MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The multinational SSI Research Now confirmed the death of 37 employees in a fire that occurred on December 24 at the NCCC Mall of Davao in the Philippines.

"With deep sadness we confirm that 37 employees of Research Now SSI died in the fire that hit the NCCC Mall in Davao City, Philippines, where the company employs 500 people at a local call center," said CEO Gary Laben.

The company announced it will establish a fund to provide assistance to the families of the victims.

Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, said rescuers had found a body at the scene of the tragedy and ordered to continue the search until they are recovered all.