You’ve probably seen a Bitmoji floating around on Snapchat, Facebook, or Instagram. You might even have the Bitmoji app. But what are these adorable full-sized avatars for, anyway?

As it turns out, a bunch of things. The Bitmoji app opens up a world of possibilities, and we’re here to help you discover them.

Here’s everything you can do with a Bitmoji, compiled for your convenience.

Customize

Image: snapchat/monica chin

Before the fun can begin, you’ll need to create your Bitmoji and make it your own. First, download the Bitmoji app from the App Store or Google Play Store, and log in with your Snapchat account. Enter the Avatar Builder to choose your Bitmoji’s hairstyle, eyes, nose, body type, clothing, and more. In the Outfits tab, you can change your Bitmoji’s clothes and background to match the season.

Enable

Image: monica chin/apple

To release your virtual self into the world, you’ll have to enable the Bitmoji keyboard on your phone. Go to Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > Bitmoji > Bitmoji > Enable Full Access > Allow. Congratulations! The world is now your Bitmoji’s oyster.

Snapchat

Image: snapchat/monica chin

You can send your Snapchat friends a wide range of Bitmoji stickers for all occasions. Simply select a friend, press the Bitmoji button on the far right side under the text box, and select the sticker you want to send.

iMessage

Image: apple/monica chin

iPhone users can have tons of fun exchanging Bitmojis via iMessage. To send a Bitmoji to your friend, open an iMessage conversation, tap the apps button (to the left of the text box) and launch the app store. Under the “manage” tab, switch Bitmoji to “On.” Now, return to iMessage, select the Bitmoji icon under the text box, and pick a sticker to send.

Airdrop

Image: monica chin/apple

With Airdrop, you can send your Bitmoji to a nearby friend without the hassle of having to drop it into a message. In the Bitmoji app, press the sticker you want and select “Save to Photos.” Then, select the sticker in the photos app, press the “Share” icon in the bottom left corner, and select a recipient from the AirDrop menu below.

With the sticker in your camera roll, you can also do everything else you could with a photo: email as an attachment, upload to Facebook, download as a PDF, you name it.

Google Chrome

To introduce your Bitmoji to your computer, download Bitmoji’s extension from the Chrome Web Store and log in with your Snapchat account.

Now, you can open a message on Facebook or another messaging platform, open the Emoji extension, and drag and drop the sticker you want into the message. A cute Bitmoji button will also appear at the bottom of your Gmail emails. If you’re adventurous, you can place your Bitmoji other places (such as Notes) by right clicking and copy and pasting from the Bitmoji extension.

Friendmoji

Image: snapchat/monica chin

Social users can make collab stickers featuring their Bitmoji with that of a friend. In Snapchat, select a conversation with a friend who also uses Bitmoji. Press the emoji icon and swipe right until you see a sticker that includes both you and your friend.

Slack

Image: monica chin/slack

Your Bitmoji can bring bunch of fun to your workplace. Visit Bitmoji’s slack website to install the app to your Slack. Then, type /Bitmoji in any conversation to log in and send stickers to your coworkers.

Everywhere else: Copy and paste

Image: monica chin/apple

A number of apps don’t directly integrate Bitmoji into their text fields, but it’s still possible to use Bitmoji stickers. In the Bitmoji app itself, tap the sticker you want to use and select “Copy.” Then, paste it wherever you’d like: Notes, Slack, Twitter, emails, you name it.