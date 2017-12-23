es

The city of Delray Beach (Florida) filed a demand federal against large pharmaceutical companies and drug distributors for alleged share of responsibility for the "crisis opiates" in the United States, local media reported.

La demanda es en contra de McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Purdue Pharma, Cephalon, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Endo International, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Insys y Mallinckrodt.

The plaintiffs accuse the drug manufacturers have launched a "concerted and coordinated strategy" to change the way doctors and patients manage pain arise, in order to increase the benefits of a multibillion dollar industry.

"We are looking forward to the day come before the court to repair the financial damage our taxpayers have inevitably come to face," said Mayor of Delray Beach, Cary Glickstein, in a statement.

The city is represented by the law firm Robbins Geller nationwide Rudman & Dowd has asked the demand the case is heard in a jury trial.

According to a report by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), more than 63,600 people died from drug overdoses in the United States in 2016, 21% more than in 2015.

Of these deaths, 42,249 were by synthetic opiates such as fentanyl, tramadol and the like and also synthetic or semi natural opiates such as oxycodone, all potent analgesics available by prescription.

According to media Delray Beach area, a city 84 kilometers from Miami precisely is known as the capital of hard drug rehabilitation US the demand figure about $ 3 million for the cost of attending the nearly 700 overdoses occurred only in 2016.

"Cities like ours face human tragedies incommensurable and billionaires fiscal impacts and rising partly due to the negligence and fraud manufacturers and distributors of opiates thousands of millions pocketing knowingly, if not intentionally, which beget current and next generation addicted to these drugs, "said the mayor.

The decision to sue the pharmaceutical and distribution companies was taken by the Municipal Board of Delray Beach last July, because "there is virtually no help from the federal government" and coming from the state of Florida is "low", then the mayor said.

Before Delray Beach, where there are hundreds of clinics and "sober homes", as known to communities to help overcome drug addiction and alcoholism, other cities like Chicago and Dayton, Ohio, filed similar lawsuits.

