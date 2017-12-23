For some reason Jimmy Choo thought the end of 2017 would be the perfect time to release an advertisement showing model Cara Delevingne getting catcalled while walking through a city with sparkly boots on.

It wasn’t.

Following serious online backlash, Jimmy Choo pulled the “Shimmer in the Dark” ad on Friday, deleting both the YouTube video and Tweet that showed the video.

The ad showed Delevingne wearing a sequined red mini dress and black booties that appeared to be covered in rhinestones. As she walks the sidewalks at night she’s met with several whistles, long stares, and nods — you know, classic elements of catcalling that so many women deal with on a daily basis.

At one point, in an attempt to emphasize just how great these Jimmy Choo boots are, a man yells to her, “Nice shoes, lady.” Ugh.

After a year filled with women speaking out against sexual harassment and misconduct, the timing of the ad seemed especially horrific, and Twitter users were quick to express their dismay.

Perhaps now is not the best moment to run an ad about how cool and sexy catcalling is? https://t.co/8TK9huRHLL — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) December 19, 2017

Totally. I lived in NYC in my 20s and when I watch it, it makes my stomach hurt. — Bonnie Bauman (@bonbauman) December 19, 2017

Hey ladies, buy our shoes! You’ll have to beat men off with a stick! No, really! Buy two pairs now and get a Jimmy Choo man-beating stick absolutely free! — Nick (@nabinnyc) December 20, 2017

Oh dear @Caradelevingne. Sad that you took part in this awful, regressive advertisement. — Ms Person (@MsPerson) December 19, 2017

Because being cat-called and harassed on the streets of NYC is just so cool, sexy and fun! Wow. Read the room Jimmy Choo! — Bonnie Bauman (@bonbauman) December 19, 2017

The ad appears to have been released in Nov. but recently resurfaced via Twitter re-promotion.

Though, it’s been pulled from the brand’s official YouTube page it can be seen here.

Read the room, Jimmy Choo. Read. The. Room.

Mashable reached out to Jimmy Choo for comment.

