Amazon is discontinuing its Music Storage service, which let paid subscribers upload and listen to up to 250,000 of their own songs. The service shuts down for good in January 2019, but you should get your music out before you forget the deadline and lose access to your personal library.

Amazon Music Storage allowed free users to upload 250 songs, while users paying $24.99 per year could upload 250,000 songs. While free users were barred from uploading new music on December 18, paid users can continue to upload music as long as their subscription doesn’t expire. Should you forget to renew, you’ll be unable to restart your paid subscription, and you’ll only be able to access 250 songs while the rest of your library is removed courtesy of Amazon. Beat them to the punch and export them first.

Get Your Music Out of The Cloud

To relieve Amazon of the burden of storing the music you pay them to store, export your music before the 2019 deadline (or before your subscription expires). Download Amazon’s Music app to your computer, select your name in the top right corner, hit Preferences, and select either iTunes or Windows Media Player for export. Don’t see an option for iTunes? Open iTunes, visit Preferences > Advanced, and check the “Share iTunes library XML with other applications” option.

Google Play Music is A Decent Stopgap

Google Play Music supports user uploads of up to 50,000 songs, free of charge. It might be smaller than the 250,000 songs you’ve uploaded to Amazon, but if you’ve got some jams you can’t live without (or can’t find on any streaming service) feel free to upload them using Google’s Music Manager app.

