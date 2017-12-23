The holding company which brings together British Airways and Iberia is the favorite to take over the company founded by Niki Lauda F1 expiloto.

IAG, the holding company that groups Iberia, British Airways, Vueling and Aer Lingus, has joined the bidding for the Austrian airline Niki, former subsidiary of Air Berlin, reports Reuters, citing three people familiar with the situation .

According to these same sources, IAG is the favorite to take over the airline. In fact, if you do not reach an agreement with the company chaired by Antonio Vázquez, it is possible that the company founded by Niki Lauda F1 expiloto be split between several buyers.

British tour operator Thomas Cook and self Praise They are also among the candidates to acquire Niki, he has said the German newspaper Handelsblatt expiloto.

Friday, one of the managers who run the process of selling the airline has noted that an agreement could be reached at the end of the next week. In this sense, Lauda has said that he has been told that the decision will be taken on Thursday 28 December.

Niki he declared insolvent last week, after the German Lufthansa decided not to buy its assets by competition concerns.