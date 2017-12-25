{ “@context”:”http://schema.org”, “@type”:”LiveBlogPosting”, “publisher”:{ “@type”:”Organization”, “name”:”Ediciones EL PAIS”, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com”, “sameAs”:[“https://twitter.com/cincodiascom”], “@id”: “#PublisherOrg”, “logo”:{ “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url” : “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png” } }, “url”:”0″, “coverageStartTime”:”2017-10-16T12:00:24CEST”, “coverageEndTime”:”2037-10-11T12:00:24CEST”, “name”:”Ibex 35 y Mercados en directo”, “description”:”Directo del Mercado bursatil en Cinco Días”, “liveBlogUpdate”:[ { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Vidrala distribuirá un dividendo de 0,69 euros por acciónVidrala ha aprobado distribuir un dividendo a 0,69″, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513965956-cf7b2b1d9b91d40d1444618d819d7acb”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T19:05:56CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T19:05:56CET”, “articleBody”:”

Vidrala a dividend of 0.69 euros per share

Vidrala has approved a dividend to 0.69 euros per share. The last day of trading of the shares entitled to dividend is 12 February. And paid 14 dle month.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Roche compra la farmacéutica oncológica Ignyta por 1.700 millonesLa multinacional farmacéutica suiza Roche”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513963876-309478de466e76be12be23994c3e49e2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T18:31:16CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T18:31:16CET”, “articleBody”:”

Roche buy oncological pharmaceutical Ignyta by 1.700 million

Swiss pharmaceutical multinational Roche said Friday it has signed an agreement to buy US biotechnology firm oncological Ignyta by about 1,700 million dollars.

According to the financial terms of the transaction, Roche will pay $ 27 cash for each Ignyta shares, representing a premium of 74% over the closing price of its securities this 21 December.

The purchase agreement, which they expect to close in the first half of 2018, has already been approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is waiting to receive regulatory approval, according to a joint statement.

"Ignyta maintain its operations in San Diego (California) and will continue to lead the entrectinib tests to ensure that this important drug reaches patients as soon as possible," the company said.

“, “alternateName”:”alfonso”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”alfonso Simon”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex cierra con una caída del 1,19%, hasta los 10.182 puntos. En la semana, sube un 0,3%”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513960641-0663f8b4035a5899861191750bf7a6a2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T17:37:21CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T17:37:21CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Dow closed with a fall of 1.19% to 10182 points. For the week, rising 0.3%

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Goldman Sachs, primer accionista de DIAEl banco estadounidense Goldman Sachs ha elevado al 10,2% su”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513959689-8e088a68783c1ceb3ebc82f76989a1c5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T17:21:29CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T17:21:29CET”, “articleBody”:”

Goldman Sachs, the largest shareholder of DIA

US bank Goldman Sachs has raised its stake to 10.2% in the supermarket chain Dia, as recorded in the records of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The bank controlled so far 6.84% of the shares of the Spanish company, and this acquisition has exceeded 10.2%, which indirectly controls the 0.693% of the shares.

Goldman Sachs is placed and the first shareholder chain supermercardos ahead of Baillie Gifford (10.02%) and Letterone Investment (10%).

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La CNMV levanta la suspensión sobre NyesaLa CNMV ha acordado levantar la suspensión de negociación sobre”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513957199-60b2fdd8c6969b463794f95a0429af88″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T16:39:59CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T16:39:59CET”, “articleBody”:”

The CNMV lifts suspension on Nyesa

The CNMV has agreed to lift the suspension of trading on shares of Nyesa dated 22 January. The value was excluded from trading since the company filed for bankruptcy in September 2011.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Wall Street abre mixto y el Dow Jones cede un 0,12%Wall Street abrió hoy mixto pero media hora después sus”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513955990-6b8ecffcaa6f16a5f1c9b24cf213db77″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T16:19:50CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T16:19:50CET”, “articleBody”:”

Wall Street opens mixed and the Dow Jones yields 0.12%

Wall Street opened mixed today but half an hour later three indices recorded losses of 0.12% for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, pending developments in Washington to avoid a partial government shutdown.

This index points to 24751.44 30.85 yielded whole, while the selective S & P 500 erased initial gains and now left 0.06% to 2682.91 units and the Nasdaq composite index lost market 0.18% to 6952.76 points.

Congress approved Thursday a short-term financing to avoid such partial closure, extending the budget until Jan. 19 to make room for Republicans and Democrats to negotiate a final agreement on the accounts of fiscal year 2018.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Unicorp Patrimonio: El riesgo catalán ya está descontado en el precio del IbexLos expertos de la firma de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513947330-9f6b8f1733f5e1d6ca110aec28eba200″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T13:55:30CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T13:55:30CET”, “articleBody”:”

Unicorp Heritage: "The Catalan risk is already discounted in the price of Ibex"

Los expertos de la firma de análisis aseguran que “en Cataluña hay dos millones de votantes a favor del independentismo. No son mayoría en votos pero el actual sistema electoral otorga una mayoría absoluta a los partidos independentistas. Pero dos escaños arriba o abajo en el resultado de las elecciones de ayer no deberían cambiar demasiado el discurso. Estos dos millones de votantes siguen creyéndose el discurso y las mentiras de los independentistas de que España les roba y que les iría mucho mejor con una Cataluña independiente y lo seguirán creyendo al menos a corto plazo”.

Unicorp Patirmonio adds that "Catalonia is a problem for Spain today and will remain so in the short and medium term. The question to ask is whether this problem will affect the Ibex 35 companies or if it is already discounted in the price ".

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Albiol (PP) admite que ‘lo más fácil’ sería dimitirEl presidente del PP catalán y candidato a la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513940676-ccfdf444b4caa9fc09e68873e9d6b37d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T12:04:36CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T12:04:36CET”, “articleBody”:”

Albiol (PP) admits that 'the easiest' would resign

El presidente del PP catalán y candidato a la Presidencia de la Gedneralitat, Xavier García Albiol, ha admitido este viernes que el PPC está “muy tocado” después de haber pasado de 11 a 3 escaños en las elecciones autonómicas, pero ha subrayado que ahora es momento de “reflexionar” y “tomar las decisiones que sean en el momento adecuado”. Por eso, ha rechazado dejas las riendas del partido en este momento.

"For me the easiest or most convenient would resign. I think right now if I resign, I would certainly favor a personal capacity but would be leaving the party in a very delicate situation, because right now with three deputies corresponding is that all of us, all without exclusion, try provide the solution and see what is the solution, "said Albiol upon arrival at Ejecutivodel Committee chaired PP Mariano Rajoy.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los afectados por despidos colectivos descienden un 17,4%El número de trabajadores afectados por un”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513938894-dbd4fac6785d99ede9c73b327bc4514c”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T11:34:54CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T11:34:54CET”, “articleBody”:”

Those affected by collective redundancies fell by 17.4%

The number of workers affected by a record of employment regulation (ERE) fell by 37.8% between January and October compared to the same period last year, which was affected 42,627 people, 25,936 less.

According to Statistics Employment Regulation for that period published today by the Ministry of Employment and Social Security, 2,156 companies began layoffs employment until October, 1,261 less than in the first ten months of 2016, representing a fall of 36 , 9%.

Similarly, the total number of records of employment regulation fell 37.2% from a year earlier to reach 2,793.

EP

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La CUP apoyará a Puigdemont si se asume su programa de ‘construir’ la RepúblicaEl candidato de la CUP,”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513936305-ced79635cefce2e09debb9d9a2e2b357″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T10:51:45CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T10:51:45CET”, “articleBody”:”

The CUP will support Puigdemont if your program 'build' is assumed Republic

The candidate of the CUP, Carles Riera, today said that the anti-capitalists are willing to back the nomination of a pro-independence president and even part of the Catalan Executive future if the rest of sovereignists formations assume its political program, based on "build" the Republic.

Speaking to Catalunya Radio, the presidential candidate of the CUP, training yesterday won in the elections 4 seats, compared with 10 in 2015, said that "although their influence and electoral arguments are down from the previous legislature," his four seats are "decisive" and "we assert according to our program," has ruled.

"This is not to make autonomy, not to obey the 155, the Constitution and not to reapply the statute, but to construct Republic and Republic" stressed Riera.

http://cort.as/-0Peo

Efe

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”¿Cuáles son los valores que más sensibles a la incertidumbre en Cataluña?El departamento de análisis de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513936051-30faea9f74b0688ef85e4595268875d5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T10:47:31CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T10:47:31CET”, “articleBody”:”

What are the values ​​most sensitive to uncertainty in Catalonia?

Analysis Department of Banco Sabadell maintains that "the key short term will be in negotiations between ERC, JXC and CUP for the formation of government and its political strategy for the future". Meanwhile, political uncertainty, apart from the impact on BPA (via growth), may be reflected in an increase in the risk premium he says.

And he notes that the most sensitive values ​​its direct geographical exposure and / or risk premium stand out in the Ibex 35 are: Santander, CaixaBank, BBVA, Merlin or Colonial by Meliá (for direct linkage to tourism). Between Sacyr, Renta Corporation, Quabit, Real Estate South (for risk premium), eDreams (for tourism) and Catalana Occidente rest.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El déficit comercial aumenta un 40% hasta octubre, con las exportaciones en récordEl déficit comercial”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513934047-066231a96599a59b4e1b3d1aa70a2ae2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T10:14:07CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T10:14:07CET”, “articleBody”:”

The trade deficit increased by 40% until October, with exports at record

The trade deficit reached 21.073 million euros between January and October, an increase of 39.9% over the previous year and the third fastest time in this period since 1998, surpassed only in 2013 and 2016.

Between January and October exports were up 9.3% to 229,801,000 new record high for the series accumulated in this period, as reported Friday by the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness.

However, this increase in exports, which recorded better performance than the entire euro zone and the EU, not allowed to offset the significant increase in imports, which rose in the same period by 11.3% to the 250,873 million euros.

EP

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Pilar Perales, nueva consejera de MapfreLa catedrática de Derecho Mercantil en Universidad Carlos III Pilar”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513932850-c7c15e6d150dcffb85d6970debf640fd”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:54:10CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:54:10CET”, “articleBody”:”

Pilar Perales, new Minister of Mapfre

Professor of Commercial Law at Universidad Carlos III Pilar Perales has been appointed independent director of Mapfre, replacing Casdemont Adriana, who has resigned the post on December 31st. Casademont was chief minister of the meat group of the same name, which filed bankruptcy in July.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Caixabank y Sabadel caen en torno al 2%Las entidades catalanas abrieron con pérdidas cercanas al 4% y poco a”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513932801-41f6e4e1a750f5732442705a7b6dd068″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:53:21CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:53:21CET”, “articleBody”:”

Sabadel caixabank and fall around 2%

Catalan organizations opened with losses of close to 4% and gradually reduce losses. Sabadell Caixabank 2.3% and 2.2% is allowed.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El miedo inicial se diluye: el Ibex modera las pérdidas al 1%El índice baja en torno al 1%, tras digerir”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513932753-dd2f74c85976ba292b9c495774565a0f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:52:33CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:52:33CET”, “articleBody”:”

The initial fear is diluted: the Ibex moderate losses 1%

The low rate of around 1%, after digesting the election results in Catalonia.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Las pernoctaciones hoteleras aumentan el 2,1%, pero caen el 6% en CataluñaLas pernoctaciones en”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513931919-0df2e00c9feae785f1aaf7e5372c532f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:38:39CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:38:39CET”, “articleBody”:”

Hotel stays increase 2.1% but fall by 6% in Catalonia

Overnight stays in hotels in Spain rose 2.1% in November year on year, to 17.5 million, while in Catalonia fell by 6.2% to 2.19 million, according to the INE. In the whole of Spain, overnight stays by resident travelers in Spain rose 3.5% in November, while non-residents were up 1.3%.

In Catalonia, overnight stays fell by 4.1% in the case of residents in Spain and 7.3% for non-residents. In the first eleven months of the year, the number of overnight stays increased by 2.8% in Spain over the same period of 2916.

Efe

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Las ventas para el Sorteo de Navidad crecen un 3,26%, pero caen un 7,4% en CataluñaLa venta de lotería para”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513931829-32e40e97db2f65a1f3515bfc0f6d1ad2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:37:09CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:37:09CET”, “articleBody”:”

Sales for the Christmas Draw grew by 3.26%, but fell by 7.4% in Catalonia

Lottery sales for the Christmas lottery held this Thursday, December 22, increased by 3.26 percent to reach 2,759 million. The upward trend has been observed in all regions except in Catalonia which has dropped 7.4 percent.

The increase in consolidated sales nationwide registered since 2014, 2015, 2016 which saw an increase of 4.64, 4.52 and 3.49 percent respectively, something that has been highlighted by the President of Lotteries , Inmaculada García told TVE collected by Europa Press. "We are already in a cumulative total of nearly 16 percent in the last four, which is a very important fact," said Garcia.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La incertidumbre en Cataluña ralentizará las decisiones de compraventas de viviendas, según”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513931545-f277e615e0d1e86f0fb56199d6736a3d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:32:25CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:32:25CET”, “articleBody”:”

Uncertainty in Catalonia decisions slow house sales, according to Idealist

Fernando Encinar, head of research idealist, explains that the results of elections in Catalonia, which give an absolute majority to pro-independence parties, predict few months of continuity in the economic and real estate will be reflected since the beginning of 2018: slowdown in purchase decisions and uncertainty that does not benefit the economic recovery already enjoyed Catalonia ".

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”MacroYield: El independentismo gana pero tendrá dífícil reanudar el procésTras conocerse los resultados”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513931209-3902df6bbb325db562e4f9e47b3e8d04″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:26:49CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:26:49CET”, “articleBody”:”

MacroYield: "The independentismo wins but will resume difficult procés"

Tras conocerse los resultados electorales, los analistas valoran los resultados electorales. MacroYield explica en su informe diario que “los activos de riesgo españoles permanecerán lastrados mientras no haya más visbilidad respecto a la posición que van a adoptar los partidos independentistas, aunque no parece que puedan tener una salida distinta a la vuelta a la legalidad, con lo que la tensión debería rebajarse en los próximos meses”.

The analyst firm said in its report that the next key dates are January 23, the date which should constitute the Parliament and on February 6, which will begin the investiture debate for the formation of government and require the votes attendance of the elected deputies (only the delegate vote for maternity leave, paternity leave or disability is allowed), so that the situation of the elected deputies and who are imprisoned or escaped in the independence bloc (8 at this time) on that date will crucial.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Elecnor consigue un contrato de 248 millones en BrasilCeleo Redes, sociedad participada por el fondo”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513931155-c31de6ccc32ae71722bd531d4de3c543″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:25:55CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:25:55CET”, “articleBody”:”

Elecnor gets a contract of 248 million in Brazil

Celeo Networks, a company owned by the Dutch fund APG and Elecnor has been awarded a power concession in Brazil in which it will invest 248 million euros, as reported Friday the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The new power grant comprises various sections of line 500 kV and 230 kV, which represents a total of 414 kilometers in length, the construction of three new substations, totaling 4,200 MVA processing capacity and different magnifications four existing substations.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Sabadell y Caixabank lideran las caídas: un 4%Banco Sabadell y Caixabank retroceden un 4% en la apertura”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513929711-f45a1d46a1b53d071ce09c89c1ff6bdf”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:01:51CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:01:51CET”, “articleBody”:”

Sabadell and Caixabank lead falls: 4%

Banco Sabadell and CaixaBank regress 4% at the open after the independence victory in Catalonia

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex abre con una caída del 1,54% en 10.145 puntos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513929644-aef8175d8ea42f1e52c85129149c4ac2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T09:00:44CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T09:00:44CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Dow opens with a fall of 1.54% at 10,145 points

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Referencias macro previas al largo fin de semana navideñoJunto al renovado foco de atención que supone”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513928819-76473e792933d1bb62c18395ccd226fc”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T08:46:59CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T08:46:59CET”, “articleBody”:”

Macro references pre-Christmas long weekend

Along the renewed focus representing Catalonia, investors will have today also references a wide battery of macroeconomic data, on a day that is expected of little activity in general, prior to the long weekend of Christmas.

