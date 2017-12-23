Justin Bieber looking for his ex, Hailey Baldwin. Selena would have not missed inconsequential

The singer would be looking to the model for eventual reconciliation ...

It seems that all is not well in paradise, because Selena had already had their first big argument with Justin Bieber, so the couple would be looking to get ahead therapy together. "Together", Bieber would then contact your ex, Hailey Baldwin once again.

As confirmed by a source of Us WeeklyThey have shared a number of text messages in order to seek reconciliation.

But most likely, they say, it is concerned in terms of resuming the friendship that the two maintained, considering that both are now in a relationship, being the current boyfriend Shawn Mendes Hailey.

Selena would be the most affected by this because although it is not a jealous person, and has had to go through quite a few complications Justin errors in the past.

However, the Gomez family if you are worried, considering that no trust at all in the young Bieber and does not want close to the singer.

In addition, they were really pleased with Abel Tesfaye -The Weeknd- and even surpassed that Selena would not have left him to return with Justin Bieber.

Do not miss it