Por Sarah White y Silke Koltrowitz

PARIS / ZURICH (Reuters) - Internet platforms offering rents everything from glitzy watches to sports cars are entering the market for luxury goods, at a time when a change in consumer habits begins to rule the market.

Playing with the collaborative model popularized by Airbnb economy, these companies invite people to enjoy luxury brand without spending a fortune. For example, a fixed monthly fee gives the consumer the ability to use a Rolex watch for a few weeks, then they sent back in exchange for another luxury brand.

Companies say the market to rent or co-invest in everything from jewelry to art, it is taking off thanks to moderately affluent clients who aspire to savor the good life.

"The modern generation leads a very different life, people want to keep their options open," said Marco Abele, former employees on digital banking at Credit Suisse and is now developing the exchange platform TEND to be launched in Switzerland in March.

The platform offers people ways to buy tradable shares in a Porsche or a vineyard, for the possibility of occasional rides in the car or custom bottles.

While their goal is to "democratize" luxury, its target customers are not male or female common: their net worth would be between 100,000 and 1 million Swiss francs ($ 1 million), Abele said.

Although the business is still small, it is expected that the collaborative economy to grow from 15,000 million in 2016 to 335,000 million in 2025, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers. Luxury is only a small part of that, but it has potential.

"There is a significant market, but it is being launched. the more important, "said Olivier Abtan, specialist luxury Boston Consulting Group. "There are many new companies and especially young people who are getting involved in this."

Eleven James, a web based rental watches launched in the US in 2014, is considering moving to jewelry and artwork and could expand abroad, CEO, Olivier Reza said.

The company, whose monthly rates range between 150 and 500 dollars, depending on the value of watches, used to rent their own stocks. But in November to collectors who want to stop renting their watches opened.

"This was mainly due to consumer demand," Reza said. "People have more watches, can not use them all at once, get tired of them."

Try Before You Buy

For some luxury manufacturers, this budding market can be an unwanted development. Just beginning to make peace with e-commerce, after long it feared that online sales would dilute their brands and still struggling to control the distribution, refusing to move massive websites like Amazon.

Now they risk losing sales because people rent a luxury of the offer, which makes their articles more accessible and ubiquitous, reducing its exclusivity.

Still, the holiday evening dresses or designer items Chanel or Louis Vuitton have existed for a long time, like joint ventures in assets such as private jets and yachts. Internet platforms provide a means to quickly expand those services.

For Chi Chan, a developer of information technologies New York 43 years has yielded four clocks to Eleven James, rental websites are an easy way to test a product before buying it.

"Sometimes it's very intimidating to go to a boutique with judging vendors," Chan said, suggesting that the online rental has less pressure.