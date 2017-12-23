Programmed to 13 hours in Spain to be broadcast in prime time in Asia, the Clasico between Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is a loss leader for Spanish football.

Head for the East for the locomotive football Spanish: clasico Real Madrid-Barcelona was scheduled Saturday, December 23 at an early and unusual schedule 13 hours. The reason is purely economic: it will benefit from maximum exposure in Asia, land of conquest against the all-powerful Premier League.

With 650 million viewers expected, the Spanish clasico is the most watched game in club world. And a revenue maker for La Liga, whose dramaturgy relies heavily on the permanent race between Real and Barca.

"The Clasico is the perfect showcase for the loss leader that people look Spanish football"Says Jose Maria Gay de Liebana, an economist at the University of Barcelona.

This specialist football economy stresses that the championship ofSpain generates some estimates 10 to 15 billion euros in revenue, 1 to 1.5% of the Spanish GDP and assesses the direct and indirect revenues to the only clasico "Several hundred million".

Asian middle class

The mid-day schedule corresponds to a will seduce Asian markets: at 13 pm at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, it will be 20 hours in Shanghai, 19 am to 17 pm Jakarta and 30 in New Delhi.

" We wish to propose our fans in Asia the opportunity to watch the duel between Real Madrid and Barcelona at a suitable timeSays the Agency France-Press Joris Evers, director of global communications the Spanish League (Laliga). And of course, we want attract new supporters. "

In terms of television rights, the Asia-Pacific region reported the Spanish Championship 122 million in 2016-2017, far behind Spain (911 million), America (212 million) andEurope Community (148 million).

But it is more in marketing the stakes are attractive, said Jose Maria Gay de Liebana. " The China and other emerging countries of the middle class who have more and more power purchase. And through football, brands can reach ", He analyzes.

"Asia is a very important market for Barça"

The other objective is linked to competition between leagues: English Premier League TV rights crushes the market with about 3.3 billion euros raised each season, against 1.6 billion for the Liga.

The risk for Spain is to be distanced and to financially make strip of its best players. Hence his desire to compete abroad with the opening of local offices in Singapore, Beijing or New York.

In this context, the first Barca-Real of the season took place in late July ... the United States (3-2). A commercial shot for a friendly, waiting to relocate abroad some official matches, as proposed by the fiery president of the Liga, Javier Tebas.

"Asia is a very important market for Barça", Acknowledged Josep Maria Bartomeu, president of the Catalan club, whose main partner is the Japanese company Rakuten. Atletico Madrid Valence and Espanyol each have Asian shareholders.

The Spanish fans angry

The Spanish fans, this match interests, are the first losers in this strategic choice. At 13 hours in Spain, it is the late morning and a very unusual time for to follow a match. But these early programming is a trend, as explained Javier Tebas last summer.

"It was a revolution in Spain, while the world wanted me kill, Supporters of the Canary Islands, those of Bilbao through the leadership of Real Madrid, all! "He confided at a conference in Cannes. He did it all the same: we must say that receipts stadiums, subject to a limited number of places are nowhere near those of television.

For Jose Maria Gay de Liebana, the Spanish league should also keep an eye on the US market, very promising with its major football mad Hispanic community. "La Liga will know what it does by placing this game in 13 hours. But I, in their place, I would ensure that the schedule suits in America "Says the economist.