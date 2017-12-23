Eager to break into ecotourism, the Sultanate of Oman decided to open the public a reserved one of the most famous creatures of the desert sanctuary white Arabian oryx.

This animal of the family of the famous antelopes for their horns disappeared for a while in the wild and even was threatened with extinction. Why for decades it was the subject of a breeding program in a closed and prohibited reservation to the public in Oman.

But in November the authorities of this Gulf country first opened the shrine, in an attempt to stimulate tourism and to offset declining oil revenues.

Visitors can venture into the sandy plains of the reserve of Haima in central Oman, to admire herds of oryx and the other local species.

For years the authorities focused on ensuring the survival of this animal through a program of "reproduction and multiplication," says spokesman reserve, ben Hamed Mahmoud al Harsusi.

As the number of copies went from one hundred two decades ago to 750 today there are now "more interested in tourism potential to leverage the uniqueness of these animals," he explains.

- 'Arab Unicorn' -

The fate of the Arabian oryx, sometimes called Arab "unicorn" because of the shape of two stylized horns, profile, seem to form one, it is an example of miraculous survival.

In the twentieth century almost it disappeared because of hunting. The last wild specimens were killed in Oman by suspected poachers in 1972, according to the International Union for the Protection of Nature (IUCN) who cataloged it of "endangered species" between 1986 and 2011. It was reintroduced in Oman, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates but still "vulnerable".

The oryx survived thanks to captive breeding program. At the beginning of the 1980s, 10 copies were released in the sanctuary of Haima.

Since then, regeneration was difficult, in an area of ​​2,824 km2 plains, rocky slopes and dunes.

In 2007, the sanctuary became the first site to be removed from the World Heritage List of Unesco, after Oman decided to reduce its surface by 90% for a hydrocarbon exploration project.

- Fear Hunters -

Falling oil prices in recent years raised again the interest of the authorities for wildlife.

In addition to the 742 oryx, the reserve hosts Haima other species, Harsusi stresses, such as Arabian gazelles (about 850), twelve types of trees and numerous birds.

The Sultanate of Oman intends to develop tourism with spas for the wealthy and deserts wild for adventure lovers.

The authorities have declared to the AFP intends to announce in the coming weeks a plan to stimulate tourism.

Although the aim is to attract tourists, some fear around poachers. For that special attention to security with the deployment of a police patrol and paid thirty guards said one of them, Abdullah Obaid Ghasab.