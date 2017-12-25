People around the U.S. are waking up to a white Christmas.

Seattle and Portland — two cities that aren’t exactly known for heavy snowfall this time of year — are both seeing a fair bit of snow on Monday.

Large swaths of the Midwest and Northeast also woke up to plenty of the white stuff coating lawns, trees, and cars.

And that’s not all.

Some lucky Boston residents awake early enough on Christmas morning got treated to one of the rarest and most treasured of weather events: thundersnow.

We just had THUNDERSNOW in Wakefield!! — Matt Hoenig (@MattHoenigWx) December 25, 2017

Heavy band of snow producing thundersnow! #Thundersnow Take it slow if traveling! pic.twitter.com/bnLFyBO4Fs — David J Bagley (@DavidBagleyWX) December 25, 2017

Yes, thundersnow is exactly what it sounds like. Effectively, it just means that there was a lightning strike along with heavy snowfall.

Thundersnow is rare, but the potential for it was actually predicted by some clutch meteorologists about 12 hours before it occurred.

Boston isn’t out of the woods yet, either.

The snowstorm is rapidly intensifying, and the National Weather Service is predicting snowfall rates of about 2 inches per hour.

A band of heavy snow will move into western New England this morning. Snowfall rates up to 2 inches per hour are possible. https://t.co/yl71BVDzer pic.twitter.com/ECsJHnvTjD Boston - IT (@NWSBoston) December 25, 2017

Portland, for its part, of course stayed weird as snow fell on Christmas Eve.

Well, that’s #ChristmasEve2017 in Portland. Please be safe on the roads! The Uniplower is working extra hard this evening, but there are still some areas I haven’t made it to yet! Patience! #pdxtst #MerryChristmasEveryone #MerryChristmas #ChristmasEve #pdx pic.twitter.com/ZSjaPIBUR3 — The Unipiper (@TheUnipiper) December 25, 2017

And Seattle’s well-known landmarks look even better covered in snow.

Update…today makes only the sixth white #Christmas on record in #Seattle. 2 inches on the ground reported at SeaTac, as of 12z. Only two other Christmases, there, had more snow on the ground than 2017. https://t.co/Fs9aTT14qr — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) December 25, 2017

Other parts of the U.S. also got a White Christmas this year.

Snow blankets downtown #Pittsburgh this morning in the first white Christmas that I’ve ever got to photograph in the city. Merry Christmas everyone! pic.twitter.com/GsAxxkSGss — Dave DiCello (@DaveDiCello) December 25, 2017

STAY HOME! I had to make a pit stop on my way back to the station to take a break from this. A white Christmas for sure. #STORMCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/XIgoBj7Hlr — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) December 25, 2017

A White Christmas here at NWS Albany! 4.3″ of snow measured at 7AM. Let us know how much you measured. #MerryChristmasEveryone! pic.twitter.com/4rf4TlbJvm - IT Albany (@NWSAlbany) December 25, 2017

