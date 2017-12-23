Laptops, wifi and smartphones are the basic tools that enable virtual teams-those in which its members work in remote-are multiplying. The office has transcended the boundaries of the company and now it is working from restaurants, hotel rooms, places coworking and from home.

El problema esencial con el que se encuentran los trabajadores que forman equipo en la distancia es la comunicación. Así lo explica Franck Scipion, experto en emprendimiento digital, que está al mando de un equipo virtual con el que gestiona cursos de formación en su empresa, Lifestyle Al Cuadrado. “Cuando cada uno trabaja desde una esquina de la ciudad o del mundo lo que más se echa de menos es una comunicación efectiva. Los miembros tienen que hacer un sobreesfuerzo para formular bien lo que necesitan de los demás y comprometerse a utilizar herramientas colaborativas que faciliten el proceso”, cuenta Scipion.

This equipment is mainly communicates through Slack, a platform that allows you to create chat groups, one for each department or section-, exchange documents and even make video conferences. It is designed for rapid exchanges of information they need to reach many people without having to create a question for every little thing. Y declare archenemies email. "Anything that is sent to a mailbox is something shared by only two people. To make it work you have to learn to work for everyone, "Scipio said.

And there Scipion given with another key: working in the open, so everyone can keep up with everything. Share tasks, progress reports, results and know at what point is each of the members is difficult if the cloud is not used. There are project management tools such as Asana, which allows you to share and store information online, delete and create tasks or send and receive feedback. There are also the Google Apps, a suite of applications cloud designed to work online, or tools like Toggl, used to target the working hours, analyze them and rearrange them if someone is overwhelmed.

The tools are to be used depend on the target group and use that will give its members. To decide the working model that wants to implement, the boss will have to analyze in depth the positions, tasks and develop the necessary tools, the psychologist explains Ovidio Penalver, a partner at the consulting Isavia. You also Franck Scipion and notes that "technology plays a key role in transparent processes and meanings that are often taken for granted in the face to face work."

The importance of speaking

But virtual machines are much more than cloud platforms and applications. According to the findings of Keith Ferrazzi, head of a consultancy dedicated to research on companies, there are four key for a virtual team to succeed elements necessary technology but also the team and adequate leadership and establish meeting places in person.

Teleworking skills needed to be efficient related commitment, responsibility, willpower and organizational skills. Suitable employees have qualities in common such as communication skills, high emotional intelligence, a lot of ability to work independently and recovering from problems when they arise. In addition, the most effective teams are small, no more than 10 employees.

Why? Research shows that the equipment components reduce their effort when they feel less responsible for production. As the number of employees, reduces their sense of responsibility towards the results. It is what the experts call Ringelmann effect.

Large or small, the team needs a very particular kind of leadership compared to what we might call the traditional leadership. "Telework does not imply only a change in the way employees work, also in his charge," explains Ovidio Penalver. "In fact, in many cases, the greatest resistance to telework come from and middle management". This change of chip involves being aware of the points that have to reinforce. "It's very important to build confidence and encourage group members to talk," says Keith Ferrazzi. Those who are in the same office create those links naturally and effortlessly. And this makes empathy is generated when working. Who collaborate in virtual must strive to find holes to do it because they will not find in the coffee machine or to lunch with their peers. At this point, if you've got your workers have a relationship and way of working right, you already have most of the cake.

Must be

Pero para reforzar los vínculos y resolver problemas concretos es necesario que los componentes del grupo se reúnan en persona de vez en cuando. El inicio del proyecto es un momento imprescindible para conocer a los compañeros de equipo, establecer expectativas de confianza y aclarar los objetivos y las pautas de comportamiento. El contacto visual y el lenguaje corporal ayudan a activar las conexiones personales. Es el caso de los integrantes de Lifestyle Al Cuadrado. “Dos veces al año tenemos reuniones presenciales para proyectar la actividad del año siguiente y aclarar dudas de los procesos de trabajo”, explica su jefe, Franck Scipion. Para él, todos estos esfuerzos merecen la pena. “Estamos creando la forma de trabajo del futuro”, asegura.