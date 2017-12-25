Rusia -. Al menos cinco personas murieron y varias resultaron heridas este lunes cuando un autobús municipal embistió contra una salida de un pasaje subterráneo en el oeste de Moscú.
“Las informaciones actuales dan cuenta de cinco muertos”, indicó a la AFP un responsable de la policía de tráfico de Moscú, Artyom Kolesnikov.
close
es
قالب وردپرس
We are working on a system to improve the quality of the website and reward active users by checking articles, news and quality, Thank you for improving Business Monkey News!
If the item is wrong, this mistranslated or missing information, you can edit it, notify a comment (we will correct) or you can View the original article here:
(Article in the original language)
The changes will be updated in 2 hours.
edit Story