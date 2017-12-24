Image: Hover Camera

Heads up: All products featured here are selected by Mashable’s commerce team and meet our rigorous standards for awesomeness. If you buy something, Mashable may earn an affiliate commission.

Designating a self-flying drone as your personal 4K photographer? Yep, we live in the future.

The Hover Camera Passport drone, which is on sale for $349.99 a limited time, uses face-detection technology to fly and follow you autonomously while capturing footage of your surroundings.

Designed for use virtually anywhere, this 2017 Red Dot Design Award-winner is ultra-portable at just 242 grams and folds easily into a travel-friendly size that fits comfortably in a purse or backpack. Send it on its way and get on with your fun while it records 360-degree videos of your environment.

No need to babysit this drone; the only time it needs you is if/when you want it to snap a quick photo, which requires nothing more than a simple hand gesture. Regular firmware updates ensure these artificial intelligence technologies remain cutting-edge.

Image: Hover Camera

Snag the Hover 4K Camera Passport Drone for $349.99
See Details

en

قالب وردپرس

SHARE

We are working on a system to improve the quality of the website and reward active users by checking articles, news and quality, Thank you for improving Business Monkey News!

If the item is wrong, this mistranslated or missing information, you can edit it, notify a comment (we will correct) or you can View the original article here: (Article in the original language)

The changes will be updated in 2 hours.

edit Story