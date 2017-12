We’re a bit closer now. You can see the plane and the crash scene at Bartow Airport. @BN9 pic.twitter.com/HXx6ZBebg9

FAA officials have confirmed 4 people were on board this Cessna 340 aircraft this morning and were attempting to take off from Bartow Municipal Airport when it crashed. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. Witnesses say this fog covered runways. pic.twitter.com/Ax0PGOeYII

