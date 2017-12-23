The number of Catalan companies have moved their headquarters to other parts of Spain already exceeds 3,100 since the illegal referendum on Oct. 1, according to the Association of Registrars of Spain.

The taxi service Radio Taxi Barcelona has joined the long list of Catalan companies that have taken their headquarters to other communities and has located its new head office in Madrid.

As stated in the Official Bulletin of the Commercial Registry (BORME), Radio Taxi Barcelona has located its new headquarters at number 30 of the Sofia street in the Spanish capital, just a few kilometers from the airport Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez.

The outcome of the regional elections on Thursday, in which the independence revalidated its new majority in the Parliament, can give rise to a new mass exodus of companies from Catalonia, where already taken their large multinational headquarters and CaixaBank, Naturhouse Colonial Gas Natural Fenosa, Abertis, Cellnex or MRW.