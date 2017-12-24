Un muñeco de nieve (archivo)

The US space agency shared a curious instant recorded by the spacecraft Dawn, in which it is possible to observe the image of a 'snowman' on one side of the asteroid Vesta.

Although photo It was recorded in 2011NASA's shared networks on December 21 to mark the winter solstice of 2017.

"You want to make a snowman? Three well placed impacts created this [snowman] on the surface of a giant asteroid, "NASA wrote in his Twitter account to share the image.

The three circles on the surface of Vesta, one above the other, vary in size as a real snowman: the largest is located at the bottom, while the smallest on top.

Dawn is a space probe launched by the Laboratory Jet Propulsion (JPL, its acronym in English) NASA on 27 September 2007. Between 2011 and 2012 explored the asteroid Vesta and is currently orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres.

