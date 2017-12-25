Snow in Boston on Dec. 9, 2017.
Snow in Boston on Dec. 9, 2017.
Image: Michael Dwyer/AP/REX/Shutterstock

People around the U.S. are waking up to a white Christmas.

Seattle and Portland — two cities that aren’t exactly known for heavy snowfall this time of year — are both seeing a fair bit of snow on Monday.

Large swaths of the Midwest and Northeast also woke up to plenty of the white stuff coating lawns, trees, and cars.

And that’s not all.

Some lucky Boston residents awake early enough on Christmas morning got treated to one of the rarest and most treasured of weather events: thundersnow.

Yes, thundersnow is exactly what it sounds like. Effectively, it just means that there was a lightning strike along with heavy snowfall.

Thundersnow is rare, but the potential for it was actually predicted by some clutch meteorologists about 12 hours before it occurred.

Boston isn’t out of the woods yet, either.

The snowstorm is rapidly intensifying, and the National Weather Service is predicting snowfall rates of about 2 inches per hour.

Portland, for its part, of course stayed weird as snow fell on Christmas Eve.

And Seattle’s well-known landmarks look even better covered in snow.

Other parts of the U.S. also got a White Christmas this year.

window._msla=window.loadScriptAsync||function(src,id){if(document.getElementById(id))return;var js=document.createElement(‘script’);js.id=id;js.src=src;document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[0].parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}; _msla(“https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js”,”twitter_jssdk”);

en

قالب وردپرس

SHARE

We are working on a system to improve the quality of the website and reward active users by checking articles, news and quality, Thank you for improving Business Monkey News!

If the item is wrong, this mistranslated or missing information, you can edit it, notify a comment (we will correct) or you can View the original article here: (Article in the original language)

The changes will be updated in 2 hours.

edit Story