France and the UK published its final third quarter GDP. In the United States, would emphasize the personal income and spending in November, the index of consumer prices (PCE) of the same month, durables orders, also in November, and the final December reading of the index of consumer sentiment will be published .

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Link Securities prevé hoy un impacto contenido hoy para la Bolsa españolaLink Securities prevé una”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513928445-4572234f8869255e3f775f16bff5074f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T08:40:45CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T08:40:45CET”, “articleBody”:”

Link Securities today provides a contained impact today for the Spanish Stock Exchange

Link Securities prevé una apertura bajista para la Bolsa española tras los resultados de las elecciones catalanas, aunque no espera que “a sangre vaya a llegar al río, ya que el Estado, mal que bien, ha mostrado que tiene recursos para defenderse del órdago secesionista y los inversores ya lo saben”. De hecho, cree que tras una apertura claramente a la baja, es posible que el Ibex se estabilice a la espera de conocer novedades.

Still, he warns that "in the coming months the Spanish stock market will continue to behave worse in relative terms than the rest of the major stock markets in the euro zone, at least until this complex scenario becomes clearer. That said, within the Spanish market there are companies with little exposure to the Spanish economy that, if all other bags maintain the current good tone, you can keep doing well. "

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La prima de riesgo sube tímidamente, a 107 puntosEl diferencial entre la deuda española y alemana sube de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513928016-74f5ae3040ba211f75d934baa1b1cf3d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T08:33:36CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T08:33:36CET”, “articleBody”:”

The risk premium rises timidly, 107 points

The spread between Spanish and German debt rises from 105 to 107 basis points, rising two points on the type of Spanish 10-year bond. Rallies on the lowest levels in recent months.

"" AlternateName ":" nuno_rodrigo "," image ": {" @type ":" ImageObject "," url ":" https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058327_235_la-bolsa-encaja -the-result-electoral-with-drops-top-to-1-than-expected-the-mercado.jpg "," width "," 432 "," height ":" 304 "}," author ":" Rodrigo nuño "," publisher ": {" @id "" #PublisherOrg "}}, {" @type "" blogposting "," headline "," CaixaBank and Sabadell, still below the levels prior to 1- 0CaixaBank and Sabadell are today in the "" mainEntityOfPage ": {" @type ":" WebPage "," @id ":" 0 "}," url ":" http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/ 1513927817-14fd5d6cb152acee907d29c51615268e "," datePublished ":" 2017-12-22T08: 30: 17CET "," DateModified ":" 2017-12-22T08: 30: 17CET "," ArticleBody ""

CaixaBank and Sabadell, still below the levels prior to the 1-0

CaixaBank and Sabadell are now the focus of investors, after the victory of the pro-independence bloc in the Catalan elections, which achieves an absolute majority. Both companies moved their headquarters outside Catalonia after the referendum of October 1, which earned them heavy punishment on the stock market. CaixaBank has not yet recovered the levels prior to 1-0 and lost 3.6%, while accumulating a rise of 30.6% in the year. Sabadell, rising 32.2% in 2017, lost a slight 0.96% since

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Se aceleran las caídas en los futuros del IbexSegún Meff, los futuros ya cotizan por debajo de los 10.100″, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513927568-6e91edb4aee18fd86d67e9623d1afcbb”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T08:26:08CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T08:26:08CET”, “articleBody”:”

They accelerate falls in the Ibex futures

According to MEFF futures and traded below 10,100 points, down 1.9%.

"" AlternateName ":" nuno_rodrigo "," image ": {" @type ":" ImageObject "," url ":" https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058327_437_la-bolsa-encaja -the-result-electoral-with-drops-top-to-1-than-expected-the-mercado.jpg "," width "," 432 "," height ":" 79 "}," author ":" Nuño Rodrigo "," publisher ": {" @id ":" #PublisherOrg "}}, {" @type ":" blogposting "," headline ":" Sabadell earns 50 million on the sale of its hotel subsidiary BlackstoneBanco Sabadell has closed the sale "," mainEntityOfPage ": {" @type "" WebPage "," @id ":" 0 "}," url ":" http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513927107- 20375d894f9c75be8e6f2d5df5cd5dff "," datePublished ":" 2017-12-22T08: 18: 27CET "," DateModified ":" 2017-12-22T08: 18: 27CET "," ArticleBody ""

Sabadell earns 50 million on the sale of its hotel subsidiary Blackstone

Banco Sabadell has closed the sale of its hotel management platform HI Blackstone Partners, a announced in October and which will enter 630.7 million euros transaction. The sale generates the bank a profit of 50 million euros, which will allow an increase of 21 basis points CET1 capital ratio at the end of December this year.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los futuros del Ibex en Meff bajan el 1%Los primeros cambios en el mercado de futuros apuntan a una caída de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513926979-0f37a93613833e9f4b5504547b430b9e”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T08:16:19CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T08:16:19CET”, “articleBody”:”

Ibex futures at MEFF down 1%

The first changes in the futures market point to a stock market crash following the outcome of the elections in Catalonia. MEFF futures suggest an opening with decrease of 1%.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Leve repunte de los tipos de la deudaLa rentabilidad del bono española 10 años sube al 1,493$ desde el”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513926808-f65f96b384d5d4a31008104337ae462c”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T08:13:28CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T08:13:28CET”, “articleBody”:”

Slight rise in debt types

The profitability of the Spanish 10-year notes up to $ 1.493 from 1.471% yesterday. Spanish risk premium over German debt goes a 106.9 from 105.2 points.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Sotogrande concluye su opa de exclusiónLa empresa ha comunicado a la CNMV que tras concluir la opa de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513925947-38ce980e0b84fd7e8a1fc1a838091ade”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T07:59:07CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T07:59:07CET”, “articleBody”:”

Sotogrande concludes its delisting offer

The company has informed the CNMV that after completion of the delisting tender offer launched by its main shareholder, the company will be excluded from negotiations. Investors who did not attend the opa will not sell the shares, it has not been fulfilled the required minimum 90% acceptance of the bid required to implement the squeeze-regime. OPA was going to just over 1% of the capital and was accepted by 0,845%, 78% of the values ​​to which it was addressed.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Goldman Sachs prepara una mesa de negociación de bitcoinEl primer banco de inversión del mundo está”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513924539-1e5965e63e6656ea7ed25924cec937b7″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T07:35:39CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T07:35:39CET”, “articleBody”:”

Goldman Sachs is preparing a negotiating table bitcoin

The first investment bank in the world is working to establish during the first half of the year negotiating table criptodivisas, according to Bloomberg. CEO, Lloyd Blankfein, and said that the company is developing a strategy for this growing market.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Roche compra la estadounidense Ignyta por 1.700 millones de dólaresLa farmacéutica suiza Roche ha acordado”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513924428-7665e78f0ccd8b87a9bfc06f15f0ec0f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T07:33:48CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T07:33:48CET”, “articleBody”:”

Roche buys US Ignyta 1,700 million

Swiss drugmaker Roche has agreed to buy the US Ignyta specializing in cancer treatment, for 1,700 million dollars. It represents a premium of 74% over and latest price.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Brent retrocede un 0,2%El precio del barril de petróleo Brent baja un 0,2% hasta 65,77 dólares. El WTI”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513923426-32ee26dbb9f1244b27fb41fa91d626e9″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T07:17:06CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T07:17:06CET”, “articleBody”:”

Brent recedes 0.2%

The price of Brent oil barrel fell by 0.2% to $ 65.77. The WTI fell 0.29% to $ 58.19.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Nikkei avanza El índice de la Bolsa de Tokio suma un 0,13% hasta 22.895 puntos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513920855-3302960e5d5ec343011b7bc136df82d4″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T06:34:15CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T06:34:15CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Nikkei progresses

The index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 0.13% to 22,895 points

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Bitcoin cae un 10% hasta 14.000 dólaresLa moneda virtual baja un 105 hata situarse en torno a los 14.000″, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513918623-efdd91b6e81d94a2c60bd85ba6053c96″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T05:57:03CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T05:57:03CET”, “articleBody”:”

Bitcoin falls 10% to $ 14,000

The virtual currency low 105 Hata be around 14,000 dollars in the market Bitstamp, as recorded by Reuters

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El euro ha llegado a caer a 1,1817 dólares tras conocerse la victoria del bloque independentistaLa moneda”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513918586-fdce52f477fece2e9fbc65d1e6f964d5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T05:56:26CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T05:56:26CET”, “articleBody”:”

The euro reached 1.1817 dollars fall after learning of the victory of pro-independence bloc

The European currency has come down to $ 1.1817, although it has recovered from its losses later.

"" AlternateName ":" ccastello "," image ": {" @type ":" ImageObject "," url ":" https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058329_292_la-bolsa-encaja -the-result-electoral-with-drops-top-to-1-than-expected-the-mercado.jpg "," width "," 432 "," height ":" 322 "}," author ":" Cecilia Castelló "," publisher ": {" @id ":" #PublisherOrg "}}, {" @type ":" blogposting "," headline ":" FTSE futures point to the future caídasLos of the London Stock Exchange fall around 0.23% "" mainEntityOfPage ": {" @type "" WebPage "," @id ":" 0 "}," url ":" http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario / 1513917265-e1e2f5e7993c67613e379f211d6fc5fa "" datePublished "" 2017-12-22T05: 34: 25CET "" DateModified "" 2017-12-22T05: 34: 25CET "" ArticleBody ":"

FTSE futures point to falls

Futures fall the London Stock Exchange at around 0.23%

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058330_13_la-bolsa-encaja-el-resultado-electoral-con-descensos-superiores-al-1-que-espera-el-mercado.jpg”, “width”:”432″, “height”:”322″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El euro baja frente al dólarEl euro se debilita frente a la moneda estadounidense. La divisa europea baja un”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513917237-7ddc23b07933ee27353cee987e7bbc4b”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-22T05:33:57CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-22T05:33:57CET”, “articleBody”:”

The euro lower against the dollar

The euro weakened against the US currency. The European currency low 0.2% to $ 1.1848.

"" AlternateName ":" ccastello "," image ": {" @type ":" ImageObject "," url ":" https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058330_875_la-bolsa-encaja -the-result-electoral-with-drops-top-to-1-than-expected-the-mercado.jpg "," width "," 432 "," height ":" 314 "}," author ":" Cecilia Castello "," publisher ": {" @id "" #PublisherOrg "}}, {" @type "" blogposting "," headline "," independence most with 70% escrutadoEl independence block revalidaría absolute majority " "mainEntityOfPage": { "@type" "WebPage", "@id": "0"}, "url": "http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513892106-d3a5a6371eafb6498892750c45bcde9d", "datePublished" "2017-12-21T22: 35: 06CET", "DateModified": "2017-12-21T22: 35: 06CET", "ArticleBody" "

Most independence with 70% scrutinized

The pro-independence bloc revalidaría the independence absolute majority in seats in Catalonia. In non indpeendentistas win votes. Citizens priemra force remains with 35 seats.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”C’s y Junts pel Cataluña empatan con el 9% escrutadoCon el 9% ecsrutado, C’s y Junt pel Cataluña empatan a”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513888101-44e32e964052019c22e6468579dd43d0″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T21:28:21CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T21:28:21CET”, “articleBody”:”

C's and Junts pel Catalonia tied with 9% scrutinized

9% ecsrutado, C's and Junt Catalonia pel tied at 35 seats. Behind, ERC sum 31 deputies and the PSC, 18. Catalonia in Comú have eight parliamentarians, CUP, 5 and the PP, 3.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El mercado se inquieta a la espera de los primeros resultadosPrimeros datos de nerviosismo en el mercado tras”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513887132-7be4a3bbe9eaa3e53522975aa3d1d0d9″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T21:12:12CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T21:12:12CET”, “articleBody”:”

The market is concerned awaiting the first results

First data of nervousness in the market after the closure of polling stations and the publication of the first surveys. The ETF umbrella 25 chooses selective values ​​falls and ADR Telephone, Santander and BBVA also suffer.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los independendistas rozarían la mayoría absoluta, según Eldiario.esLos partidos independentistas”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513884061-15d4ee146a8081a5f2c21ee0d6814639″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T20:21:01CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T20:21:01CET”, “articleBody”:”

The independendistas rozarían absolute majority, according Eldiario.es

The independence parties absolura rozarían the majority after the elections, according to a poll published by eldiario.es Celeste and whose field work was done during the second week of the election campaign.

Citizen survey indicates that first force, with 23.6% of the vote and between 32 and 33 seats. However, the amount of ERC, with between 30 and 31 seats, of Junts per Catalunya with between 28 and 29 and the CUP 6 or 7 MPs, would total between 64 and 67 seats, ie the most one less than the majority absolute.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Ciudadanos ganaría las elecciones, pero los independentistas conservarían la mayoría, según La”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513883301-3f0446947086d1421845b837f6cc1d30″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T20:08:21CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T20:08:21CET”, “articleBody”:”

Citizens would win the election, but the separatists would retain most, according to La Vanguardia

A poll published by La Vnaguardia gives victory in elections Citizens between 34 and 37 seats. However, the pro-independence parties would retain an absolute majority. ERC have between 34 and 36 diputadps, Junts pel Catalonia between 26 and 29 and the CUP between 5 and 6. By independence not block, the PSC obtained between 18 and 20 diptados and PP between 3 and 5. Catalonia in common, beside him, it would register between 7 and 8 parliamentarians.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Cierran los colegios electorales en Cataluña”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513882853-3021ce48da27a261b36dd6adbc15537d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T20:00:53CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T20:00:53CET”, “articleBody”:”

Closed polling stations in Catalonia

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El consejo de administración de Tubos Reunidos nombra nuevo presidente a Guillermo UlaciaEl consejo de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513880068-9c69467189cfa8e58fd65449945d14df”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T19:14:28CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T19:14:28CET”, “articleBody”:”

The board of Tubos Reunidos appoints new president Guillermo Ulacia

The board of Gathered tube held on Thursday adopted the corresponding agreements to formalize changes in the agency announced last October 26 by Guillermo Ulacia Arnaiz becomes CEO of the corporation. In a communication sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), Tubos Reunidos has reported the termination board and the chairman of Pedro Abásolo Albóniga. At the same time, the company has appointed independent director Jorge Mendieta as coordinating director Gabiola steel group.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Banco Europeo de Inversiones concede a Rovi un crédito de 45 millonesEl Banco Europeo de Inversiones”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513877976-c40c8bb3b76c582101aaef20b70e4b54″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T18:39:36CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T18:39:36CET”, “articleBody”:”

The European Investment Bank granted a loan Rovi 45 million

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has granted a loan Rovi Pharmaceutical Laboratories 45 million euros to support investments in research, development and innovation (R + D + i), as reported by the company in a statement.

