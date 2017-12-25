The George Michael memorial garden near his former home in North London.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been a year since pop star George Michael passed away.

He will forever be tied to Christmas, as the mastermind behind Wham! tune “Last Christmas” passed away on Christmas Day 2016.

Michael will also be forever remembered for his many acts of kindness, the details of which didn’t emerge until after his death at age 53.

A year later, his family has shared a Christmas message to his many fans who are still mourning his passing. (“Yog” is a nickname for Michael, which comes from the pronunciation of his given name Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou.)

“This year has been a series of new and tough challenges for those of us close and loyal to Yog, not least of which was steeling ourselves this month, to hear ‘Last Christmas’ and ‘December Song’ streaming out of shops, cars, and radios, as it has done for decades, knowing he’s no longer here with us, missing him,” reads the statement.

“This Christmas will be hard without him, but we know that we are not alone in our mourning the anniversary of his loss, and that the sadness of our wider family, and true friends, is shared by many of you.

“Yog, who loved Christmas, and always hoped it would snow… would want each of you that admired and loved him, (yes—he knows you did!!) to take a moment, raise a glass, enjoy his music and think of him fondly, making sure to enjoy your time with, and appreciate your family and friends.”

They ended with a sad but still uplifting message about families and Christmas.

“As we all know Christmas is not always easy, life isn’t perfect, and families are complicated…

“So if you can, in his memory this year, take a moment and a deep breath and say those ‘I Love You’s’ out loud.

We all think there is time, don’t we? – but, just maybe, it’s later than you think…”

George Michael’s bereaved partner, Fadi Fawaz, shared an Instagram post on Christmas Day.

It is what it is. A post shared by Fadi Fawaz (@fadi_fawaz) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:37pm PST

The image is the faces of Fawaz and Michael superimposed on each other.

Fawaz told The Sunday Mirror that he can’t face staying in London this Christmas because of the lights and holiday spirit that he and Michael used to enjoy together.

Outside George Michael’s former home in North London, fans have spent the last few days leaving tributes.

Fans leave tributes a year after the singer’s death. Image: Amer Ghazzal/REX/Shutterstock

R.I.P., George Michael.