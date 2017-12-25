TOKYO A major Japanese commercial aviation company was the victim of a scam millionaire alleged payment of lease fees and other services.

It is Japan Airlines was hurt with 384 million yen (3.4 million dollars).

According to the financial press, between July and September he received false invoices and payments transferred to an unauthorized bank account in Hong Kong by way of leasing aircraft and cargo services to business partners abroad.

They also emphasize that the foreign financial institution that manages the use of a Boeing 777-300ER was supplanted by a criminal group that demanded the deposit of that amount of money for rental.

In addition, the company subcontracted by JAL in the United States also made other payments after receiving an email like.

THE DATA

JAL has requested the support of the authorities of Hong Kong to track the payment and give the criminals.

© Nippon News