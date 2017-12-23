During the last weeks of December in Japan a festival called 'bonenkai' to forget the problems of the previous year and have a good time with friends are held, but also and above all to drown your sorrows in alcohol.

The 'bonenkai' are often held on Saturday night, so no one has to worry about how you will get to the office the next day.

To help revelers to survive the night, the Japanese company Nishi Tokyo Bus has launched special buses 'rescue' those who have drunk more than usual and often sleep on trains and finish in last season journey.

880 yen ($ 7), bus employees seek to ensure that all passengers 'alcohobús' get off at the 'right' stops ... if they awaken.

For extreme cases, the last stop of Nishi Tokyo Bus is located in Tokyo's Hachioji Station. Although it is located quite far from the center of the Japanese capital, it offers many places to find a bed ... or even continue the party.

See more:Japan launched the first 'feline rail'