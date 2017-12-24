es

Mosul churches filled with worshipers again Sunday as the city prepares for celebrate Christmas for the first time in four yearsAfter being freed from the occupation of the terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) in July.

In this context the patriarch of the Chaldean Catholic Church, main branch in Iraq and Syria, Raphael Louis Sako, called in the morning to pray for "peace and stability in Mosul Iraq and the world."

Despite being a largely Muslim country, Iraq has a large Christian minority based mainly in the province of Nineveh in Iraqi Kurdistan and Baghdad.

Tens of thousands of Christians fled Mosul in 2014, the capital of Nineveh, and other towns before the advance of ISIS, who occupied the region and imposed Islamic law throughout the population.

But after being defeated in July by Iraqi government forces, Christians began to return and prepare to celebrate Christmas Sunday.

This time the Muslim residents of the city accompanied the rituals, along with candles and Christmas trees.

Also involved members of the security forces with armored vehicles, providing protection against a possible attack, as the region is still prone to terrorist attacks.

In fact the memory of the war is still very much alive. Broken windows are covered with fabric, and just outside the church of San Pablo was a portrait of one of the many Christians killed by ISIS.

Farqad Malkoo, a Christian woman, said the agency AFP to celebrate Christmas Mass was "Important to restore the Christian life in the city."

The ISIS ruled until recently over a million people in Syria and Iraq, but this year It was defeated on all fronts and now holds only a small strip of desert.

In early December, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al Abadi, declared victory over the group after three years of war.

With information and AFP