Specifically, the aid will finance projects focused on management technologies and extended release of drugs, including preclinical development and clinical studies in order to develop future treatments for cancer and central nervous system disease.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La participación alcanza casi el 70% a las 18 horas, la cifra más alta jamás registradaEl segundo avance”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513876773-5fbbf19e897baa2e92f429355c00522b”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T18:19:33CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T18:19:33CET”, “articleBody”:”

Participation reached almost 70% at 18 hours, the highest figure ever recorded

The second advance of participation confirms that today will be the regional elections in Catalonia with greater participation. The data at 18 hours stood at 69.54% versus 63.12% in the elections of 2015, which had hitherto been the election with more participation.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”CAF se estrenará en el mercado de capitales con una emisión de pagarés de 200 millonesCAF se estrenará en”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513875430-183c7bb049d5fa01e13836e4efc1de0d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T17:57:10CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T17:57:10CET”, “articleBody”:”

CAF will be released in the capital market with an issue of notes of 200 million

CAF will be released in the capital market by issuing commercial paper program of 200 million euros with a maturity of one year, according to the train manufacturer based in Beasain (Guipúzcoa). The company has entered into a program to issue this type of debt that has been registered on the Irish Stock Exchange.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La deuda se toma con calma los comicios catalanesPese a la incertudumbre que trae consigo toda cita”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513874670-b1d752909f43382dcc6fe466ab249ed8″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T17:44:30CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T17:44:30CET”, “articleBody”:”

Debt taken calmly Catalan elections

Despite the incertudumbre that brings all election date, this has not had a great counterpart in the debt market, ultralaxas altered by the ECB policies. The profitability of 10-year bond fell to 1.46% compared to 1.48% which closed yesterday. More important has been the effect on the risk premium has fallen to 14 basis points on August lows.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex cierra con una subida del 0,95%, hasta los 10.304,60 puntos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513874315-807e855da5dfd3bac21aa485a4a8c61f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T17:38:35CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T17:38:35CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Ibex closed with a rise of 0.95% to 10,304.60 points

“, “alternateName”:”gemaescribano”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Gema Escribano”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Cuba prolonga dos meses la última legislatura de Raúl CastroEl Parlamento cubano aprobó hoy extender hasta”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513873818-88191e31a5b64626770784f82838e9ad”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T17:30:18CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T17:30:18CET”, “articleBody”:”

Cuba extended two months last term of Raul Castro

The Cuban Parliament today approved extending until 19 April 2018 the current legislature, which was to end on 24 February after holding general elections after which it is expected that President Raul Castro is relieved in office.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”CaixaBank nombra vicepresidente a Tomás Muniesa tras la dimisión de Antonio MassanellEl consejo de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513873436-b377e8715031954d758273e86e2a59ed”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T17:23:56CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T17:23:56CET”, “articleBody”:”

CaixaBank Tomás Muniesa appointed vice president after the resignation of Antonio Massanell

El consejo de administración de CaixaBank ha designado a Tomás Muniesa como nuevo vicepresidente del consejo en sustitución de Antonio Massanell, según ha informado la entidad a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV). El nombramiento, con efecto a 31 de diciembre de 2017, se produce después de que Massanell haya presentado este jueves su renuncia como vicepresidente y miembro del máximo órgano de gobierno de la entidad. Muniesa ha sido nombrado miembro del consejo a propuesta de la Fundación Bancaria La Caixa, previo informe favorable de la comisión de nombramientos y sujeto a la verificación de idoneidad por parte del Banco Central Europeo (BCE).El nuevo vicepresidente de la entidad, que también ha sido nombrado vocal de su comisión ejecutiva, mantendrá sus actuales funciones de director general de seguros y gestión de activos en CaixaBank.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Bruselas autoriza, con condiciones, la compra de Air Berlin por LufthansaLa Comisión Europea ha dado este”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513870997-ad4e11584d31fe1ecf785af33cc33663″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T16:43:17CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T16:43:17CET”, “articleBody”:”

Commission approves, with conditions, the purchase of Air Berlin Lufthansa

The European Commission on Thursday gave its approval to the purchase by Air Berlin-its subsidiary LGW- by another German Lufthansa, Brussels approves a transaction subject to conditions to prevent distortions in the Community market. 'Lufthansa has proposed corrective measures to ensure improved buying LGW will have limited effects on competition', has announced the Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Solaria emite bonos al 4,15% de interésSolaria Casiopea, filial al 100% del grupo Solaria Energia y Medio”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513869822-3c7ff69b639d23c847faaf8a16f063ca”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T16:23:42CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T16:23:42CET”, “articleBody”:”

Solaria issues bonds to 4.15% interest

Solaria Casiopea, filial al 100% del grupo Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente ha comunicado a la CNMV que ha procedido a la emisión y colocación de un Bono de Proyecto en el día de hoy (21 de diciembre 2017) por un importe nominal de 9,2 millones de euros a fondos gestionados por Rivage Investment SAS, con la finalidad de optimizar su estructura financiera. La Emisión en si se compone de 92 bonos de valor nominal de cien mil euros. Devengarán un interés nominal anual de 4.15%, serán amortizables mensualmente y vencerán en septiembre de 2040. La compañía ha anunciado hoy la compra del 100% de la sociedad Técnicas Ambientales del Norte valorada en 6,42 millones de euros, propietaria de una planta de 1 MW en Villamañán (León).

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Wall Street abre con ganancias y el Dow Jones sube un 0,32 %Wall Street abrió hoy con ganancias y el Dow”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513869237-a47390261aaca6783f71a88828eed78e”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T16:13:57CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T16:13:57CET”, “articleBody”:”

Wall Street opens with gains and the Dow Jones up 0.32%

Wall Street opened today with gains and the Dow Jones Industrial Average, its main indicator, was up 0.32% minutes after the start of the session, while the selective S & P 500 advanced 0.29% and the Nasdaq composite index It added 0.22%.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Bruselas analiza la reforma fiscal de Trump para tomar medidasLa Comisión Europea estudia tomar medidas si”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513869138-72c25ca0fbc062eef2beb5fba001fe2d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T16:12:18CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T16:12:18CET”, “articleBody”:”

Brussels discusses the tax reform Trump to take action

The European Commission is considering taking action if the tax reform recently approved in the United States enters into force as it has been adopted, since it is concerned that some provisions violate the rules of the World Trade Organization and could harm bilateral exchanges. "We are following this very closely and analyzing it to see what effects they might have in Europe, for our businesses and international regulations," European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said today. Commissioner said, however, that it is "too early" to say what these effects and the measures to be taken.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”3.120 empresas se han fugado de Cataluña desde el 2 de octubre hasta el 20 de diciembreUn total de 3.120″, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513866827-744d3c61331c15bfa98d2a8b4b1142b2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T15:33:47CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T15:33:47CET”, “articleBody”:”

3,120 companies have escaped from Catalonia from October 2 to December 20

A total of 3,120 companies moved its headquarters from Catalonia to other regions of Spain between October 2 and December 20, registering on this last day 24 transfers, one more than the previous day, according to the Association of Registrars Mercantile Spain. Thus, leakage of companies to their greater number rose in two weeks prior to the holding of elections in Catalonia day, although their levels remain half than those presented mid-November.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El petróleo Brent cae un 0,4%El barril de crudo Brent retrocede un 0,4% hasta 64,3 dólares. El WTI se deja”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513866470-f965fa9b53c1d75f283d3e2c64b1621a”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T15:27:50CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T15:27:50CET”, “articleBody”:”

Brent drops 0.4%

The barrel of Brent crude back 0.4% to $ 64.3. WTI is down 0.71% to $ 57.68

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”EE UU revisa a la baja el PIB del tercer trimestre, al 3,2%La economía estadounidense creció el 3,2% en el”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513863493-fa63090f3e61035055efba3609fdbab4″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T14:38:13CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T14:38:13CET”, “articleBody”:”

US revises down GDP in the third quarter, to 3.2%

The US economy grew 3.2% in the third quarter, a tenth less than initially estimated, by the impact of lower consumption. However, it is the highest rate of growth since 2015.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Bankia contempla jubilaciones a partir de los 57 añosEl proceso de reestructuración de Bankia con motivo de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513863366-e14ca6ce5337d61e65681a5b13058721″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T14:36:06CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T14:36:06CET”, “articleBody”:”

Bankia contemplates retirement from age 57

The restructuring of Bankia on the occasion of its merger with Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) will consider early retirement from 57 years of age, according to Europa Press in union sources. So it has transferred the bank's management to unions under the previous consultation process to the formal negotiation of Record of Employment Regulation (ERE) that apply the entity to eliminate duplications of the merger and initially contemplated exit 2,510 workers.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La fortaleza del euro vuelve a penalizar a las bolsas europeas, según Unicorp PatrimonioEl euro vuelve a”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513862999-4c6e5d4c5ba198df63a65bce02d4d758″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T14:29:59CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T14:29:59CET”, “articleBody”:”

The strength of the euro returns to penalize European exchanges, according Unicorp Heritage

The euro back above $ 1.18. European stock markets corrected and the Eurostoxx 50 is struggling not to lose the support zone. The euro has rebounded again and Unicorp Heritage wonder if strong euro and weak dollar. The firm understands that the movement that is happening these days is more euro strength weak dollar.

"The strong euro penalizes exporters and harms the ECB's inflation targets, since cheaper imports. But a strong euro is synonymous with the market is clear that the eurozone economy will grow strongly the coming quarters. "

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los sindicatos de Ryanair en Irlanda alejan la posibilidad de huelgaEl sindicato de pilotos ed Ryanair en”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513861165-9aac25e1039f9236b0e4007d8f40c366″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T13:59:25CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T13:59:25CET”, “articleBody”:”

Ryanair unions in Ireland away the possibility of strike

The pilots' union ed Ryanair in Ireland has received written confirmation that the company recognizes as interlocutor. He had previously threatened to reconvene the strike if the company verbally admitted to the union, did not confirm the dialogue writing.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La participación, en el 34,51% a las 13.00 horasLos primeros datos del Gobierno regional indican que la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513858521-e5497b87f245ecc295c0453fc51fbe0e”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T13:15:21CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T13:15:21CET”, “articleBody”:”

Participation in 34.51% at 13.00

Early data indicate that the regional government participation to 13 hours in the Catalan elections was 34.51%, taking data from 26% of the tables. In 2015, and with 100% data tables, participation at this hour was 35.1%. However, it is hardly comparable, when be elections on a weekday, and precedents, as usual, were held on Sundays data.

The country

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”¿Será China uno de los desafíos para los mercados en 2018?El equipo de multi-activos de M&G sostiene que”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513857764-2173572da6c637d74b089f5185956eb3″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T13:02:44CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T13:02:44CET”, “articleBody”:”

Will China be one of the challenges for markets in 2018?

El equipo de multi-activos de M&G sostiene que China ha desempeñado un papel fundamental en el crecimiento mundial observado en 2017. No obstante, recientemente ha mostrado indicios que apuntan a una ralentización de su actividad, un endurecimiento de su política y un aumento de los rendimientos de los bonos. “Estos indicios han llevado a muchos a sugerir que la economía china seguirá ralentizándose en 2018”, apunta.

He adds that "the level of indebtedness of the Asian giant has raised concerns for many years, but as usually happens with long-haul trends, attention has been devoted has experienced ups and downs over time. A slowing economy and a tightening of monetary policy could lead to a resurgence of fears of a 'hard landing'. "

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Poco movimiento en la cotización de los bancos catalanesLa jornada en Bolsa transcurre con poco movimiento.”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513856849-85cc4a68c2269eb4d1d27c65cde938f9″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T12:47:29CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T12:47:29CET”, “articleBody”:”

Little movement in the price of the Catalan banks

The conference takes place on the stock market with little movement. Catalan between banks, Caixabank up 0.12% and 0.4% Sabadell progresses.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex cotiza plano: Ferrovial lidera las subidas, Telefónica es el valor que más caeEl Ibex sube un 0,09%”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513856801-58de3d280b709ebca0008e1e7cbc92f5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T12:46:41CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T12:46:41CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Ibex traded flat: Ferrovial leads increases, Telefónica is the value plummets

The Ibex rises 0.09% to 10216 points. Ferrovial and Inditex lead increases (1.4% and 1.13%, respectively). Telephone falls and iberdrola 0.7%, 0.55%.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad reparte mañana 2.380 millones de euros en premiosEl Sorteo”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513856266-a1a67da10b431f0b45fdd543e22cedd0″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T12:37:46CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T12:37:46CET”, “articleBody”:”

Sweepstakes Lottery Christmas morning distributes 2,380 million euros in prize money

Extraordinary Sweepstakes Lottery Christmas 2017 distributed on Friday 22 December, a total of 2,380 million euros in prize money, which is more than the previous year (2,310 million) 70 million, and blessed with the 'Gordo' will receive 400,000 euros the tenth, with 680 million euros to be shared with the main prize.

The second prize will amount to 1.25 million euros per set (125,000 euros to tenth) and the third is 500,000 euros to the series (50,000 euros to tenth). In addition, like last year, there will be two fourth prizes of 200,000 euros (20,000 euros to the tenth) and eight fifths of 60,000 euros (6,000 euros per tenth). There will also be 1,794 prizes of 100 euros.

Specifically, for every euro played, the acertantes first prize will be 20,000 euros; the second, 6,250 euros; the third, 2,500 euros; those of the quarter, 1,000 euros; and the fifth, 300 euros.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El precio del gasóleo arranca las Navidades en máximos desde julio de 2015El precio medio del litro de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513855152-a03d0b4cd195f81623ac6a2c859fe7a4″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T12:19:12CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T12:19:12CET”, “articleBody”:”

The price of diesel starts Christmas highest since July 2015

The average price per liter of diesel has rebounded this week up to 1,137 euros, its highest level since July 2015, at the gates of the start of the holiday season, according to data collected by Europa Press from Oil Bulletin of the European Union ( EU).

After the fall of last week, the price of diesel consumed by more than 60% of the Spanish fleet, has resumed the upward trend this week to 0.35% more expensive.

Thus, the average price per liter of diesel touches a new yearly high in this final stretch of 2017 and stands at levels not seen since late 2015.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”AIAF admite a negociación el nuevo bono social del Ayuntamiento de BarcelonaAIAF, el mercado de renta fija”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513854629-8572680586ccb788e1bab3e926ebbcdd”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T12:10:29CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T12:10:29CET”, “articleBody”:”

AIAF admitted to trading the new social bond of the City of Barcelona

AIAF, the fixed income market of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME), has admitted to trading on Thursday the new issue of social bonds launched by the Barcelona City Council totaling 35 million euros, as reported by the operator Spanish markets.

The issue is integrated into the mandate given by the Government Commission of the City of Barcelona to Crédit Agricole to advise, structure and place one or several debt issues for a maximum total amount of 86.1 million euros.

The issue, which has a maturity of ten years and an annual coupon of 1.921%, is part of the Municipal Action Plan 2016-2019, which sets out the objectives of the city to generate sustainable social and economic development.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Renfe lanzará la última tanda de 50.000 billetes de AVE a 25 euros tras el día de la Lotería de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513851369-c0c20e291699b9743675d805eded3c14″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T11:16:09CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T11:16:09CET”, “articleBody”:”

Renfe will launch the latest batch of 50,000 tickets at 25 euros AVE day after Christmas Lottery

Renfe launched at midnight on Friday December 22 to Saturday 23 the last batch of tickets AVE train to 25 euros, which also will sell seats 50,000, twice before, as announced on Tuesday Seville Minister of Development, Inigo de la Serna.

Tickets and will go on sale the day after the Christmas lottery draw and will allow travel on all trains AVE until next February 26.

This is the ninth and final round of spaces AVE 25 euros of the railway company has put up for sale this year on the 25th of each month, within the commemoration of the 25th anniversary of the High Speed ​​in Spain.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Acerinox propondrá a su Junta de accionistas un dividendo con pago únicoEl consejo de administración de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513851002-433b68c819fe124bd5e722576d392d89″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T11:10:02CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T11:10:02CET”, “articleBody”:”

Acerinox will propose to its shareholders a dividend Board with a single payment

The board of directors of Acerinox has agreed to propose to the next General Meeting of shareholders a dividend with a single payment, which will be distributed next July, the company said.

Last July, Acerinox and paid a dividend of 0.45 euros per share, the first company that distributed the cash in the last four years.

The steel group had already replaced in 2013 the interim dividend paying and complementary in July for a single payment.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Dogi sube el 6% tras comprar RitexLas acciones de Dogi rebotan más de un 6% en los primeros compases de la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513849108-b9f4ed811ca3c8841877ec759373b070″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T10:38:28CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T10:38:28CET”, “articleBody”:”

Dogi up 6% after buying Ritex

Dogi shares bounced more than 6% in the early stages of the session after announcing the purchase of the Catalan company Ritex tissue. Dogi, through its subsidiary Elastic Fabrics, has acquired 100% of the shares in the company design and marketing of fabrics and textiles Ritex, located in Parets del Valles (Barcelona) and valued at three million euros its growth prospects and potential synergies.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Sareb vende a Deutsche préstamos por 375 millonesLa Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Procedentes de la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513847685-1edde3b9700ad355d390c376a30e1ebb”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T10:14:45CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T10:14:45CET”, “articleBody”:”

Sareb loans sold to Deutsche 375m

Society Management assets from the Bank Restructuring (Sareb) Deutsche Bank has transferred a portfolio with a nominal amount of 375 million euros, called 'Agnes'. This is the largest institutional operation by the so-called 'bad bank' in 2017, reported Sareb.

