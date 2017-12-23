Jimmy Choo model, Cara Delevingne.
Image: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

For some reason Jimmy Choo thought the end of 2017 would be the perfect time to release an advertisement showing model Cara Delevingne getting catcalled while walking through a city with sparkly boots on.

It wasn’t.

Following serious online backlash, Jimmy Choo pulled the “Shimmer in the Dark” ad on Friday, deleting both the YouTube video and Tweet that showed the video.

The ad showed Delevingne wearing a sequined red mini dress and black booties that appeared to be covered in rhinestones. As she walks the sidewalks at night she’s met with several whistles, long stares, and nods — you know, classic elements of catcalling that so many women deal with on a daily basis.

At one point, in an attempt to emphasize just how great these Jimmy Choo boots are, a man yells to her, “Nice shoes, lady.” Ugh.

After a year filled with women speaking out against sexual harassment and misconduct, the timing of the ad seemed especially horrific, and Twitter users were quick to express their dismay.

The ad appears to have been released in Nov. but recently resurfaced via Twitter re-promotion.

Image: screengrab/youtube

Though, it’s been pulled from the brand’s official YouTube page it can be seen here.

Read the room, Jimmy Choo. Read. The. Room.

Mashable reached out to Jimmy Choo for comment.

