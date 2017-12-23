Real suffered a severe defeat, at home, and now 14 points behind his great rival, wide leader in the Spanish Championship.

The world | 23/12/2017 at 3:23 p.m.

FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid (3-0), Saturday, December 23, flying leads the ChampionshipSpain and burying the hopes of title Madrid. The reigning Liga champions suffered a severe defeat, at home, and now 14 points behind his great rival, wide leader in the Spanish Championship.

After a tense first period and closed at the Santiago Bernabeu, Suarez has released the score after a masterful against attack. And Real groggily, lost his footing when defender Dani Carvajal merengue pushed the hand of an action goal at his line. red card and logical penalty transformed into force Messi. Aleix Vidal then closed the mark on a pass from Messi same.

FC Barcelona unbeaten

This result confirms the successful Barça moved with his new coach Ernesto Valverde: more serious, less arabesques, and still unbeaten in La Liga this season despite losing Neymar, left in August Paris-Saint Germain.

Real appears in full after decompression to have lived in 2017 the best year history with five trophies, including the league and the Champions League. The challenge for Zinedine Zidane will coach be to regroup his team for the European spring, with the prospect of a hot clash against PSG in the knockout stages of the Champions League, February 14th.