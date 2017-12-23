Plane makes emergency landing in Miami Beach

The pilot was able to leave the plane and swim until rescued. Photo: Screenshot

As if it were a scene from a movie, plane fell on Friday against the Beaches from Miami Beach to perform splashdown from emergency.

Rescue workers explained thatthe small aircraft fell to 41st Street and Collins AvenueAfter presenting a problem with the engine.

The pilotWhich was the only person on board, He could leave the plane and swim to be rescued; He explained that while flying over one of the engines lost power forcing him to perform this maneuver.

The plane yellow Sea fell dramatically in the water, as showed videos broadcast by local media, to the surprise of some sailors.