The loans are secured by real estate located mainly in the Community of Madrid, Catalonia, Andalusia and Aragon. In most cases it is finished residential assets, although punctually includes a tertiary collateral and office development.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Tranquilidad en el parqué con las elecciones catalanas de fondoLas Bolsas europeas arrancan la jornada con”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513847555-b0bf31b7d59760d1d604fa81bf5cadfa”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T10:12:35CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T10:12:35CET”, “articleBody”:”

Tranquility in the park with the Catalan elections background

European stock markets pluck the day with slight declines. In the case of Ibex, the largest cuts are for Siemens Gamesa, Acciona and Iberdrola. Among the best highlights Ferrovial, Techniques and Acerinox.

Tranquility in the Catalan values. Sabadell yields only 0.2% while Caixabank drops 0.45%. Housing Colonial lost 0.6% and Grifols, 0.5%.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La firma de hipotecas sobre viviendas modera su avance al 8,2% en octubreEl número de hipotecas constituidas”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513845906-b6393e3bdab4de65cb5c924284d9496d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T09:45:06CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T09:45:06CET”, “articleBody”:”

Signing home mortgages moderated its rise to 8.2% in October

The number of mortgages on homes registered in the records of the property stood at 24,706 last October, a figure 8.2% higher than the same month in 2016, as reported Thursday the National Statistics Institute ( INE).

This year rally, with that accumulate six consecutive months of increases, is a lower point experienced in September, when the mortgaged homes rose by 9.2%.

The average amount of home mortgages grew by 9.2% compared to October 2016, up to 120,628 euros, while the borrowed capital rose by 18.2% year on year to stand at 2,980.2 million euros.

Efe

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Siemens Gamesa y Aena, los más castigados del IbexLa jornada comenzó con Telefónica, CaixaBank y Sabadell”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513844438-654f896f27119d94782c0d7a4a89c020″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T09:20:38CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T09:20:38CET”, “articleBody”:”

Gamesa and Siemens Aena, the brunt of the Ibex

The day began with Telefónica, CaixaBank and Sabadell as the worst values ​​of the Ibex, with declines that were around 0.6%. Minutes later, the biggest losses and the recorded Siemens Gamesa Cattail, 1.4% and 1%, respectively.

Telefónica now lost 0.7%. And CaixaBank and Sabadell in principle the most sensitive result values ​​Catalan election, 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Ferrovial lidera el Ibex con un alza superior al 2%Ferrovial lidera las subidas del Ibex, con un alza”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513844214-23d364e086a6e4e648dd446ad72c406c”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T09:16:54CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T09:16:54CET”, “articleBody”:”

Ferrovial leads the Ibex with rises more than 2%

Ferrovial leads the Ibex rises with a rise of more than 2%, after announcing yesterday the biggest project achieved so far in Australia for about 1,150 million euros. The company has placed bonds in the US and signed a loan to finance the project, without specifying the amount of these transactions.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Apertura negativaEl Ibex cae un 0,18%, hasta los 10.189,4 puntos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513843306-37450d71b874da30c4ff6c5e114971a0″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T09:01:46CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T09:01:46CET”, “articleBody”:”

negative opening

The Dow falls 0.18% to 10,189.4 points

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex, entre los 10.550 y los 9.950 según el resultado de las elecciones catalanasMañana será cuando el”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513842889-f73308ffff92add311b9e24516d52e16″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T08:54:49CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T08:54:49CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Ibex, between 10,550 and 9,950 as the result of the Catalan elections

Tomorrow is when the market reacts to the outcome of elections in Catalonia. Uncertainty is high but according to the range in which the Ibex has moved in recent months, selective could range between 10,550 and 9,950 points, depending on the outcome, pointing from MacroYield. The company does not anticipate a significant impact on the risk premium, which would have its roof in the 130 basis points reached in October.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Banco de Japón mantiene sin cambios su política monetariaEl Banco de Japón ha mantenido sin cambios su”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513842600-cecdba47dbb0094857554c7f12eea2ab”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T08:50:00CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T08:50:00CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged

The BOJ has kept monetary policy unchanged after today's meeting, which continued reference rates in the short term at -0.1% and control types to locate ten years about 0%. The decision was taken by 8 votes in favor and one against. Haruhiko Kuroda Governor explained that it does not intend to change its policy and stimuli are needed, with inflation far below the target of 2%.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Link Securities rebaja a Europac de comprar a reducirLink Securities ha reducido su recomendación para”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513842037-f685262ed72ebda1f74809b625ed9728″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T08:40:37CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T08:40:37CET”, “articleBody”:”

Link Securities downgrades buying Europac reduce

Link Securities reduced its recommendation for Europac to reduce from buy. The firm believes that Europac is one of the most attractive among those present in the Spanish market industrial companies. However, the sharp rise in the year, 125% "means that, at current prices, and always based on our fundamental valuation of 10.67 euros per share, the value quoted at a premium and multipliers starting to be quite challenging despite good business prospects presented by the company, "said Link Securities.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”MasMóvil renegocia un crédito sindicado con más cuantía y menos interésMasMóvil ha logrado cerrar el”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513841603-be2679b764444ce3ad22bdcb7512e20f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T08:33:23CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T08:33:23CET”, “articleBody”:”

Másmovil renegotiates a syndicated loan with less interest amount and more

Másmovil has managed to close the refinancing of a syndicated loan of 386 million euros, signed in October 2016 has extended its duration in about a year and reduced its borrowing costs by 25 basis points, while increased its amount . So, it has obtained a new senior tranche of funding 150 million, which financiare the deployment of communications infrastructure. Renegotiation of credit has had an oversubscription of 35% and has been secured and coordinated by Santander, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Atresmedia, Enagás y Viscofan pagan dividendoJornada de pagos de dividendos en la Bolsa. Atresmedia entrega”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513841213-01c3d2ecea184c916292b5a6f207c4fb”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T08:26:53CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T08:26:53CET”, “articleBody”:”

Atresmedia, Enagas and Viscofan pay dividend

Day dividend payments on the Exchange. Atresmedia delivers an extraordinary dividend of 0.45 euros per share; Enagas pays a fee of 0.584 euros per share and Viscofan paid to its shareholders 0.62 euros per share.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Hispania firma una opción de compra para adquirir hoteles por 165 millones de eurosHispania ha firmado una”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513840876-6982c6d2b420ec544519b40890124c87″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T08:21:16CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T08:21:16CET”, “articleBody”:”

Hispania signed a purchase option to acquire hotels for 165 million euros

Hispania has signed a purchase option with Alchemy, European private equity firm, for the acquisition of seven hotels in Alua Hotels & Resorts chain, totaling 165 million euros. Hispania expects to execute this purchase option at the end of February 2018, as communicated to the CNMV.

The hotel chain Hotels & Resorts Alua in the transaction brings together more than 1,700 rooms in seven hotels spread across Balearic and Canary Islands .Alua Hotels & Resorts will continue to operate the hotels through a lease with a fixed component and a variable, in line with the rest of Hispania hotels. As part of the transaction, Hispania expects to invest around 20 million euros to reform four of the seven establishments.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Uber chino cierra una ronda de financiación de 3.370 millonesLa compañía tecnológica de transporte”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513839764-299598534de3d7e3fbc8998174924138″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T08:02:44CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T08:02:44CET”, “articleBody”:”

Chinese Uber closed a round of funding of 3,370 million

Transport technology company Didi ChuXing, the equivalent of Uber in China, has closed a round of financing for an amount of 4,000 million dollars (3,370 million euros), announced today in a statement.

This amount is intended to encourage the development of their capabilities in artificial intelligence (AI), international expansion and new business ideas, such as development of service networks of electric vehicles and / or hybrid.

Efe

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Disparos en la frontrera entre las dos Coreas: el Kospi bajaSoldados surcoreanos hicieron al menos dos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513839680-24c4779e8e6ae33d830377beba8c9878″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T08:01:20CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T08:01:20CET”, “articleBody”:”

Shot in the frontrera between the two Koreas: the Kospi down

South Korean troops made at least two dozen shots into the North Korean zone in ceasefire line between North and South, in response to movements of troops Pyongyang regime looking for a deserter. The increased tension on the border has joined the Chinese refusal to allow the visit to Korea of ​​several groups of tourists. Seoul's Kospi index dropped 1.7%.

(Foto: REUTERS, REUTERS TV)

"" AlternateName ":" nuno_rodrigo "," image ": {" @type ":" ImageObject "," url ":" https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058331_258_la-bolsa-encaja -the-result-electoral-with-drops-top-to-1-than-expected-the-mercado.jpg "," width "," 432 "," height ":" 243 "}," author ":" Nuño Rodrigo "," publisher ": {" @id ":" #PublisherOrg "}}, {" @type ":" blogposting "," headline ":" Trump celebrates the largest tax cut in the history of EEUUEl president United States, Donald "," mainEntityOfPage ": {" @type ":" WebPage "," @id ":" 0 "}," url ":" http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513836305-d04e20c95b1b509e5022bb7add1701a1 "" datePublished ":" 2017-12-21T07: 05: 05CET "," DateModified ":" 2017-12-21T07: 05: 05CET "," ArticleBody ""

Trump celebrates "the largest tax cut in history," US

The US president, Donald Trump, celebrated having achieved the approval of the "largest tax cut in history" of the country, after Congress gave final approval today to its long-sought tax reform.

The president thanked, almost one by one, the key players in the legislature who have made their tax reform, including Republican leaders of both chambers, Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell, and Sen. Susan Collins approved a achieve complicated vote for Trump to be one of the more moderate conservative Senate.

The US Congress voted yesterday definitively this tax reform, the first since 1986, which mainly involve tax cuts to large fortunes and businesses.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Elecciones en CataluñaLos inversores estarán muy atentos a las elecciones que se celebran hoy en Cataluña.”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513835226-d0b051f938a459dc6c34c1e48431c7a8″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T06:47:06CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T06:47:06CET”, “articleBody”:”

Elections in Catalonia

Investors will be very attentive to the elections held today in Catalonia. A total of 5,554,394 Catalans are called to vote in elections on Thursday to elect 135 members of Parliament out of a total of 38 candidates, according to the Generalitat offered by the Government Delegation in Catalonia.

This is 0.79% more people than voted in the elections of September 27, 2015, and the total census, 5,328,013 people live in Catalonia and 226,381 do abroad and are entitled to vote.

It has increased the number of people who voted from abroad to reach 39,521, 85.5% more than in 2015, while lowering the number of citizens who have chosen to vote by post: 78,876 people, 26.5 less.

EP

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El euro, estableEl euro cae un 0,04% frente al dólar hasta situarse en 1,1866 dólares”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513835117-46620561580760bceb78320880bc55f5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T06:45:17CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T06:45:17CET”, “articleBody”:”

The euro, stable

The euro fell 0.04% against the dollar to stand at $ 1.1866

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los futuros europeos retrocedenLos futuros del FTSE caen un 0,2% y anticipan una apertura a la baja en”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513835046-f947b2c500d36bfd6cd014036ab983b0″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-21T06:44:06CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-21T06:44:06CET”, “articleBody”:”

European Futures trading

FTSE futures fall 0.2% and anticipate a lower open in London

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El presidente de CaixaBank, Jordi Gual, se incorpora al consejo de RepsolEl grupo Repsol ha comunicado a la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513796259-1187c4510c636f284067a41b9ba563d2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T19:57:39CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T19:57:39CET”, “articleBody”:”

CaixaBank president, Jordi Gual, joins the board of Repsol

The Repsol group has informed the CNMV that its board has approved in its meeting on today, at the proposal of shareholder CaixaBank, the interim appointment of Jordi Gual Solé, Presdiente of CaixaBank, as external director of the society. The appointment takes place, in order to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of Antonio Massanell Lavilla his directorship, and his appointment as a member of the Nomination Committee and the Committee of sustainability.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Iberdrola construirá 9 parques eólicos en Brasil tras adjudicarse 295 megavatiosIberdrola, a través de su”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513794848-8104e4e6f9da6d0dd0cd249b4835b475″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T19:34:08CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T19:34:08CET”, “articleBody”:”

Iberdrola will build nine wind farms in Brazil after winning 295 megawatts

Iberdrola, a través de su filial Neoenergia, se ha adjudicado 295 megavatios (MW) de potencia eólica en Brasil en el concurso internacional organizado por la Agencia Nacional de Energía Eléctrica (Aneel). Esta adjudicación supone un primer gran paso en el sector de las renovables del grupo en Brasil tras la creación este verano de la nueva Neoenergia y de acuerdo a los planes de crecimiento fijados en su estrategia.

Specifically, the subsidiary of Iberdrola, product integration of its investee Neoenergia and Elektro, build nine new parks in the area of ​​Santa Luzia, in the State of Paraíba, to be put into operation in January 2022.El development of these projects wind in the South American country will involve an investment of about 330 million euros, according to Europa Press on market sources.

“, “alternateName”:”argulls”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Fernando Sanz”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”American Express adquiere el 35% de su filial españolaAmerican Express Global Business Travel (GBT) ha”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513793363-eb02f78f63377d8c6b95aa1427b4e55c”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T19:09:23CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T19:09:23CET”, “articleBody”:”

American Express acquires 35% of its Spanish subsidiary

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT) Barceló Group has bought the 35% stake that since 2008, the Spanish group had GBT Spain.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”NH decidirá sobre la oferta de fusión de Barceló el 10 de eneroNH Hotel Group adoptará una”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513792614-2fee65123bb837a28f663113442969cf”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T18:56:54CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T18:56:54CET”, “articleBody”:”

NH decide on the offer fusion Barcelo January 10

NH Hotel Group will take a final decision on the proposed merger offer by the Barceló Group on January 10 at a special meeting of its board of directors, as has informed the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

NH has acknowledged that its Board of Directors has discussed today "sign unsolicited interest" of the Majorcan group with the participation of external advisors at certain stages of the debate.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Dogi adquiere una textil, valorada en 3 millonesDogi ha cerado la compra de una compañía textil catalana,”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513791778-deff9ff052d6661d43b961ecec5977c6″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T18:42:58CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T18:42:58CET”, “articleBody”:”

Dogi acquires a textile, valued at 3 million

Dogi has cerado buying a Catalan textile company, Ritex, and valued at about 3 million euros. At the end of 2016, Ritex achieved sales of 7.4 million euros, and this 2017 is expected to reach sales of 8.0 million euros.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”BME abonará un dividendo de 0,6 euros por acciónEl consejo de administración de Bolsas y Mercados”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513790573-b5d0bbcdec2289f35660476f288f1065″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T18:22:53CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T18:22:53CET”, “articleBody”:”

BME will pay a dividend of 0.6 euros per share

The Board of Directors of Bolsas y Mercados Españoles (BME) agreed Wednesday to pay on 29 December, the second interim dividend charged to 2017 accounts amounting to 50 million euros, representing 0.6 euros spread gross per share, the same compensation that was distributed last year.

Since 2009, BME applies a policy of distribution ordinary dividend of the company in three installments, so it is expected that the final dividend for 2017 was paid on 11 May 2018. On 8 September, BME has distributed among its shareholders a dividend of 0.4 euros gross per share.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Ebro Foods distribuirá tres dividendos en 2018El consejo de Ebro Foods ha acordado abonar un total de 0,57″, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513784352-b9b47f99329d2871c2299d8369337a32″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T16:39:12CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T16:39:12CET”, “articleBody”:”

Ebro Foods will distribute three interim dividends in 2018

The board of Ebro Foods has agreed to pay a total of 0.57 euros per share dividend through next year. He made three payments of 0.19 euros each, on 2 April, 29 June to 1 October 2018.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Bankinter abonará un dividendo 0,62 euros por acción el 29 de diciembreBankinter abonará el próximo 29 de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513778045-63083941122df759d9bb3936c0f89784″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T14:54:05CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T14:54:05CET”, “articleBody”:”

Bankinter will pay a dividend 0.62 euros per share on December 29

Bankinter paid on 29 December, the third interim dividend for the financial year 2017, which will have an amount of 0.62 euros per share, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Once the corresponding tax deduction, the net amount of dividend distributed to its shareholders Bankinter be 0.05 euros per share.

Payment of the dividend will be effected through the entities participating in the Company Management Systems Registration, Clearing and Settlement (Iberclear), acting as paying entity Bankinter.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Dos nuevas socimis de viviendas y oficinas salen al MABLas socimis de oficinas y viviendas en alquiler PSN”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513774946-ebf6569d71da9763e8fa9ad1edf8f2e7″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T14:02:26CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T14:02:26CET”, “articleBody”:”

Two new housing and office SOCIMIs go to MAB

The SOCIMIs of offices and houses for rent PSN Property Management and will Barcino trading in the coming days on the Alternative Investment Market (MAB), according to BME.

