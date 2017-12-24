Posted 12/24/2017 15:52:52 THIS

LONDRES, 24 Dic.

Achol Mach Chiek, a woman of 66, was last seen in the town of Bor, in the center of South Sudan in December 2013, when the last war in which he is the youngest country in the world began.

She is among the more than 5,000 victims of violence whose names are included in 'Remembering those we lost', a project to honor those who have died in seven decades of conflict.

"We want all those who have died are identified and have a place together, hopefully a physical place someday," he told by phone Awak Bior, project-founder. "Death is so horribly usual ... There have been a collective silencing of Southern Sudanese people," he explained.

About a third of the twelve million people in South Sudan have fled their homes since the war began in 2013 by fighting between soldiers loyal to the president, Salva Kiir, and followers of exvicepresidente Riek Machar.

Orgnaizaciones international ejemplso have documented numerous executions and mass killings, many of which were ethnically motivated, although there is no official death toll of the war.

Estimates of victims of the current war, which came last week in its fifth year, ranging from 50,000 to 300,000 dead. A spokeswoman for the UN Mission in South Sudan has told Thomson Reuters Foundation that the organization can not provide a death toll because the two opposing sides prevent him from accessing areas where there has been violence.

The project 'Remembering those we lost' invites witnesses to provide details of deaths or disappearances through a referral from a web page or sending text messages mobile form. Witnesses can specify whether the victim was shot dead by drowning or starvation.

After receiving the information, the project volunteers study it and try to confirm it, confirming details such as identity, age, gender, place of death and if it is confirmed dead or listed as missing before introducing all these data in the Web page.

"We have the ability to write stories about individuals, but the least we can do is to be more than a number and a name," said Bior, who started his project in January 2014 along with other southerners. "The lack of proper mourning and recognition of the deaths prepare South Sudan to happen again the same," he complained.

United Nations has said that the current violence in South Sudan, which has been immersed in conflict almost without interruption since 1955, amounts to ethnic cleansing and could become a genocide.

The group responsible for the project has organized acts of public reading of the names of those killed in the war in South Sudan in Yuba and Nairobi and radio to pay tribute to the deceased and promote reconciliation between communities that make up the world's youngest country.