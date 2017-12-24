Both Alpha Plus and Aviva had the same investment philosophy: do not lose money

Advocate active management of value type, as well as addressing the equity funds of the Management Alpha PlusMikel Navarro advises the former Aviva -today released and the Santalucía brand after its acquisition by the aseguradora-. Responsible for equity Alpha Plus anticipates that the two most outstanding of each product, the Alpha Plus Iberian Shares and the Santalucía Espabolsa, will merge in a few months.

Businessoperating after buying Aviva in Spain by Santalucía, expert review with his bag the progress of its main funds.

His fund Alpha Plus Ibérico Spanish Stock Exchange Shares income 21% in the year. What are the keys being?

We rely on a very thorough process of investment, fundamental analysis of the companies in which we invest and also the sector in which they compete. We look for companies that are undervalued and that meet certain criteria, ie exhibiting growth, which are slightly leveraged, have a strong balance sheet that are profitable, the management team is outstanding and generate cash.

Which companies excel in your portfolio?

Two companies have given us more than half of that profitability. We have Fluidra, Dedicated to the manufacture of swimming pools and components, and EuropacA cartonera which, as its president says, "involves consumption."

They are mostly small enterprises. Also bet on Ibex?

Of course we care about. Of the great values, the most weight in the portfolio is Telefónica, a value that has performed up this year. And the other big company we have in Spain is Inditex, company with an integration between the online channel and physical, in line with what a retail company [distribution] is required today to maintain leadership. Both companies, especially Inditex, have a higher return on their capital employed capital cost, so they are in our portfolio.

Lanka was one of his main positions half a year ago, does still have on their radar?

We continue to hold in its portfolio. It is a financial boutique that was completely undervalued. In the Iberian Alpha Plus we have from this year, but followed her for two years.

The Santalucía Espabolsa not go wrong, earns almost 14% in 2017.

Both Alpha Plus and Aviva, today Santalucía Management, had the same investment philosophy: do not lose money, always preserve capital. That's why the two managers has always sought to have a maximum knowledge of the companies in which it invests. Santalucía Espabolsa is a fund of 300 million euros under management, with little turnover. The difference is that the Espabolsa had less exposure to the financial sector which had the Alpha Plus earlier this year.

What are your strongest positions now?

Miquel y Costas, which it is specialized in the manufacture of cigarette papers, a division of industrial products. The second position would also Fluidra, weighing 6%, and thirdly is Telephonic. Another outstanding bet is LogistaWhich it is the sole distributor of snuff in southern Europe and also gaining presence in other sectors of distribution.

Catalan companies have several highly represented in your portfolio, do not you see political risk?

In the case of Miquel y Costas, for example, 90% of its revenues come from outside, and as for Fluidra, I understand that should not represent even 10%, ie, they are quite internationalized companies.

And European stock exchange, investment fund what stands out?

The Santalucía Eurobolsa, which is a fund of nearly 200 million euros invested primarily in assets of the euro area and that this year carries a yield of 12%. As the Espabolsa, it is an actively managed fund that is not adhered to an index that affects the analysis of the companies in which it invests.

Why bet values?

En los últimos meses hemos invertido en Elis, la mayor empresa de lavanderías industriales de Europa; en IMCD, una distribuidora de productos químicos; en una holandesa que se llama Boskaris, que es una dragadora, y también en la embotelladora de Coca-Cola, con parte del accionariado de titularidad española.

What are your expectations for the Spanish stock market in 2018?

Nos centramos en compañías que nos pueden proporcionar rentabilidades en dos o tres años superiores al 20%, por lo que no podría decir lo que va a hacer la Bolsa en 2018. Desde el punto de vista macro, lo que sí sabemos es que España va a crecer al 2,5% y que la política monetaria sigue siendo muy laxa. Desde el punto de vista micro, en los meses de noviembre y diciembre hemos encontrado más oportunidades que tres meses atrás, cuando el Ibex estaba por encima de lo que está ahora.