Thus, after these two new additions, the list of SOCIMIs traded on this market will reach a total of 45.

Specifically, for Friday 22 December, it is already scheduled to premiere at the MAB SOCIMI MSN Management, a firm owned by an insurance company that has a portfolio of hotel and office space spread over 27 buildings in 21 cities Spain and Portugal.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La reforma fiscal, un nuevo apoyo para los mercados de renta variableEl Senado de Estados Unidos ha aprobado”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513773842-8ea1b7faca1b1eebe9b4519bb68054ac”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T13:44:02CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T13:44:02CET”, “articleBody”:”

Tax reform, new support for equity markets

The US Senate approved the fiscal reform Wednesday US President Donald Trump, who goes back to the House of Representatives and involves reducing corporate tax large companies to boost their investment. "It would increase over the next few years at 1.4 trillion national debt to boost the economy" point in Unicorp Heritage, which indicate that one of the assets that is reacting more forcefully is the American debt, with a rebound in returns.

"This selling pressure on bonds should benefit some bags that should show renewed spirits to take on more risk in recent sessions of the year," says the firm.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Podrán votar 5,5 millones de catalanes, crece el voto desde el extranjero y baja por correoUn total de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513771571-f96a43e76ed4a7f515d204577cfc7b52″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T13:06:11CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T13:06:11CET”, “articleBody”:”

They may vote 5.5 million Catalans, grows vote from abroad and low mail

A total of 5,554,394 Catalans are called to vote in the elections on Thursday to elect 135 members of Parliament out of a total of 38 nominations, he explained Wednesday at a news conference the government delegate in Catalonia, Enric Millo.

This is 0.79% more people than voted in the elections on 27 September 2015 and the total census, 5,328,013 people live in Catalonia and 226,381 do abroad and have voting rights .

It has increased the number of voters from abroad to reach 39,521 people, 85.5% more than in 2015, while lowering the number of citizens who have chosen to vote by post: 78,876 people, 26.5 less.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El FMI rebaja el crecimiento económico británico al 1,6% por el ‘brexit’El Fondo Monetario Internacional”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513771237-521bcf0f22c73030858cd7481be1512f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T13:00:37CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T13:00:37CET”, “articleBody”:”

IMF lowers the British economic growth to 1.6% by the 'brexit'

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has lowered its forecast on growth of the British economy from 1.7% to 1.6% this year because of "brexit".

In a report released today in London, the international body said that despite a strong recovery in global growth, the decision of the UK to leave the European bloc has had an impact on its economy.

"The sharp depreciation of the British pound after the referendum (the" brexit "2016) has pushed inflation of consumer prices, has pushed the real household income and consumption," the IMF.

Efe

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Toyota venderá 10,5 millones de vehículos en todo el mundo en 2018, un 1% másEl grupo automovilístico”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513770260-eee98502bc966af113bc206c2377971b”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T12:44:20CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T12:44:20CET”, “articleBody”:”

Toyota will sell 10.5 million vehicles worldwide in 2018, up 1%

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor Corporation plans to commercialize 10.49 million vehicles over the next year around the world, which will be a 1% increase over the year, when estimated sales of 10.3 million, up 2% more than in 2016.

According to the Japanese company said in a statement, Toyota delivered 2.22 million cars in the local market in 2018, which will result in a 5% drop compared to this year, while its trade volume in other countries in which it operates will grow 3%, reaching 8.2 million units.

Meanwhile, global production of Japanese group will stand at 10.39 million vehicles next year, up 1% less than in 2017. Toyota will manufacture 4.17 million cars in Japan next year, down 3% in this course, and 6.22 million units without variations- outside its Japanese plants.

EP

“, “alternateName”:”noemi_navas”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Noemi Navas”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex 35 agrava las pérdidas: cede un 0,7%El Ibex 35 profundiza las pérdidas y cede un 0,77% hasta los”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513769003-c682770212bef8da44a69f7d2a67d14d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T12:23:23CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T12:23:23CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Ibex 35 aggravates losses: yields 0.7%

The Ibex 35 deepens losses and yields 0.77% to 10,155 points. Siemens Gamesa, Mapfre, Banco Sabadell and Property Colonial are the values ​​that fall more, 1.72%, 1.70%, 1.58% and 1.48%, respectively. On the side of Tecnicas Reunidas it highlights gains, rising 1% after winning a contract to upgrade a refinery in Azerbaijan for about 800 million dollars. Followed by Mediaset and Viscofan.

The Spanish stock market is awaiting the Catalan elections held tomorrow. "If the secessionists reach the absolute majority will stress to the region, whereas if there is no clear winner government formation is very complex, not being ruled out holding new elections that entails uncertainty," they say in link Securities.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La ocupación entre 25 y 29 años aumenta 6 puntos desde 2013, hasta el 66%El 66 % de los jóvenes de entre”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513768150-f4ef8d0a66b6106e97a97e6cbf1b1b11″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T12:09:10CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T12:09:10CET”, “articleBody”:”

Occupancy between 25 and 29 years increased 6 points from 2013, to 66%

66% of young people aged 25 to 29 had a job in the third quarter of 2017, which means that employment in this group has risen 6 points over the last four years, since in 2013 this rate it was about 60%, according to data compiled by the Foundation of Savings (Func).

In the latest edition of its publication "Focus on Spanish Society" Func also notes that employment rate of 66% is still far from the 79% reached in 2007, before the economic crisis reached the labor market.

Since 2016 employment among young people shows an upward trend, although still well below the European average and countries such as France and Germany, where three of every four people aged between 25 and 29 years are unemployed.

Efe

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Lombard Odier pasa a tener una visión menos negativa sobre la libraEl progreso en las conversaciones para”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513764956-0a7a6a07847becb2ff909a10bfac44f0″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T11:15:56CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T11:15:56CET”, “articleBody”:”

Lombard Odier happens to have a less negative view on the pound

Progress in the talks for UK to leave the European Union has put the country on the path of a Brexit 'soft', leading to Lombard Odier to have "a less negative view on the pound". Still, they said the negotiations have gone from a period of uncertainty to another, and that key questions remain about how the British economy will post European Union.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Quabit Inmobiliaria capta 29 millones en una amplicación mediante colocación aceleradaQuabit Inmobiliaria”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513762362-354a60df1a739711448769483e209624″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T10:32:42CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T10:32:42CET”, “articleBody”:”

Quabit Real Estate captures 29 million in a larger preview via an accelerated bookbuilding

Quabit Inmobiliaria has closed oversubscribed capital increase in the maximum amount of 29 million euros, signed solely by a base of national and international qualified investors. The operation consisted of the issuance of new shares 17575000 EUR 0.50 nominal value, the premium of $ 1.15. This capital represents 19% of the capital of Quabit before issuance and 16% after completion of the placement. The operation has been entered by 77% by Cobas Asset Management and Kairos Investment.

The stock rises 1.7% on the Stock Exchange to 1.77 euros per share.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La UE mantiene la multa por manipular el déficit valencianoEl Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europea”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513761149-7558ec9f3e3bd438027760c085dc7505″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T10:12:29CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T10:12:29CET”, “articleBody”:”

The EU maintains the fine for manipulating the Valencian deficit

The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) today dismissed the appeal lodged by Spain against the fine of 18.93 million euros imposed by the EU Council by the manipulation of statistics deficit Valencia.

The court ruled in its judgment the allegations made by Spain, defending his right to defense and the right to good administration, that there was no violation and that the penalty was disproportionate was violated, the press service of the Tribunal said.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Axiare Patrimonio vende un inmueble en Madrid por 30 millones de eurosAxiare Patrimonio ha procedido a la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513760690-36d98712cfc1b93a9b6fc712b016beb5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T10:04:50CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T10:04:50CET”, “articleBody”:”

Axiare Heritage sells a building in Madrid for 30 million euros

Axiare Heritage has proceeded to the sale of an office building in Madrid for 30 million, 1.5 million above the gross value, which represents a 5.3% premium over the GAV ((Gross Asset Value), the company reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Negotiations with the buyer for the sale of the building began in May 2017, and its sale was approved by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on 25 July 2017 subject to compliance with certain conditions now they have met given.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Tribunal de la UE falla contra Uber y decreta que es un servicio de transportesEl Tribunal de Justicia de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513759780-e653ab8471ce9b5b078f067c2a54a60c”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T09:49:40CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T09:49:40CET”, “articleBody”:”

The EU Court rules against Uber and decrees that is a transport service

The Court of Justice of the European Union (ECJ) ruled today that Uber is a shipping company and not a digital platform, so that national authorities may require licenses as they are required to taxi professionals.

"The Court considers that it should be noted that this brokerage service is an integral part of a global service whose main element is a shuttle service part and therefore unresponsive to the qualification of 'service of the Information Society ', but of' service in the field of transport ', "according to the ECJ in a press release.

(Foto: REUTERS, Simon Dawson)

"" AlternateName ":" nuno_rodrigo "," image ": {" @type ":" ImageObject "," url ":" https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058332_872_la-bolsa-encaja -the-result-electoral-with-drops-top-to-1-than-expected-the-mercado.jpg "," width "," 432 "," height ":" 288 "}," author ":" Rodrigo nuño "," publisher ": {" @id "" #PublisherOrg "}}, {" @type "" blogposting "," headline "," 190000000 ABB provisioned by reestructuraciónEl costs Swiss group ABB assume an impact negative "," mainEntityOfPage ": {" @type "" WebPage "," @id ":" 0 "}," url ":" http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513758674-fe756df6dbca238d9132f7fae98b7e1a " "datePublished": "2017-12-20T09: 31: 14CET", "DateModified": "2017-12-20T09: 31: 14CET", "ArticleBody" "

ABB provisioned 190 million for restructuring costs

The ABB Swiss group will assume a negative impact of 225 million dollars (190 million euros) in its accounts for the fourth quarter as a result of restructuring and change in the business model in the area of ​​engineering and construction, including transfer to joint ventures of their activities electricity networks and automation.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Técnicas Reunidas lidera las subidas del Ibex, Merlin encabeza las caídasTécnicas Reunidas sube más de un”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513757226-c8ee52f8ca056eea4354534821cc1b24″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T09:07:06CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T09:07:06CET”, “articleBody”:”

Tecnicas Reunidas leads the Ibex rises, tops Merlin falls

Tecnicas Reunidas rises more than 1% after winning a contract with the state oil company of Azerbaijan. At the opposite, Merlin is the worst value of Dow with a 0.6% drop.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los bancos europeos podrán operar en el Reino Unido tras brexitLos bancos europeos podrán operar en el”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513757012-3d9b714992c34963fee23b1ef45e64bf”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T09:03:32CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T09:03:32CET”, “articleBody”:”

European banks may operate in the UK after "brexit"

European banks may operate in the UK usually after "brexit" even if there is no agreement between Brussels and London on British withdrawal from the European Union (EU), reveals the BBC today.

Banks that offer services to companies and between banks will continue operating under the current rules, reffering the Bank of England, the station added.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex abre con una subida del 0,06%, hasta los 10.240 puntos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513756863-a538b9e3314fbf522f45285f55a2e791″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T09:01:03CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T09:01:03CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Dow opened with an increase of 0.06% to 10,240 points

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Leve repunte del bono y la primaEl bono a 10 años abre en el 1,488% frente al 1,486% del martes. La prima de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513754899-24c285d39fa1fdaa06d1d6a37f89f06e”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T08:28:19CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T08:28:19CET”, “articleBody”:”

Slight rise and premium bond

The 10-year bond opens at 1.488% against 1.486% on Tuesday. The risk premium rises to 11 basis points from 109 the day before

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Santander pagará un dividendo de 0,06 euros el 1 de febreroLa entidad ha comunicado a la CNMV el abono,”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513754592-c4544dca453207b6d7ac79e73196b7c9″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T08:23:12CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T08:23:12CET”, “articleBody”:”

Santander will pay out a dividend of 0.06 euros on February 1

The company has informed the CNMV the payment entirely in cash, the third interim dividend of the results of 2017. It is scheduled for the first day of February. 0.06 euros is 9% more than the 0,055 euros paid on February 1 last year, and even the 0.06 paid in August.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Técnicas Reunidas consigue un contrato de 800 millones en AzerbaiyánLa empresa ha sido seleccionada por”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513753702-16a8f228ae4513cbd4f7fd8c6a0a2798″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T08:08:22CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T08:08:22CET”, “articleBody”:”

Tecnicas Reunidas get a contract of 800 million in Azerbaijan

The company has been selected by Socar, the state oil company of Azerbaijan, Heydar reniería to modernize Aliyen in Baku, the capital. The operation aims to increase refining capacity and product quality. The contract has a term of 38 months and is valued at 800 million. It is the secgundo Techniques contract with Socar.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Hackean una plataforma de criptodivisas y roban el 17% de sus bitcoinsEl mercado surcoreano de criptomonedas”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513753130-b3421c6c27e99e8e4a433cf831aa4a52″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T07:58:50CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T07:58:50CET”, “articleBody”:”

Criptodivisas platform hack and steal 17% of their bitcoins

South Korean criptomonedas market today Youbit was forced to close as a result of a cyber attack in which computer hackers allegedly stole you 17 percent of virtual currency for their customers.

Hackers carried out the attack at 4.35 local time (19.35 GMT Monday) the company explains on its website, without disclosing the value of criptomonedas that were stolen. "To minimize the damage of our customers, allow them to remove about 75% of the balance," said a member of the company, in statements collected by the Korean agency Yonhap.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Senado de EE UU da vía libre al plan fiscal de Trump, ahora le toca al CongresoLa reforma fiscal”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513750342-f09482176170e34f2e52904728319790″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T07:12:22CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T07:12:22CET”, “articleBody”:”

The US Senate gives green light to Trump via fiscal plan, now it's up to Congress

Tax reform promoted by the US President, Donald Trump, was approved this morning in the Senate by 51 votes in favor and 48 against. The vote already issued yesterday afternoon the House of Representatives shall be repeated in the morning, before Trump to ratify the law.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El euro, por encima de 1,18 dólaresLa moneda europea está firma por encima de 1,18 dólares. El euso sube”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513749874-c5fdb5059b76221c715a5db2fb85abf2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T07:04:34CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T07:04:34CET”, “articleBody”:”

The euro above $ 1.18

The European currency is firm above $ 1.18. The EUSO up 0.05% to 1.1846

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los futuros del FTSE, planosLos futuros de la Bolsa de Londres suben un 0,05%”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513749803-f0a59abf544438e4ebf57d154ad8cccb”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-20T07:03:23CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-20T07:03:23CET”, “articleBody”:”

FTSE futures, plans

Future of the London Stock Exchange rose by 0.05%

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Alemania acusa a Facebook de abusar de posición dominante como red social La Oficina Federal de Defensa de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513705977-9fa45e974c2eb87999c8fc59d8b84237″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T18:52:57CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T18:52:57CET”, “articleBody”:”

Germany accuses Facebook of abusing dominant position as a social network

The Federal Office for Protection of Competition of Germany issued a preliminary report in which the US believes that Facebook is "abusing its dominant position" in "the German social networking market" today.

The office said in a statement that informed the tech giant that "according to the state of the procedure," doubts the legality of some of the processes that adds to its database personal information and browsing other websites with which it has reached conditional agreements.

"Facebook is abusing its dominant position by conditioning using your social network to be allowed to accumulate unlimited all types of data generated by the use of third-party websites and add it to the accounts of Facebook users," explains the notice.

EFE

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Enagás da el paso previo a un arbitraje internacional con Perú por su conflicto por la inversión en”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513705940-a332c8638bc0df642d31958c44cad666″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T18:52:20CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T18:52:20CET”, “articleBody”:”

Enagas gives the first step to international arbitration their dispute with Peru for the investment in GSP

Enagas has asked the Peruvian State to institute a procedure for direct treatment, prior to international arbitration in order to reach an amicable agreement regarding the dispute on the investment made by the company in the project of the Southern Gas Pipeline step Peruvian (GSP).

