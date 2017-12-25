Mexico City activates seismic alert

Mexico City has enabled the seismic alert and review protocol after an earthquake occurred in Guerrero, as confirmed Miguel Ángel Mancera, Head of government of the CDMX. Early reports of National Seismological Institute They suggest that the epicenter of the quake took place seven kilometers east of Acapulco, at a depth of 26 kilometers. The earthquake was of magnitude 5, and among the possible affected areas are located in Mexico City, where residents have begun to leave their homes and malls before the notice of seismic alert.
He is shaking, is active review protocol in #CDMX #mm
- Miguel Ángel Mancera (@ManceraMiguelMX) December 25, 2017
Preview: EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 5 Loc 7 km east of ACAPULCO, GRO 25/12/17 14:23:07 Lat 16.86 -99.83 Lon Pf 10 km pic.twitter.com/B5TuihIYbz
- National Seismological (@SSNMexico) December 25, 2017
Developing