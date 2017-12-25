Image: Pexels

Every Christmas party and family gathering I go to typically has a least a minute of confusion where everyone decides who is going to be in charge of the tunes. That then leads to questions about how that person’s phone can be connected to the speaker system where we are, or whether they can log in to Spotify to access the epic playlist they’ve made to share with the group. Instead of all that may I offer a simple suggestion: let Alexa do it.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member then you can ask Alexa to “Play Christmas Music” and get a pretty solid mix of holiday hits headed your way. Bonus: since it’s playing through your Echo, it also doesn’t require setting up any speakers or doing anything extra… it just works.

It’s not entirely the best solution for a large gathering (for that I’d recommend trying a Pandora or Spotify station hooked up to some real speakers), but for some no-fuss background music for dinner or opening gifts, it’s great.

To do it, enable the Christmas radio skill on Alexa.

This year you can also have Santa curate your tunes. Enable the iHeart Santa skill on your Alexa and then ask to “talk to Santa Claus.” Santa will ask you a few yes or no questions to get to know you and then will play a selection of tunes he thinks you’ll enjoy based on your answers.

And if you’re tired of holiday music at this point, you can also ask Alexa to like ask Alexa Christmas Trivia such as “Is Santa real?” Or “Who’s your favorite reindeer?” Or have her read aloud The Night Before Christmas.

And when you’re ready to settle in to watch your Netflix fire for the night, you can have Alexa “play holiday sounds” using the Christmas Sounds skill to create a cozy atmosphere.