According to the company to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), on Tuesday it reported the Peruvian government the existence of this controversy, on the terms contained in the Agreement for the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection signed Investment between the Republic of Peru and the Kingdom of Spain.

EP

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Aena nombra secretario y vicesecretario del consejoAena ha confirmado la dimisión de Matilde García Duarte”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513703179-958f7118236ed97dcb9649489d3e5410″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T18:06:19CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T18:06:19CET”, “articleBody”:”

Aena named secretary and deputy secretary of the council

Aena has confirmed the resignation of Matilde Garcia Duarte as secretary of the Board. It will now occupy the post of deputy secretary. Juan Carlos Alfonso Rubio will be the new secretary of the board.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex cierra con una caída del 0,10%, hasta los 10.234,3 puntos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513701372-6f446159746c074e0d8a99687efb8fa5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T17:36:12CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T17:36:12CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Ibex closed with a fall of 0.10% to 10,234.3 points

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Inditex elige a un histórico para dirigir su filial BershkaInditex ha apostado por un histórico de la casa”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513699675-aeb0e0cc37d75f3c12ef19eba0bf2d36″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T17:07:55CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T17:07:55CET”, “articleBody”:”

Inditex chooses to direct its historical subsidiary Bershka

Inditex has opted for a historic house with the appointment of Antonio Flórez de la Fuente as new director of Bershka, the second taught in Galician sales giant behind Zara and chains aimed at a young audience.

Specifically, the new director of Bershka, founded in 1998, has played most of his career in Inditex, where he held various positions such as sales manager at Zara. Currently, Flórez de la Fuente occupied the direction of the group's subsidiary in Italy, since they occupy from now Lorenzo Marcheselli, who has flaunting positions of commercial management of Zara and has even led the management of the subsidiary in UK .

Flórez de la Fuente is replacing Bershka director Marco Agnolin, who has held this position since 2011.

EP

“, “alternateName”:”dlarrouy”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Diego Larrouy”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Prosegur abonará un dividendo de 0,45 euros por acciónProsegur ha acordado abonar un segundo dividendo”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513698009-ca53afb2983dcaf17f7de09bbbfda261″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T16:40:09CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T16:40:09CET”, “articleBody”:”

Prosegur will pay a dividend of 0.45 euros per share

Prosegur has agreed to pay a second special dividend of 0.45 euros per share. It will spend a total amount of 280 million. The last day of trading of the shares entitled to the dividend will be on 22 December and paid on 28 December.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Wall Street abre mixto Wall Street ha abierto en terreno mixto. El Dow Jones avanzaba un 0,17% minutos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513695737-01b545942864717c592c3a2236d64b15″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T16:02:17CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T16:02:17CET”, “articleBody”:”

Wall Street abre mixto

Wall Street has opened in mixed terrain. The Dow advanced 0.17% minutes after the start of the session, while the selective S & P 500 0.13% was noted and the Nasdaq 0.01% is left.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Dialog Semiconductor se dispara en Bolsa después de que la china Tsinghua eleve al 9% su presencia en el”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513691536-03f12e777dee0e7a656f00cdb29dd7a5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T14:52:16CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T14:52:16CET”, “articleBody”:”

Dialog Semiconductor is triggered on the stock market after the Chinese Tsinghua rise to 9% its presence in capital

Dialog Semiconductor has come to rise 10%, but then moderated to 7.7% gains, after China's Tsinghua Unigroup has increased its equity to 9%. The Chinese company has strengthened its presence in the chipmaker after a November finames leaked that Dialog Semiconductor could lose one of its biggest customers, Apple, prompting a collapse of the action.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Ane Agirre sustituye a Xabier Garaialde en el consejo de CAFConstrucciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF)”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513691192-1ba856a34b143ade4536328a8a90532e”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T14:46:32CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T14:46:32CET”, “articleBody”:”

Xabier Agirre replaces Ane Garaialde on the board of CAF

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) has informed the CNMV of Xabier Garaialde Maiztegi Renounce his directorship of the company "by voluntary and strictly personal reasons". The company announces that the board of directors, at the proposal of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee, appointed by cooptation to Ane Agirre Romarate as an independent director, to fill the vacancy earlier.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Siemens Gamesa encabeza las caídas, Acerinox lidera las gananciasSiemens Gamesa baja un 2% y es el peor”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513685965-2a07d8cbf217a6eb45b700d426c237a3″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T13:19:25CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T13:19:25CET”, “articleBody”:”

Siemens Gamesa leads the falls, Acerinox leads the gains

Gamesa Siemens low 2% and is the worst value of Ibex, followed by Enagas and Tecnicas Reunidas, which are left by 1%. At the opposite, Acerinox sum Repsol 2% and 1.3%.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”OHL y FCC, a punto de terminar el metro de TorontoOHL y FCC están a punto de concluir el contrato de obras”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513684971-cfc1d03d03c7586c9c39b489c228f93d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T13:02:51CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T13:02:51CET”, “articleBody”:”

OHL and FCC, to end the Metro Toronto

OHL and FCC are about to conclude the contract for redevelopment of the Toronto subway (Canada), a project that was awarded in early 2011 for 404 million Canadian dollars (267 million euros), according to the companies.

The two companies have received for this his first work in Canada 'substantial performance', a certificate is the last contractual milestone and prior to project completion step.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Repsol presenta un plan para reactivar el yacimiento noruego de Yme con una inversión de 810 millonesRepsol”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513683725-446fd3d756a3e2e72999c280f5ab94c4″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T12:42:05CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T12:42:05CET”, “articleBody”:”

Repsol has a plan to revive the Norwegian Yme deposit with an investment of 810 million

Repsol has introduced a new development and operation plan to revive production in the project Norwegian Yme oil field, whose total investment amounts to about 8,000 million kroner (811 million euros).

Spanish oil, which acts as the project operator with a 55% stake, has presented this plan to the Norwegian authorities.

The company headed that Repsol has associations in the consortium Lotos Exploration and Production Norge AS (20%), Okea AS (15%) and KUFPEC Norway AS (10%).

EP

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Acerinox y Enagas, la cara y la cruz del IbexEl Ibex 35 avanza alrededor de un cuarto de punto. Acerinox es”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513680781-c29951978b3b8726a2319e98301ed5b6″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T11:53:01CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T11:53:01CET”, “articleBody”:”

Acerinox and Enagas, face and cross Ibex

The IBEX 35 moves around a quarter point. Acerinox is the most bullish on the Ibex while Enagas is ranked the hardest hit.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Portugal paga por anticipado otro tramo del rescateEl Gobierno portugués ha hecho otro pago anticipado al”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513675315-5b6b38662064d7e06de04f57f10c3c53″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T10:21:55CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T10:21:55CET”, “articleBody”:”

Portugal prepays another tranche of the rescue

The Portuguese Government has made another advance payment to the IMF bailout in return received in 2011. In total, this year the country whose risk premium is already under Italian has returned 10,000 million ransom. It only remains to reimburse 20% of the 26.300 million owed to the IMF. Portugal has chosen to refinance in the market and advance repay the loan to the IMF, because it gets in the best market interest rates.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El IFO alemán retrocede levementeEl índice de confianza empresarial IFO en Alemania ha retrocedido cuatro”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513675157-5618659a8d152dbf1ae449fdcbf63641″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T10:19:17CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T10:19:17CET”, “articleBody”:”

German IFO back slightly

The IFO business confidence index in Germany has fallen by four tenths to 117.2 points, the marked record highs in November. The fall is due to a slight contraction indicator of expectations (from 111 to 109.5 points). The reading of the current conditions of the economy has improved, from 124.5 points to 125.4.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Alemania prevé otro 2018 con presupuesto equilibradoEl Gobierno alemán prevé cerrar el noveno año”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513674458-c89f06822219cc2975f454e3b3ae47f5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T10:07:38CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T10:07:38CET”, “articleBody”:”

Germany provides for another 2018 balanced budget

The German government plans to close the ninth consecutive year without a deficit in its public accounts as German debt agency. However, the Treasury will ask for more money lent to the market because there is more maturity. In total, Germany will issue 183.000 million euros, 147,000 of them long-term and short-36,000. Between 6,000 and 10,000 million will be sold inflation-linked debt.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Gas Natural sube más del 1% gracias a Credit SuisseLas acciones de la gasista escalan a los primeros puestos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513673450-4bf7f7b703b3022e36372bd49142f0a2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T09:50:50CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T09:50:50CET”, “articleBody”:”

Natural gas rises more than 1% by Credit Suisse

Shares of the gas scale to rank highly selective with gains of 1.3% after Credit Suisse emitirera a report that improves the recommendation value better than the market neutral, with improved target price from 18.4 to 21 euros per share.

Gas Natural, rising 8% in the year, the average consensus recommendation and maintain a target price of 20.36 euros, representing a potential 5%.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Barnier rechaza un trato especial para la City tras BrexitEl negociador comunitario del brexit, Michel”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513671960-88cb32966e80aec260a1de1ebb341ad5″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T09:26:00CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T09:26:00CET”, “articleBody”:”

Barnier rejects special treatment for City after Brexit

Community negotiator "brexit" Michel Barnier, stressed that London may not have a special agreement for the City (financial district) and hopes the British Government, after leaving the UK in the EU.

In an interview with the newspaper "The Guardian" published today, Barnier said it is inevitable that British banks and financial institutions lose their passport that allows them to trade freely with the European bloc.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”¿Cuáles son los valores que más suben y más bajan del Ibex?La sesión arranca con dudas en las plazas”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513671853-d419957d99f57985e9a0f260b1a4938a”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T09:24:13CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T09:24:13CET”, “articleBody”:”

What are the values ​​that rise and fall of the Ibex most?

The session started with doubts in the European markets. In the Spanish floors, the greatest advances are for Gas Nautral, Meliá and Tecnicas Reunidas.

Conversely, the greatest decreases were for Colonial, Sabadell and Ferrovial.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex abre la jornada con una caída del 0,02%El índice empieza la jornada con una bajada del 0,02% hasta”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513670514-dfdede44aa113a03e982022518c20ded”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T09:01:54CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T09:01:54CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Dow opens the session with a fall of 0.02%

The index started the day with a drop of 0.02% to 10,240 points

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Cuenta atrás para la aprobación de la reforma fiscal de EE UULa inminente aprobación de la reforma fiscal”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513669814-aab2c8b07c82cee6f347e3548b1a8541″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T08:50:14CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T08:50:14CET”, “articleBody”:”

Countdown to the approval of the tax reform US

The imminent adoption of the US tax reform is pushing the bags and left yesterday new record highs in all three major indexes on Wall Street. Today the House of Representatives will vote on the bill and predictable is that it is approved in the Senate tomorrow.

"The sharp cut in tax rates to businesses push up your profits and make your current valuations in the stock market are somewhat less demanding than they are right now. In addition, the reform will allow many large US multinationals to repatriate huge amounts of cash that held abroad, which can substantially improve their remuneration policies to shareholders, as well as providing financing investment plans. All point to greater economic growth, "summarized from Link Securities. The question is now whether the market has already discounted that effect in its entirety.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La prima, en 113 puntos básicos el último día de campaña electoral en CataluñaLa prima de riesgo”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513669226-922c1e5324846d06b73ff96f1a783962″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T08:40:26CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T08:40:26CET”, “articleBody”:”

The premium, at 113 basis points on the last day of election campaign in Catalonia

Spanish risk premium trading at 113 basis points on the last day of the electoral campaign for the Catalan elections held on Thursday. The country risk is sensitive to electoral result, as happened in October, when the sovereignist Puls took the risk premium above 130 basis points and the yield on the 10-year-edged 1.8% . The Spanish bond now trading at 1.438% and experts do not rule out return to levels of 1.8% for independence triumph.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Credit Suisse eleva su recomendación de Gas Natural a superior al mercadoCredit Suisse ha elevado su”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513668588-e6dda861723717529acc164722a6469f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T08:29:48CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T08:29:48CET”, “articleBody”:”

Credit Suisse raised its recommendation to Natural Gas Outperform

Credit Suisse raised its recommendation for Natural Gas to outperform from neutral and the price target from 18.4 to 21 euros per share. This grant represents upside potential gas company to 9.3%.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Berenberg rebaja su valoración de Telefónica a 11,3 eurosBerenberg ha rebajado el precio objetivo de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513668419-dff9dc6fc76313ed19e2e18d933e1026″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T08:26:59CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T08:26:59CET”, “articleBody”:”

Berenberg downgrades its rating to 11.3 euros Telefónica

Berenberg has lowered the price target for Telefonica to 11.3 from 11.5 euros per share. The action, which lost 0.97% year retains a potential with that assessment of 35% compared to current prices.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los futuros del Ibex, planosLos futuros del Ibex marcan una caída del 0,06% según MEFF”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513668022-0d2b827fd11175dfead087ed33c16845″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T08:20:22CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T08:20:22CET”, “articleBody”:”

Ibex futures, plans

Ibex futures mark a fall of 0.06% by MEFF

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El euro roza los 1,18 dólaresEl euro quiere recuperar el nivel de 1,18 dólares. La moneda europea sube un”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513666564-dff09ecf43cae2b51b600dac4afda18a”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T07:56:04CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T07:56:04CET”, “articleBody”:”

The euro slashing $ 1.18

The euro wants to recover the $ 1.18 level. European currency rises 0.11% to $ 1.1795

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los futuros del FTSE avanzanLos futuros de la Bolsa de Londres suben y anticipan una apertura al alza”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513665975-20e98d162e01bf7d07763030df50f914″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-19T07:46:15CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-19T07:46:15CET”, “articleBody”:”

FTSE futures advance

Futures climb the London Stock Exchange and anticipate an opening upward

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Statoil compra el 25% del tercer campo de petróleo más grande de Brasil por 2.456 millonesLa petrolera”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513618713-348dfb08ed57b4a4fa92c42bde814e17″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T18:38:33CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T18:38:33CET”, “articleBody”:”

Statoil buys 25% in the third largest oil field of Brazil 2456000

Norwegian oil company Statoil has announced the acquisition of 25% of the rights over Roncador, one of the main fields of Brazilian oil, 2.900 million (2.456 million euros) as part of a partnership agreement with the company Petrobras.

This agreement is part of Statoil's strategy to strengthen its presence in Brazil. "This oilfield has established itself as an attractive long-term asset to our international portfolio, further strengthening Brazil's position as a core area for Statoil," said president and CEO of the Norwegian oil company, Eldar Saetre.

Specifically, Statoil will make an initial payment of 2,350 million dollars (1,990 million euros) and 550 million dollars (466 million euros) in subsequent payments, "conditional on investments in projects that seek to increase the recovery factor in the field ".

EP

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Un tren descarrila y se mete en una autopista cerca de SeattleUn tren ha descarrilado este lunes por la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513616616-02413a443ff50ae3380ec7ad1696b042″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T18:03:36CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T18:03:36CET”, “articleBody”:”

A train derails and gets on a highway near Seattle

A train derailed Monday morning near Seattle in Washington State, and has precipitated on a highway. Televisions and the local sheriff speak of "multiple victims" who have not yet clarified. Train 501 was a new high-speed service that made the Seattle-Portland route and was inaugurated on Monday.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Nasdaq alcanza los 7.000 puntos por primera vez en la historiaWall Street abrió la sesión alza y el”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513616349-5e4c1befb17289c0665fa676dadb023b”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T17:59:09CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T17:59:09CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Nasdaq reached 7,000 points for the first time in history

Wall Street opened the session and rising technology index has achieved first touch 7,000 points. Investors expect the tax reform is approved Donald Trump this week, as announced by Treasury Secretary, Steve Mnuchin.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex cierra con un alza del 0,92%, hasta los 10.244,1 puntos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513615890-35dd0239d8d6d400cacf4b2e13ae911a”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T17:51:30CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T17:51:30CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Ibex closed with a rise of 0.92% to 10,244.1 points

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Campbell lanza una opa por una empresa de aperitivos por 5.000 millonesCampbell, el fabricante de las famosas”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513614547-5e48e7369b75003716b7ececd021b083″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T17:29:07CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T17:29:07CET”, “articleBody”:”

Campbell launches a takeover bid for a company of appetizers 5,000 million

Campbell, the maker of the famous American soups, has launched a takeover bid for the maker of snacks Snyder's-Lance for nearly 5,000 million. It will pay $ 50 Jan fectivo per share, 2% above Friday's close.

