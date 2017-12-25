es

One child was killed and two others were injured by an explosion on Christmas Eve at a restaurant in Quito due possibly to the accumulation of gas, Firefighters reported the local press.

The child, 7 years, died in a taxi when he was taken to a health center, said the commander of Fire Department Quito, Elber Arroyo, The newspaper "El Comercio".

Two others, one 85 and another 34 were injured with burns, said the head of the fire department.

The strong explosion, which destroyed the restaurant, took place at 23:00 local time, when customers and workers were having dinner.

According to firefighters, the possible cause of the explosion was the gas accumulation tank 15 kilos on the second floor of the building where they were found 44 cylinders containing gas. "These cylinders can not be used in this type of business, industrial cylinders have to be"Said the commander Arroyo.

With information from EFE

