Monday, December 25, 2017
Category:
Choose your language: English Español Français Português Italiano Deutsch Pусский हिन्दी 日本の 中国 한국어

Google reveals the 10 most popular sporting events in worldwide searches during 2017

13

McGregor Mayweather face off weigh inEthan Miller/Getty Images

Google has released its top-trending searches of 2017 as part of their “Year in Search 2017.”

Unsurprisingly, the list of the top-trending sporting events in searches from around the world has a decidedly international feel, featuring events like the Confederations Cup and the Tour de France. But the Super Bowl, World Series, and NBA Playoffs were also top searches, a testament to the US’ impact on the global sports scene.

Below, find out more about the events that resonated the most with fans from around the world.

View As: One Page Slides

en

قالب وردپرس

SHARE

We are working on a system to improve the quality of the website and reward active users by checking articles, news and quality, Thank you for improving Business Monkey News!

If the item is wrong, this mistranslated or missing information, you can edit it, notify a comment (we will correct) or you can View the original article here: (Article in the original language)

The changes will be updated in 2 hours.

edit Story
BusinessMonkeyNews
Business Monkey News brings together the latest news from the network related to the world of new technologies, companies, economics, politics and marketing. Helping you as an entrepreneur.
Contact us: [email protected]
Hard Monkey PC Limited