Snyder's-Lance turnover in its last fiscal year a total of 2,200 million dollars (1,863 million euros) and has a workforce of about 6,000 employees spread over 13 production sites between the US and the UK.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los ‘hedge fund’ tienen la mayor posición alcista en euros en una década Los hedge fund tienen”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513611780-b429736b23fcc69fdb78dd49ee6d2f4d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T16:43:00CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T16:43:00CET”, “articleBody”:”

The hedge fund have the most bullish position in euro in a decade

The hedge fund tienen bullish positions on the euro by 16,700 million dollars, the highest figure in the last decade according to data from Chicago futures market. Thus, speculative positions in the direction of a rise of the euro reached during last week increased 21,000 contracts, to almost 114,000. The net position by a rising euro is the highest since May 2007.

“, “alternateName”:”salobral”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”nuria Salobral”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Wall Street abre al alzaWall Street abre hoy con ganancias. El Dow Jones sube un 0,82 % y pulveriza sus”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513610143-1626a6d9888f4bdd0cdce194f3212f6a”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T16:15:43CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T16:15:43CET”, “articleBody”:”

Wall Street opens upward

Wall Street opens with gains today. The Dow Jones up 0.82% and pulverizes its own record depsués that investors are approaching the final green light to tax reform Trump. The S & P 500 advances to 0.69% 2694.16 units and the sum Nasdaq 0.79% to 6991.04 points.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”De Guindos: Cataluña volverá a liderar crecimiento cuando se revierta el ProcésEl ministro de Economía,”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513607687-f9ed291917662a3b8a3b9638c79248f4″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T15:34:47CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T15:34:47CET”, “articleBody”:”

De Guindos: Catalonia will lead the growth when Procés reversal

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos, has shown today confident that, after the elections 21D, Catalonia "reverse the 'proces'' and predicted that it will allow" back to lead economic growth "in Spain and return the companies that have moved their registered office.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with businessmen at the headquarters of the Catalan employers Foment del Treball, De Guindos, accompanied by the candidate of the PPC to the Generalitat, Xavier Garcia Albiol, it has thus referred to the political situation in Catalonia .

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”PSA unifica su central de compras para las cuatro marcas del grupoLa nueva organización común del área de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513606987-36ebfbb7bb033800780cf5d52d6f73b3″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T15:23:07CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T15:23:07CET”, “articleBody”:”

PSA unifies its central purchasing for all four brands of the group

The new common organization of the Purchasing of Peugeot, Citroen DS, Opel and Vauxhall brands, the PSA Group, will be operational next month of January 2018 and will represent an annual volume of purchases of 38,800 million euros in Europe.

PSA said that this new organization will bring together the different entities purchasing and quality relationships with suppliers of different brands of the French group, in order to achieve enhanced buying power and have a single point of contact for each vendor.

He noted that the goal of this new organization is to increase efficiency and purchasing power, thanks to the exploitation of economies of scale.

The forecast is that this new organization represents an annual volume of purchases of 38,800 million euros in Europe and in the medium term, it is envisaged that 30% of all synergies from buying Opel / Vauxhall to focus on the area Purchases.

“, “alternateName”:”noemi_navas”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Noemi Navas”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Ebury prevé un euro presionado a la baja en los próximos mesesEbury, la institución financiera”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513605285-84e2700e82632e2178510f1ae9336d72″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T14:54:45CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T14:54:45CET”, “articleBody”:”

Ebury forecast euro pressed downward in the coming months

Ebury, the financial institution specializing in international payments and foreign exchange, said "the prospect of stable rates until as far back as 2019 should push the common currency lower against most of its major counterparts in the coming months ".

The euro slashing $ 1.18 $ 1.20 after beating last September. The firm said that instead, the path will the dollar be the opposite. Lawmakers expect three more rate hikes the Fed in 2018 and two in 2019. The market is forecast moderate and speak only two increases in 2018. In any case, says Ebury, "we believe there is scope for appreciation of the dollar next year".

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex sube un 0,75% , menos que el Dax y el CacA tres días de las elecciones en Cataluña, el Ibex gana un”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513604379-81c70d3c90ac42c7c72fed95ba65ac15″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T14:39:39CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T14:39:39CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Dow up 0.75%, unless the Dax and Cac

Three days before elections in Catalonia, the Ibex gains 0.75%, lower than other European indices increases. German Dax sum 1.6% and Cac advances France's 1.23%. Britain's FTSE gains 0.5%

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Seis valores del Ibex suben más del 2%Mapfre encabeza las ganancias del Ibex con un alza del 3%. Grifols y”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513604277-20f625b238921766e3b1488dbf90900c”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T14:37:57CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T14:37:57CET”, “articleBody”:”

Ibex six values ​​rise more than 2%

Mapfre Ibex leads the gains with a rise of 3%. Grifols and Acciona totaling about 2.4%, 2.2% Indra advances and ArcelorMittal and Siemens Gamesa up around 2%.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Nordea AM avisa de una mayor volatilidad en 2018Witold Bahrke, estratega macro de Nordea Asset Management”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513604205-192df3ca476d2dc22954deab82b3720c”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T14:36:45CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T14:36:45CET”, “articleBody”:”

AM Nordea warns of increased volatility in 2018

Witold Bahrke, macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management argues that monetary conditions are starting to harden, so the era of cheap money is coming to an end. He explains that for now, the level of standardization is not enough to undermine global growth and curb the rise in risk assets, but "most ventured 2018, neither the economy nor the market can defy gravity completely."

The expert adds that the obstacles from the monetary level begin to rise as the Fed withdraws the largest experiment of recent monetary history, causing greater volatility and a lower profitability compared to 2017.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El precio medio de los coches sube un 1%El precio medio de los automóviles comercializados en España”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513601844-c635f9bf1483b85145daac65b7b76155″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T13:57:24CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T13:57:24CET”, “articleBody”:”

The average price of cars goes up by 1%

The average price of cars sold in Spain last November experienced a 1% increase compared to the same month last year, two percentage points less compared to the 1.2% recorded last year October, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

These figures are below the trend recorded by the Index of Consumer Prices (CPI), which ended last November with a rise of five tenths compared to September and a tenth in its annual rate until 1 , 7%.

Thus, car prices experienced a monthly increase of one tenth, while the variation so far this year shows an increase of nine tenths more than the same period last year.

EUROPA PRESS

“, “alternateName”:”noemi_navas”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Noemi Navas”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El IEE prevé que el PIB crezca entre un 2,8% y un 3% en 2018 en función del 21DEl Instituto de Estudios”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513598570-263fb29f19665ac5a71227a72bfc6624″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T13:02:50CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T13:02:50CET”, “articleBody”:”

The IEE expects GDP to grow between 2.8% and 3% in 2018 according to the 21D

The Institute of Economic Studies (IEE) has maintained its growth forecast for the Spanish economy for this year 2017 at 3.3%, two percentage points more than the official government estimate, although portends a slowdown for next year to stand at 2.8%, if the elections of 21 December in Catalonia a clear parliamentary majority is not reached, whereas if he wins the constitutionalist block the rise in Spain and Catalonia could be 3% due to the international context .

During the press conference of presentation of the semiannual report 'Economic Situation', the president of IEE, José Luis Feito, explained that the climate of insecurity resulting from independence challenge will cause the delay or cancellation of decisions of consumption, investment and hiring new employees.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Bruselas investiga posibles ventajas fiscales a Ikea en Países BajosLa Comisión Europea ha abierto este”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513595311-ae3933c58dc97be2eb8af415e12935ab”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T12:08:31CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T12:08:31CET”, “articleBody”:”

Brussels investigates possible tax advantages to Ikea in Netherlands

The European Commission has opened Monday a thorough investigation into the tax treatment received by the furniture brand Ikea Netherlands, to suspicions that for years the company has enjoyed favorable treatment that allowed him to pay less tax and counting for it with an undue advantage over other competitors.

"All companies, large or small, whether multinational or not, must pay their fair share of taxes. Member States may not allow certain companies to pay less tax allowing artificially transfer their profits elsewhere, "said Competition Commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announcing the record.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Siete de cada diez inversores optan por las inversiones alternativas, según Allianz GISegún el estudio”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513594465-bdec0957ae24194271317b3f3a371b8d”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T11:54:25CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T11:54:25CET”, “articleBody”:”

Seven out of ten investors choose alternative investments, according to Allianz GI

According to RiskMonitor study of Allianz Global Investors, one of the largest managers of active investment world, institutional investors are increasingly turning to alternative assets to diversify their portfolios due to environment characterized by low yields, geopolitical concerns and a growing body investment risk.

Overall, seven out of ten respondents say they now invest in alternative assets, and the region comprising Europe, the Middle East and Asia, using alternative is slightly less (65%). There are differences by geographic areas using alternative, with Australia (87%) and the United States. (81%) showing the most widespread use of investment in alternative while Italy (58%), Japan and the Netherlands, are significantly below the world average.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La tasa de inflación de la zona euro repuntó al 1,5% en noviembreLa tasa de inflación interanual de la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513594376-6145a05e9adff4ffa936b6eaf274336c”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T11:52:56CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T11:52:56CET”, “articleBody”:”

Inflation Euro zone rose to 1.5% in November

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone stood last November at 1.5%, one tenth above the level recorded in October, according to data published by the EU statistical office, Eurostat.

The biggest increase in prices during November responds to higher energy 4.7% yoy, compared with 3% in the previous month, while fresh food prices rose 2.4%, four tenths less than in October.

Thus, by excluding from the calculation the volatility of the evolution of energy prices and fresh food, the core inflation rate in the eurozone stood at 1.1%, in line with the previous month.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La morosidad de la banca cae en octubre al 8,22% y alcanza mínimos de marzo de 2012La morosidad de los”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513591545-400ef5f4fbd3d40be673f905d786e61b”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T11:05:45CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T11:05:45CET”, “articleBody”:”

Banking delinquency falls in October reached 8.22% and minimum March 2012

Delinquencies of loans granted by banks, savings banks and cooperatives to individuals and businesses fell slightly in September to 8.22% compared with 8.32% in the previous month and stood at its lowest since March 2012 .

Thus, the delinquency rate of the Spanish banking system remains near the start of 2012 levels, when it stood at around 8%, according to provisional data released Friday by the Bank of Spain. In total, doubtful loans fell to 102.946 million euros in the tenth month of the year, from 104.005 million euros for September.

This figure includes the methodological change in the classification of Financial Credit Establishments (EFC), which since January 2014 have ceased to be considered within the category of credit institutions.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Atentos a la macro, las elecciones en Cataluña, la reforma fiscal en EE UU y el ‘brexit’Esta semana, los”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513588876-1c3923661c217976071073c20fbfe243″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T10:21:16CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T10:21:16CET”, “articleBody”:”

Attentive to the macro, elections in Catalonia, the tax reform in the US and the 'brexit'

Esta semana, los mercados seguirán pendientes de los datos macro y, a nivel político, de las elecciones catalanas, la evolución de la reforma fiscal en EE UU y las negociaciones del Brexit. En cuanto a datos, de EE UU destaca el dato final del PIB del tercer trimeste de 2017. De Europa se esperan las encuestas de confianza: IFO y GfK en Alemania, mientras que Francia y Reino Unido también publicarán los datos finales del PIB 3T 17. De Asia lo más relevante será la reunión del Banco de Japón, donde no se prevén cambios en política monetaria.

In the Spanish market attention will focus on the outcome of elections in Catalonia. Surveys are very open, quite equality and independence nationalist block .. Renta 4 states that it agrees that the party in Comú may be key to government formation. "We believe that the market is picking up a situation in which no significant changes".

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Todo el Ibex 35, en verdeEl Ibex 35 avanza un 0,7% y se sitúa en los 10.224 puntos, con todos los valores”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513586997-213b5091f266f74d5a7eee7ef97318d2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T09:49:57CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T09:49:57CET”, “articleBody”:”

All the Ibex 35, green

The IBEX 35 advances 0.7% and stands at 10,224 points, with all values ​​recorded gains. A head Acciona, rising more than 2.2% is placed. Siemens followed Gamesa, ArcelorMittal, ACS and BBVA.

Being the Catalan regional elections an important factor of uncertainty for the Spanish financial markets, the main political news of the week will be the almost certain approval in Congress of the US draft unified tax law, which is encouraging exchanges.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La CNMC abre expediente a Gas Natural Fenosa y a EndesaLa Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513586188-de11684908520957d1bd08020c2ede9f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T09:36:28CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T09:36:28CET”, “articleBody”:”

CNMC opens the file to Gas Natural Fenosa and Endesa

The National Commission for Markets and Competition (CNMC) has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Gas Natural Fenosa and Endesa Generation Generation after observing signs of alteration price offers generation market between October 2016 and January 2017.

Specifically, the body chaired by José María Marín Quemada has opened the process on both companies for an alleged serious breach of Law 24/2013 on the Electricity Sector on those dates.

In view of prices that had occurred in the electricity generation market in February 2017 information was required to Endesa and Gas Natural on its supply contracts natural gas supply to combined cycle plants and other customers as well as buying and selling within the gas system in the OTC market consumption forecasts and deviations between forecasts and actual consumption.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La junta de Metrovacesa dará luz verde a su salida a BolsaMetrovacesa, promotora inmobiliaria controlada por”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513584845-68d629d8267afe42fa5885748e9e7d2a”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T09:14:05CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T09:14:05CET”, “articleBody”:”

Metrovacesa board give the green light to its IPO

Metrovacesa, real estate developer controlled by Santander and BBVA, approve this Tuesday, Dec. 19, at an extraordinary shareholders' meeting, its IPO in early 2018. The two banks will allocate part of the company on the market after this year's relaunch construction activity and home sales that remained after selling its equity division Merlin Properties.

Metrovacesa will thus become the third property developer that goes public after the crisis, after this year they did Neinor Aedas Homes and Homes. By 2018, the market also expected to make the leap to another new parquet real estate developers, Via Célere, and Testa Residential REIT, considered first flooring company to rent the country and also owned by Santander and BBVA.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”¿Cuáles son los valores protagonistas de la apertura?Todos los valores del Ibex 35 cotizan con signo”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513584262-1b14f429c5d7ee995b8c017d29955f17″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T09:04:22CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T09:04:22CET”, “articleBody”:”

What are the main values ​​of openness?

All Ibex 35 securities traded with a positive sign. Major advances are to Repsol, advancing more than 2%, followed by Sabadell, with a rise of 1.1% and Endesa, which fits appreciation 0.9%.

Minor advances are to Mains, Techniques and Cellnex Gathered with progress below 0.2%.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Apertura alcistaEl Ibex estrena la penúltima semana del año con un alza del 0,47%, hasta los 10.198 puntos.”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513584086-2b874c3dbce13555c7e305318f0c70c0″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T09:01:26CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T09:01:26CET”, “articleBody”:”

higher open

The Ibex opens the penultimate week of the year with a rise of 0.47% to 10,198 points.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Se hace efectivo el split de BorgesHoy se hará efectivo el desdoblamiento de acciones de Borges en la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513583341-083270a72f17f4a3a106011055d9e3d2″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T08:49:01CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T08:49:01CET”, “articleBody”:”

The split becomes effective Borges

Today will be effective Borges stock split in the ratio of seven new shares for each old share by reducing the par value of each share of 3.01 euros to 0.43 euros and the consequent increase in the number of shares of outstanding capital stock.

Increasing the number shares will not change the amount of share capital, which remains set to 9,950,397.80 euros. ?? Borges made the leap to market corros continued on 24 July. At this time, specialized in the production and sale of nuts Borges International Group subsidiary has risen by 120% to 37 euros, thus becoming the company most is revalued in the year to between six they have made their debut in this 2017.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Santander rebaja la recomendación de CAFLa firma de análisis ha rebajado el consejo que tiene para el”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513583065-f5d8af7f6543f133c895c0b566419e01″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T08:44:25CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T08:44:25CET”, “articleBody”:”

Santander lowers the recommendation of CAF

The analyst firm has lowered the advice you have for the train manufacturer from buy to hold.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Atos retira su oferta por Gemalto ante la irrupción de ThalesEl grupo francés Atos, que había lanzado una”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513582940-2653286d0c6ad5acf7f310cae37cac8e”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T08:42:20CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T08:42:20CET”, “articleBody”:”

Atos withdraws its bid by Gemalto before the outbreak of Thales

The French group Atos, which had launched an offer for the purchase of Gemalto, which specializes in chips, announced that withdraws from the battle after the outbreak of the electronics company Thales defense and aerospace, with a superior proposal. In a statement, Atos said that "according to his financial discipline", in view of the supply of Thales to 46.05 euros per share Gemalto not continuing its own proposal.

