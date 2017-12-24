Several people observe the flames inside the shopping center in Davao, on Saturday December 23 in the southern Philippines

At least 37 people may have died in the fire that swept through a mall that housed an office call for an American multinational in the city of Davao, southern Philippines, a country already devastated by a tropical storm.

This fire is in addition to other naturally occurring tragedy plaguing the archipelago: Tropical Storm Tembin, which has caused more than 200 deaths in the southern Philippines, where 70,000 people were forced to flee.

Outside the burned mall, the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, tried to comfort the assembled families to hear, but he assured them that there was "zero" chance that their loved ones were still alive, witnesses told AFP.

Davao is the largest city in the southern Philippines and is located about 1,000 kilometers from Manila. It has 1.5 million inhabitants.

Firefighters recovered the first body Sunday, when the fire was under control, he told reporters Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, daughter of the president.

Firefighters arrived at the conclusion that all people trapped in the building had perished, said the mayor. "We believe that no one could survive in this heat and this thick black smoke," he said.

The fire started in the NCCC mall, four-story Saturday morning and several people were trapped inside, including office workers in a call center located on the top floor

The call center belonged to the US multinational SSI.

"She (Duterte) told us that there is zero" chance that "someone could survive in those circumstances," he told AFP Jimmy Quimsing, a sailor retiree who waited for news of his son, Jim Benedict, 25, who worked in the call center.

Duterte's special assistant Christopher Go, confirmed to AFP the contents of the conversation.

- 'Null' -

The head of the Bureau of Fire Protection at the scene said the likelihood that 37 people had survived were "null" as wrote Paolo Duterte -vicealcalde and brother of the mayor, in a Facebook post .

Fire Marshal Davao, Honey Fritz Alagano said building managers told the authorities that the fire started with a spark on the roof of the furniture section of the third floor.

"The mall is a closed unventilated place. When our firefighters tried to enter were you repulsed by fire and smoke, "he said. She explained that under these conditions only takes "three to five minutes," for a person to finish quelled.

President Duterte, who was mayor of Davao for two decades, is traveling to the city on weekends.

- Double catastrophe -

Many of the victims of the rains and river floods caused by the storm Tembin occurred on the island of Mindanao where Davao is located.

Fires are a common tragedy in the Philippines, especially in poor areas where no safety rule is not applied in buildings.

In the country they have also reported cases of fires in large buildings and industries, where corruption and exploitation make existing regulations are not applied.

In 2015, a fire in a shoe factory in Manila left 72 dead. Survivors blamed the deaths on the working conditions imposed by the owners, who were produced in workshops with barred windows and locked up.

The most serious fire in the country's history was in 1996 when 162 people died in a huge explosion at a nightclub in Manila.