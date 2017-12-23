Avocado part to be consumed in China It will be of Jalisco after advancing negotiations between Mexico and China to export the hass variety that occurs in the state.

Authorities of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People's Republic of China concluded where risk analysis verified that hass avocado growers in the state, meet the health protocol set to begin the exports of this fruit to China.

Above, during the market diversification strategy promoted by the Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock, Rural Development, Fisheries and Food (Sagarpa), Technicians from the National Health Service, Food Safety and Food Quality (SENASA), SAGARPA reported.

They explained that Chinese technicians in Mexico monitored orchards, production processes, good agricultural practices, pest monitoring programs, System Contamination Risk Reduction (SRRC) and even the type of chemicals used by Mexican producers.

Chinese technicians were avocado orchards in four municipalities of Tonila, Tuxpan and Zapotlán El Grande, where he also visited two balers.

Asian experts met mechanisms that apply health and safety avocado producers to export to different parts of the world.

Chinese government representatives were informed of the Mexican regulation on health and food safety and procedures used to prevent pests on agricultural plantations.