He said that in any case "wants to Thales, Gemalto and its employees every success in their project" and that if the project could not be formalized, "whatever the reasons, Atos is still available to study a merger Gemalto ".

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El bono a 10 años, estableLa rentabilidad del bono a 10 años inicia la semana en el 1,452% frente al 1,469%”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513582519-438045a995bb30af6f989666462a3a84″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T08:35:19CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T08:35:19CET”, “articleBody”:”

The 10-year bond, stable

Bond yields to 10 years begins the week at 1.452% against 1.469% Friday closing. The risk premium opens in 115 puntosbásicos, compared to 116.8 last week.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Japón acelera: las exportaciones crecen el 16% en noviembreLa economía de Japón, tercera del mundo, sigue”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513579175-570cf851126bab67c83fc786b290da4f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T07:39:35CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T07:39:35CET”, “articleBody”:”

Japan accelerates: exports grow 16% in November

Japan's economy, third in the world, continues to show signs of improvement. Exports rose 16.2% in November, two points more than the expected, and the trade balance closed in positive (54,900 million yen) despite the parallel improvement in imports (+ 17.2%, less than expected ). However, inflation prospects remain very low: only companies see price increases of 0.7%, according to the Tankan survey.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Bitcoin se estrena en el mercado de futuros CME: los precios caen Una semana después de empezar a cotizar”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513579062-ff9b49a4dd9da8008f9ae7ae9d0c9f07″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T07:37:42CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T07:37:42CET”, “articleBody”:”

Bitcoin is released in the CME futures market: prices fall

A week after start trading on the CBOE futures market, Bitcoin has begun its journey in the largest futures exchange in the world, the BME. Prices kicked off with a fall of almost 4% to $ 18,760, according to Coinbase collecting CNBC. While in CME futures represent five bitcoins in CBOE each contract is a single bitcoin.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El euro avanza frente al dólarLa moneda europea sube un 0,1% frente al dólar hasta 1,1761 dólares”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513577098-f2115896e6f7a5b6649bad6254cb6a57″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T07:04:58CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T07:04:58CET”, “articleBody”:”

The euro advanced against the dollar

The European currency rising 0.1% against the dollar to $ 1.1761

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los futuros del FTSE avanzanLos futuros de la Bolsa de Londres ganan un 0,2% y anticipan una apertura alcista”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513576801-b74facf846494e8847e13957b0929642″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T07:00:01CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T07:00:01CET”, “articleBody”:”

FTSE futures advance

Futures earn the London Stock Exchange and 0.2% anticipate a higher open

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Nikkei sube con fuerzaEl índice Nikkei de Tokio gana un 1,6% hasta 22.916 puntos”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513576773-05750b5e7b20cca10994f22800c7fc01″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-18T06:59:33CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-18T06:59:33CET”, “articleBody”:”

Nikkei rises strongly

Tokyo's Nikkei index gains 1.6% to 22,916 points

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Amazon pagará 100 millones a Italia tras las acusaciones de elusión fiscalEl gigante del comercio por”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513360741-c6562011e2f585ad6b8de662c70578e9″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T18:59:01CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T18:59:01CET”, “articleBody”:”

Amazon will pay 100 million to Italy after allegations of tax evasion

Commerce giant Amazon online will pay 100 million euros to the Italian Treasury to close a tax investigation into possible circumvention country tax between 2011 and 2015.

Italy investigating since early this year to clarify whether Amazon had declared during this period in Luxembourg Part D ELAS sales in Italy, thus benefiting from a more favorable tax regime.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Desalojan el aeropuerto de Ámsterdam tras detener a un hombre armadoLa policía holandesa ha disparado y”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513356249-5ba4b69a245df47ee9e40ed86c0b9943″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T17:44:09CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T17:44:09CET”, “articleBody”:”

Evicted Amsterdam airport after stopping a gunman

Dutch police have shot and wounded a man who was armed with a knife at Schiphol Airport, the main airport of Amsterdam, which has been evacuated as a precaution, according to Agence France Presse. Dutch authorities have reported that the situation is already certain. The incident took place near a Starbucks at Schiphol Plaza. No word on the man's motives to commit their action.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El Ibex cierra con una caída del 0,26% hasta 10.150,4 puntos. En la semana se deja un 1,65%.”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513355938-c899abb1ca90ab940a47eb36e68f8742″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T17:38:58CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T17:38:58CET”, “articleBody”:”

The Dow closed with a fall of 0.26% to 10,150.4 points. In the week 1.65% is left.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”UBS eleva el precio objetivo de GrifolsUBS ha elevado el precio objetivo de Grifols desde los 23 euros por”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513351274-515754f60054e566678822b0f70c1a15″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T16:21:14CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T16:21:14CET”, “articleBody”:”

UBS raised the target price of Grifols

UBS has raised the target price of Grifols from 23 euros per share up to 24.5. Shares fall ehmoderivados producer, however, 0.39% to 24.23 euros per share.

“, “alternateName”:”abayon”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Álvaro Bayón”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Wall Street abre al alza ante la cercanía de un acuerdo en la reforma fiscalLos parqués estadounidenses han”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513348796-540151f7b690d8c9bbb69777736f1f87″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T15:39:56CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T15:39:56CET”, “articleBody”:”

Wall Street opens upward at the approach of an agreement on fiscal reform

US trading floors opened Friday in positive reflecting the optimism of investors is reached shortly agreement on tax reform. The Dow Jones 0.53%, the S & P gained 0.47% and the Nasdaq, 0.37% was noted.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Moody’s advierte del alto riesgo de que el acuerdo del ‘brexit’ vuelva a bloquearseLa agencia de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513347934-1a22337ed4a7ea683e2473017e02ad37″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T15:25:34CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T15:25:34CET”, “articleBody”:”

Moody's warns of high risk that the agreement 'brexit' blocked again

Credit rating agency Moody's welcomes the agreement in principle reached between the UK and the European Union (EU) regarding the terms of output to the extent that avoids the possibility of a scenario de'no agreement on 29 March 2019, but warns of "substantially higher" risk that the negotiations again blocked.

"The principle of agreement between the EU and the UK allows conversations on commercial terms to begin in early 2018," said CEO of Moody's and co-author of the report, Colin Ellis. "However, this agreement actually does not give too many details, such as on the Irish border, and does not imply that the rest of future negotiations take smoothly," he added.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Rajoy confirma que España presentará un candidato a la vicepresidencia del BCEEl presidente del Gobierno,”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513345682-1a79c15b594fd1f9f829a2dc38425fb1″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T14:48:02CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T14:48:02CET”, “articleBody”:”

Rajoy confirmed that Spain will present a candidate for vice president of the ECB

The Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, confirmed Friday that Spain will present a candidate for Vice President of the European Central Bank (ECB), but did not disclose whether the Minister of Economy, Industry and Competitiveness, Luis de Guindos, will be the one eligible for the vacancy.

"I'm not able to give names at this time," said Rajoy at the press conference after the meeting of the European Council, which has indicated that itself has spoken with European partners over in the Vice President of the ECB but not at the last European Council.

The position of the Vice President of the ECB will be vacant next May 1, 2018 once the current vice president, Vitor Constancio, leaves office in the agency responsible for monetary policy in the European Union.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Los líderes europeos deciden unidos avanzar en el ‘Brexit’Los jefes de Estado y de Gobierno de la Unión”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513345322-636f306c6d93f9c4907f6b3adea5922e”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T14:42:02CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T14:42:02CET”, “articleBody”:”

European leaders decide to move in together 'Brexit'

Heads of State and Government of the European Union have endorsed on Friday passed the second phase of the negotiations on the Brexit to set the transition period and discuss the future framework of relations between the UK and the bloc.

"EU leaders have agreed to advance to the second phase of negotiations Brexit. Congratulations, Prime Minister Theresa May, "reported the European Council President Donald Tusk, in a message on his official account Twitter.Europa and gives its support to Theresa May has received from his colleagues backed bloc missing in the UK.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”El SPD da luz verde a sondear la formación de gobierno con MerkelLa cúpula del Partido Socialdemócrata de”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513345287-20deaedca772a6b174658b68591dce72″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T14:41:27CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T14:41:27CET”, “articleBody”:”

The SPD gives green light to probe the formation of the government with Merkel

The dome of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) has decided to give the green light Friday to early polls with conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel to see what options exist to negotiate a new government in the country, as has been told DPA.

After a first approach among the first swords, held Wednesday in the German capital in an atmosphere of great secrecy, the pressure on the SPD leader Martin Schulz, he had done nothing but increase.

The conservative bloc led by Merkel after the meeting reiterated its firm intention to reach an agreement with the Social Democrats to form a "stable government". However, the ruling appears only willing to republish the grand coalition that has governed Germany for the past four years.

Ep

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Inditex y ArcelorMittal encabezan las caídas del IbexInditex se deja un 2,6%, ArcelorMittal baja un 2% e”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513344505-da69e9d4f67c9193969bb2fbe9e1457e”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T14:28:25CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T14:28:25CET”, “articleBody”:”

Inditex and ArcelorMittal head falls IBEX

Inditex left 2.6%, 2% low ArcelorMittal and IAG allowed to 1.4%. At the opposite, Ferrovial up 1.8% after a positive recommendation, Iberdrola up 1.7% and Indra 1.4%.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La filial de Borges llevará a cabo un ‘split’ el lunesBorges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (BAIN), la”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513341240-0225573cdab615925a39794a22b10974″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T13:34:00CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T13:34:00CET”, “articleBody”:”

Borges subsidiary will hold a 'split' on Monday

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts (BAIN), subsidiary production and marketing of nuts Borges International Group, will carry out a share split (split) In the proportion seven shares for each old title on Monday.

The 3,305,780 shares that the current share capital is divided BAIN be exchanged for 23,140,460 newly issued securities. Also, the nominal value of each euos will increase from 3,01 to 0,43 euros, but the amount of capital will remain at 9.95 million.

“, “alternateName”:”maria_me”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”María Matos”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”La agencia europea del medicamento rechaza el Aplidin de Pharma MarEl Comité Europeo de Medicamentos de Uso”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513338483-08dccc8e0b92581d70c28288cdf3300b”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T12:48:03CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T12:48:03CET”, “articleBody”:”

The European Medicines Agency rejects Aplidin® Pharma Mar

The European Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use has issued opinion against marketing Aplidin® Pharma Mar, designed to treat patients with multiple myeloma. The European Commission will make the final decision.

“, “alternateName”:”nuno_rodrigo”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Nuño Rodrigo”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Una semana para las elecciones en CataluñaEl próximo 21 de diciembre se celebran las elecciones anticipadas”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513336451-3f602795e1335e964c2017e1a2c8b691″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T12:14:11CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T12:14:11CET”, “articleBody”:”

A week for elections in Catalonia

On 21 December, the early elections in Catalonia, a factor that is influencing the Spanish Stock Exchange celebrated. From Macro Yield stress that the "result is very open" and there may be many difficulties to form a government. Thus, caution prevails in the Spanish assets, but "maintain a strong upside potential."

The firm notes that "the market reaction will depend largely on what the results of political appointments are) but in principle," caution prevails. "

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”H&M se desploma en Bolsa tras anunciar su cifra de ventas del cierre del ejercicioLa cadena sueca H&M baja un”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513335298-b1c1049744fcb9d3f7235b694f9e9391″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T11:54:58CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T11:54:58CET”, “articleBody”:”

H & M falls on the Stock Exchange after announcing its turnover year-end

The Swedish chain H & M down 15% on the Stockholm Stock Exchange after announcing a sales figure has fallen below expectations. The company has announced that sales in the fourth fiscal quarter were down 4% (2% regardless of the exchange rate) to 50,400 MSEK (5,070 million euros), compared with a predicted growth of 2% (5% without exchange). In the full year, sales increased by 4% to 20,108 million euros.

“, “alternateName”:”ccastello”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058333_10_la-bolsa-encaja-el-resultado-electoral-con-descensos-superiores-al-1-que-espera-el-mercado.jpg”, “width”:”432″, “height”:”323″ }, “author”:”Cecilia Castelló”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Planicie en las Bolsas europeasLos índices europeos están planos o registran leves pérdidas. EL Ibex 35″, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513334781-d598245f86411c6d08446ea23fa3309f”, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T11:46:21CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T11:46:21CET”, “articleBody”:”

Plain the European stock markets

The European indices are flat or recorded slight losses. The Ibex 35 trades unchanged, like the British FTSE, while the German Dax and French Cac down 0.26%.

"" AlternateName ":" ccastello "," image ": {" @type ":" ImageObject "," url ":" https://hardmonkeypc.uk/ghostproject/media/2017/12/1514058334_66_la-bolsa-encaja -the-result-electoral-with-drops-top-to-1-than-expected-the-mercado.jpg "," width "," 432 "," height ":" 322 "}," author ":" Cecilia Castelló "," publisher ": {" @id ":" #PublisherOrg "}}, {" @type ":" blogposting "," headline ":" Sabadell advisable to exploit any weakness in Cellnex for comprarEl Bank analysis Department "" mainEntityOfPage ": {" @type "" WebPage "," @id ":" 0 "}," url ":" http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513332751-fa639c5385448a0cbe75a4c117cb320b "," datePublished ":" 2017-12-15T11: 12: 31CET "," DateModified ":" 2017-12-15T11: 12: 31CET "," ArticleBody ""

Sabadell advisable to exploit any weakness to buy Cellnex

El departamento de análisis de Banco Sabadell valora positivamente la visión a largo plazo que muestra Cellnex, “puesto que creemos que es la principal palanca para captar todo el crecimiento que brinda el mercado de redes móviles en Europa”. Apunta que “los esfuerzos por incrementar la relación con los operadores de telecomunicaciones para convertirse en un proveedor de servicios (en lugar de un mero gestor de infraestructuras) son claves para mantener su posicionamiento de líder en Europa y aprovechar la explosión del 5G”.

So, put the target price under review from 21.50 per share after being hit after the good performance of value during 2017. The company plans to revise the alzapara include better prospects for long-term growth. At this point, advisable to exploit any weakness to buy the company.

“, “alternateName”:”mirianuca”, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Miriam Calavia”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } , { “@type”:”BlogPosting”, “headline”:”Siemens Gamesa, a la cola del Ibex, otra vezLas acciones del fabricante de aerogeneradores pierden un 1,34%.”, “mainEntityOfPage”:{ “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “0” }, “url”:”http://cincodias.elpais.com/Comentario/1513329920-fa82531e58f797b6535a16ed407783d6″, “datePublished”:”2017-12-15T10:25:20CET”, “dateModified”:”2017-12-15T10:25:20CET”, “articleBody”:”

Siemens Gamesa, the tail of the Ibex again

Shares of wind turbine manufacturer lost 1.34%. And that, according to experts at Link Securities, Bloomberg has advanced what could be good news for the company.

“El de noviembre las acciones de Siemens Gamesa llegaron a caer cerca de un 5% y las de Vestas un 9% en la Bolsa de Copenhague. El proyecto ley presentado en EE UU para aprobar la rebaja de impuestos convertía al sector eólico en uno de los principales damnificados de la reforma tributaria estadounidense”, explica LInk Securities.

Now sources cited by Bloomberg suggest that during the final processing in the Senate cuts to incentives for both the wind industry and for electric cars will be relieved. US wind bosses had warned that the move risked planned investments amounting to 50,000 million. "The least impact of tax reform US tax credit on the wind energy sector is a positive news for both companies," insite Link Securities.

“, “alternateName”:”virgin75″, “image”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://d501.epimg.net/cincodias/iconos/v2.x/v2.0/promos/promo_og.png”, “width”:”200″, “height”:”200″ }, “author”:”Virginia Gómez”, “publisher”: {“@id”: “#PublisherOrg”} } ] }