The Spanish market will fall behind the rest in the coming weeks Insiders say the least exposed to the Spanish economy will rise in the stock market values

The results of the regional elections in Catalonia in which Citizens has gained votes and seats but will not allow Constitutionalist bloc to form a government for leaving a panorama-like bags that had before the election.

Analysis firms make a first reading of the result and its impact on markets concluding that the Spanish stock market will continue to lag compared to other markets.

Link Securities: "There are companies with little exposure to the Spanish economy will do well"

El resultado de los comicios genera grandes incógnitas, cuyo desenlace, en algunos casos, se irá conociendo en las próximas semanas y o meses. No está claro que los secesionistas alcancen un acuerdo sobre quién deberá ser elegido presidente. Tampoco lo está si los diputados electos fugados o encarcelados podrán recoger sus actas y si podrán votar la formación de un nuevo gobierno regional. Existen dudas igualmente sobre la actitud de los secesionistas: si va a ser de confrontación total; si tienen intención de reactivar la Declaración Unilateral de Independencia (DUI); si van mantener un perfil más práctico.

Nor can we rule out the reapplication of 155, although this possibility seems complex after the disastrous results obtained by the ruling party, leaving the weaker than he was Executive. If you plan to restart the escape of companies from Catalonia to other regions of the Spanish State; etc. What is clear is that all these factors will create uncertainty and that the Catalan economy will resent therefore something that, assuming 20% ​​of Spanish GDP, will leave also noted economic growth in Spain.

However, we do not believe that "blood will reach the river", as the State, willy-nilly, been shown to have resources to defend the secessionist órdago and investors already know.

Still, we believe that in the coming months the Spanish stock market will continue to behave worse in relative terms than the rest of the major stock markets in the Eurozone, at least until this complex scenario becomes clearer. That said, noting that we understand that within the Spanish market there are companies with little exposure to the Spanish economy that, if all other bags maintain the current good tone, you can continue doing well. In the coming days we will be pointing out what

Renta 4: "risk premium despite the outcome"

Sand thus extends the political uncertaintyWith a difficult governance, although we do not expect extreme scenarios of unilateralism in decision-making after the election result. Spanish risk premium remains the very restrained moment although we understand that this is due to the implicit support of the ECB background. Contagion to other European markets should be limited.

Alphavalue: "Impact for poor markets"

Results Catalan regional elections They leave a complicated picture. While advancing citizens (and the debacle of the PP) is consolidated, winning in the 10 largest cities in the region, deep Catalonia is unfailingly support the independence and territorial segregation.

Drain companies, lack of European support, falling -75% of investments in Catalonia, being outside the constitutional legal framework ... Nothing has served. The result is really bad and adverse to the interest of the Constitutionalists. The impact for the markets must be bad and will continue in a limbo of uncertainty. Therefore, in AlphaValue we still do not have any Spanish value in the selection of 25 European values

Bankinter: "The Ibex will be left behind"

Election results in Catalonia do not clear the political landscape and the Ibex 35 will be left behind compared to other stock exchanges. In our Estrategia2018 / 19 we place the Ibex investment as third choice, after Europe and the US. We argue that global political uncertainties will be diluted, but more slowly in Spain.

Macro Yield: "The tension should be lowered in the coming months"

Assets of Spanish risk remain weighed down until there is more visbilidad regarding the position to be adopted pro-independence parties, but do not seem to have a different exit to return to legality, so that the voltage should be lowered in the next months.

The next key dates are January 23, the date which should constitute the Parliament and on February 6, which will begin the investiture debate for the formation of government and require the attendance vote of the elected deputies (only allowed the voting delegate for maternity leave, paternity leave or disability), so that the situation of the elected deputies and escapees who are incarcerated or in the pro-independence bloc (8 at this time) on that date will be crucial.

Banco Sabadell: "We still do not see significant impact on GDP"

Más allá del resultado electoral, mientras el grado de incertiumbre política se mantenga en niveles moderados seguimos sin ver un impacto significativo en el PIB que nos obligue a revisar a la baja nuestras estimaciones y valoración en el Ibex 35. Así, para justificar los niveles de los últimos días en torno a 10.100 tendríamos que reducir nuestra estimación de crecimiento de beneficio por acción 18-19 casi a la mitad). Tras las revisiones a la baja de los últimos 3 meses (-1%/-1,6%) el consenso ya se sitúa en +8%/+9% para esos años por lo que la revisión sería, en principio, más limitada.

At the level of values ​​IGBM among the most sensitive for direct geographical exposure and / or risk premium stand out in the Ibex 35, Santander, CaixaBank, BBVA, Merlin or Colonial by Meliá (for direct linkage to tourism). Between Sacyr, Renta Corporation, Quabit, Real Estate South (for risk premium), eDreams (for tourism) and Catalana Occidente rest.

Unicorp Heritage: "Good time to enter listed with outdoor exhibition"

The problem, in principle, they have companies with most of their income in Catalonia or the Catalan companies that have much of their income in the rest of the Spanish territory. The first reduced sales by the fall of Catalan GDP, and the second by the possible boycott of Catalan products of the Spanish consumer.

We understand that the Spanish Stock Exchange listed and clearly the Catalan secessionist risk and should not be reluctant to take on exposure, especially in stocks whose earnings and benefits occur beyond our borders.

XTB: "The assessment of the Ibex, below its historical average"

National Selective faces the end of the year trading at about 14 times profits, a lower valuation to its historical average and clearly lower than that of its main European counterparts. This undoubtedly is an opportunity to take advantage of this mismatch as long as domestic economic data and corporate profits continue to grow at the same pace. Merlin said values ​​Properties, which currently trades well below their settlement price, represent investment opportunities really interesting.

Moody's: "Endangered rating of Spain and Catalonia

Moody's said in a report that the election result is negative for economic growth. The rating agency noted that if uncertainty continues will bill the credit rating of Spain (currently Baa2) and Catalonia (Baa3). The agency foresees a worsening business climate.