 | Amazon
- Gourmia – 6-Quart Pressure Cooker | $60 | Best Buy
Lifestyle
- Intex Recreation Explorer 200 2-Person Boat Set, 73 x 37-In. | $8 | Amazon
- Vintage and Retired NFL Apparel Sale | Amazon
- NCAA Apparel Gold Box | Amazon
Gaming
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Star Wars Battlefront II Bundle | $249 | Amazon
- Xbox One S 500GB Console – Forza Horizon 3 Hot Wheels Bundle | $199 | Amazon
- Xbox One X 1TB Console + Player Unknown Battlegrounds | $499 | Amazon
- Bocce Ball Set | $28 | Amazon
- Imploding Kittens: This is the First Expansion of Exploding Kittens | $13 | Amazon
- Destiny 2 [PS4/Xbox One] | $23 | Amazon
- Madden 18 [PS4/Xbox One] | $40 | Best Buy
- FIFA 18 [PS4/Xbox One] | $40 | Best Buy
- NHL 18 [PS4/Xbox One] | $40 | Best Buy