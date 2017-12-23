A current article of the Criminal Code provides "guarantees of impunity" for officials of the Communist regime in office between 1944 and 1989.

Step further the "Decommunisation" underway PolandThe Minister of justice Zbigniew Ziobro has applied to the Constitutional Court make repeal the statute of limitations for crimes committed during the communist regime, introduced in 1997 by the post-communist left.

Polish criminal code provides "Guarantees of impunity" officials of the communist regime in office between 1944 and 1989 are referred for face up to five years in prison crimes such as torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment inflicted intentionally by officials of the police policy with regard to anti-militants. According to Mr Ziobro, who is also the Attorney General, the perpetrators have benefited "Omissions volunteers prosecuted by justice".

The Law and Justice Party (PiS) in power two years has made the "Decommunisation" the keyword of his policy. He accused the Liberal government of not having done enough in purging the country of communism remains, and have even protected the Communists, according to a tacit agreement between the former opposition Solidarity and the communist authorities at the transition policy 1989.

In this context, the PiS leads a vast controversial justice reform that led Wednesday the European Commission to engage an unprecedented procedure in the EUthat can hit Poland penalties for threats to the rule of law.

The Conservative government is also conducting a broad policy change street names, demolition of monuments from the communist era still in place in the public space and rewriting manualshistory in education.