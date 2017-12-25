Chrome is the best browser to play content in 4K, according to Netflix.

The quality of the connection Internet It is not the only determining factor for content Netflix with good quality. A list must be added the type of screen, the subscription and chosen web browser to access the service streaming from the computer.

And although it sounds strange, Chrome, the web browser used in the world, is not offering the best picture quality on Netflix. Nor is Firefox. Microsoft EdgeExclusive to Windows 10, is the only browser capable of displaying content 4K streaming service.

That will be true as long as the user has a display and compatible with 4K Seventh-generation Intel processor.

The rest? Windows, Mac and Linux, Chrome is only able to offer a 720p image quality, ie, in HD. So does Firefox and Opera.

A step above are positioned Safari (macOS 10.10.3 hereinafter) and Internet Explorer, able to deliver content in full HD (1080p).

The HDR arrived in Windows 10

The HDR technology to improve image quality, just landed on Netflix for Windows 10 users, either through the app or the web version of the streaming service.

HDR content to display requirements must be met: having a Premium Intel Core processors seventh generation or above plan, and a compatible monitor.

Netflix has more than 200 hours of content in HDR, a number that will grow in the coming months.