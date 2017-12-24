Slight spoiler alert for Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Adam Driver agrees with you that he’s looking good in The Last Jedi – at least, according to Rian Johnson.

People caught up with the Star Wars: The Last Jedi director to ask how the much-buzzed-about beefcake moment came about.

“Adam looks so damn good because he’d been training hardcore for the past six months for those fight scenes,” Johnson told the magazine. “I’m like, ‘Eh. He looks so good. We should put him up there.'”

Rian: I like the way you think.

Johnson apparently went on to explain that Driver had no problem with the shirtless scene (Duh. He was nearly nude pretty regularly on Girls for six seasons; this is nothing.)

“He’s great,” Johnson told People. “He knew he looked good.”

Damnnn.

Johnson and the production team had previously elaborated that Kylo Ren needed to be shirtless for that scene so that it could establish for viewers exactly how much Rey could see via their connection.

“Over the course of those sequences, you come to understand all the rules of” the Force connection, editor Bob Ducsay told Huffington Post. “Ultimately, it’s just good storytelling if the audience is learning things the same time the characters they’re following are, instead of ahead or behind.”

See? Legitimate story reasons. Everything checks out.